2020 Holiday Gift Guide | Dublin Life

Loft

Cheetah Print Pajama Set.

You’re going to be lounging around in pajamas all day, might as well laze in style! These cute pajamas are the perfect gift to use right away on Christmas morning. Add a pair of cozy slippers and you’ve got yourself a happy giftee. $69.50.

www.loft.com

The Morgan House

It’s hard not to fall in love with something at The Morgan House. With adorable gifts in the shop (have you seen the coffee mugs?!), top name handbags and accessories, home accents (hello, Decorating Service!) and teas, candies and kitchen must-haves – actually, we’d like to retract our statement. It’s hard not to fall in love with everything at The Morgan House.

www.morganhse.com

North Market Bridge Park

The new North Market in Bridge Park is a welcome addition to Christmas shopping this year. Guarantee to give a one-of-a-kind gifts from local shops and restaurants. Open now are Coastal Local, Market Bar, Reuse Revolution and Dos Hermanos.

www.northmarket.org

The Lagree Method

Who knew Christmas presents could be very, very sweaty? The Lagree Method offers class packages and subscriptions perfect for any fitness fiend. The unique workout works for every muscle with adjustable, special Lagree equipment. Give the gift that kicks booty!

www.thelagreemethod.com

Apricot Lane Boutique

Shop local without even leaving your couch! Apricot Lane Boutique offers curbside pick-up and local home delivery, so you can cross a few names off your shopping list all at once. Just a few of our favorite things are the knotted headbands, distressed jeans, dangling earrings and graphic tees.

www.apricotlanedublin.com

Woodhouse Day Spa

Who couldn’t use a soft robe, a four-handed massage and tranquil experience? Woodhouse has made sure its facility is absolutely safe. With hospital grade air filtration systems, replaced and upgraded equipment and constant disinfection, guests can relax and forget all worries for an afternoon.

www.columbus.woodhousespas.com

Riverside Family Chiropractic

Corrective care goes beyond simply adjusting your spine to help you and/or a loved one feel better. Feel fine-tuned and calibrated for the holidays through a diagnostic test and overall healthful experience.

www.riversidefamilychiro.com

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

You can never go wrong with the gift of chocolate, but Winans takes it to the next level with chocolate almond and pecan bark, creamy peanut butter buckeyes, and coffee flavors like salted caramel, hazelnut harvest and more. Plus, if you need to cross your furry friend off your list, grab Winans waggie bone treats!

www.winanscandies.com

Trader Joe’s

Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.

This is one stocking stuffer that, with a fluffy bagel, will leave you stuffed and happy. Shake this seasoning on practically anything: snack mix, chicken, breading, butter and even vegetables... $13.74.

www.traderjoes.com

Boho 72 Boutique

Sherpa Cardicoat

Don’t sacrifice style for warmth. This Boho 72 Cardicoat – just one of the many jackets and coats available – is ideal for a freezing day. Bundle up in your favorite color! $49.

www.boho72.com

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Bridge Park

Gift someone with caffeine. Gift someone with a cocoa cappuccino. Gift someone with a delicious caramel coated vanilla latte topped with whipped cream…. Woah, we got ahead of ourselves there. A Sweetwaters Coffee gift card can last all winter long and has the opportunity to try everything from a “dreamy” cold brew to a French Vietnamese Au Lait.

www.sweetwaterscafe.com

Pins Mechanical Company

Give the gift of beer, old school entertainment and cocktails! Pins Mechanical Company in Dublin has games ranging from foosball to duckpin bowling (no smelly bowling shoes required, though!) Enjoy a Pinball Wizard drink, watch the Blue Jackets on the Pins Party Tower or join a duckpin league. And don’t worry, Pins enforces masks, hired a brand new “Clean Team,” spaced out all seating and controls guest capacity.

www.pinsbar.com

Red Rooster Quilts

Oh, the weather outside is frightful! And what’s better than combating the winter chills than a warm, cozy quilt? Red Rooster not only has adorable, themed quilts, but also quilt kits for creative minds and hobbyists to tackle.

www.redroosterquilts.com