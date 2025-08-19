Welcoming the new Executive Director of the Grove City YMCA

Expand Ray LaVoie

Migdalia “Dolly” Crespo is no stranger to dreaming big. Across seven locations and eight positions, Crespo worked her way up from teen programming to director of youth development at the YMCA over the past 20 years.

Now, Crespo is bringing her vision for embracing community to Grove City as the executive director of the Grove City YMCA.

Synchronized starts

Born and raised in snowy Buffalo, New York, indoor sports were the primary option when it came to recreation for Crespo. At 5 years old, she started swim lessons at her local YWCA and soon joined a team that would turn into 10 years of gelled hair, headpieces, makeup and elaborate costumes as a synchronized swimmer.

Crespo remembers her first suit from when she was 8 years old, which her mom helped turn from a blank blue suit to an elaborate costume with epaulettes, patches and more as part of a tradition in which parents help decorate them for the performance. For her performance, she recalls a solo to a song about America with a salute and fun choreography.

Her team, named the Y Knots, was co-coached by her mom and competed all across the state and sometimes out of state as well. She looks back on those days fondly.

“It’s really fun, and it’s different,” Crespo says. “If you love the water, but you don’t want to do laps, synchronized swimming is very creative, and you can do a lot of things with your hands, with your body, and it’s really pretty.”

Crespo became a competitive swimmer at 15 years old, competing all throughout college, and says she still swims at least three times a week.

“It’s my mental place and I feel most at home when I’m in the water,” Crespo says.

× Expand Jane Dimel, Dolly Crespo

Diving into Ohio

Crespo may be New York-born, but she was a Buckeye in the making as soon as she dove into the athletic world and fell in love with Division I sports.

“I started watching when I was younger. I was in school and read Coach K (about) the basketball coach from Duke and I just remember watching OSU basketball. Then I got into football, and then I started understanding what Division I sports were and how competitive they were,” Crespo says.

This flipped the switch for Crespo to transition from synchronized swimming to competitive swimming and begin her journey to The Ohio State University, where she got her bachelors of science focusing in sport and leisure and competed on the Masters Swim Team.

Following her graduation in 2002, she returned to New York where she studied sports administration at Canisius University. Crespo couldn’t stay away long though, as she soon found herself back in central Ohio.

“My swimming journey kind of started at a YWCA, and even though we’re different organizations, I knew that the YMCA was here in central Ohio when I was in school,” Crespo says. “I saw that central Ohio and Columbus were growing and very different from where I grew up, so I decided to move back in 2005.”

Joining the Y

Expand Ray LaVoie Crespo with Charlie, the oldest member of the YMCA at 94.

Crespo joined the YMCA team upon her return to Ohio as her first “real job” and hasn’t looked back since.

When Crespo’s hero, her mom, passed a few years ago, the Y team banded around her and gave her support and accommodations to help her through the hard time, solidifying her connection with the team.

“They, my supervisors and my friends, all knew (my mom). I definitely feel like a piece is missing, but she loved the Y and she knew I was thriving. The Y has just been amazing,” Crespo says. “If the Y can impact me this way, then I know we are impacting others this way.”

Expand Ray LaVoie Crespo with her fiancé (left) and siblings (right).

Earlier in the year, she started her new role as the Grove City YMCA’s executive director, which has allowed her to transition from the hands-on aspects of programming and youth development in order to evaluate future trajectories of the YMCA in Grove City.

Since her start, Crespo has felt welcomed by the community and enlightened by her connections as she learns more about the community from members, partners and individuals she meets, and she’s committed to building up programming and working to meet community needs as Grove City continues to grow and expand.

As she looks forward, Crespo envisions getting more involved in the community with groups and organizations such as the Rotary Club and Southwest Public Library. She also hopes to continue to host events, such as her Coffee Chats that she started in May, and build up the tailored programming.

“We are looking at planning more things for families. We’re continuing to upgrade and fostering and continuing to collaborate with our community partners,” Crespo says. “The goal is to build brighter, stronger, healthier futures for everyone in Grove City.”

× Expand Dolly Crespo

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.