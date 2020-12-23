Volunteers are the heart of Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop

Sue Shilling is the self-proclaimed cheerleader for the Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop.

The shop, on Garden Court in Grove City, is a nonprofit organization that sells donated and consigned items. It’s completely run by volunteers, many of whom have been touched by cancer in some way.

Shilling became inspired to volunteer after her husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2007. Volunteers are essential to the organization, classification and management of consignments items.

After retiring from a career in the nonprofit sector in 2009, Shilling wanted to find a way to continue to give back to the community. The Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop was a perfect place to start because of its relationship with the Columbus Cancer Clinic at LifeCare Alliance, an organization Shilling admired.

“The Columbus Cancer Clinic gives patients so many services,” she says. “People-oriented services such as rides to treatments, mammograms and really personal help. I think that’s one of the highlights with being associated with them.”

In 2019, the Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop gave the clinic $48,500 and hoped to give even more at the end of 2020. However, none of the volunteers predicted COVID-19 and Shilling wasn’t sure how much they could offer in 2020, but she’s not giving up.

“We don’t have many expenses other than our rent,” she says. “So we scrounge up every penny to donate there.”

The shop has been in Grove City since 1970 and Shilling has been volunteering there for 10 years.

“I have met some wonderful people volunteering,” she says. “It’s been a great experience. Most everyone here came from similar circumstances, so we all understand each other.”

While the pandemic has, of course, affected day-to-day volunteerism, Shilling knows the shop’s good cause keeps people coming back.

“A few weeks back, we had a $1,500 earning day,” she says. “I know that people are not forgetting about us. We are all passionate about fighting cancer and it seems like this is a great way to do it.”

Janu-awareness month

January is cervical cancer awareness month. This type of cancer was once the most common cause of cancer deaths in women in the U.S., but that’s all changed thanks to the growing awareness of the importance of regular pap smears.

More than 20 percent of cervical cancer cases are found in women over 65. The American Cancer Society suggests getting a regular pap smear can lead to early detection of cancer.

The biggest key when it comes to fighting cervical cancer is early detection. When detected at an early stage, the five-year survival rate for women with an invasive case is 92 percent. This is why spreading awareness and encouraging regular pap smears is essential in helping women overcome the disease.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.