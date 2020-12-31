Virtual Arts in the Alley winners announced

The 41st Arts in the Alley event was replaced with a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer, included vendors, the craft show, fine arts show, photography show, quilt show, youth art show, judging, kids fun street and so on.
“The GCACC is so very pleased to be able to continue the 40 year tradition of Arts in the Alley as a treasured community event. This year because of COVID-19 we determined that the only way to continue the tradition would be to move to a virtual event, and we did,” says Shawn Conrad, executive director of the GCACC. “Our brand new global platform allows us to keep Arts in the Alley open for as long as we might like and to bring visitors to the event in a safe and comfortable environment.”
The virtual event can be experienced at www.artsinthealley.gcchamber.org. Here are a list of winners and runners-up of the craft, fine arts, photography, quilt and youth art shows:
CRAFT SHOW
Best of Show
Rocking Horse, Dan Wilson
Wood
1st, crib, Chase Hicks
2nd, fly fishing boxes, Chase Hicks
3rd, keepsake box, Dan Wilson
Framed art flower bouquet handmade with vintage/costume jewelry, Kathleen Locker
Decorating
1st, framed art flower bouquet handmade with vintage/costume jewelry, Kathleen Locker
2nd, Tied up in Knots, Patti Morlock
3rd, All the Little Children (reverse stained glasspainted), Jill Althoff
Needle Art
1st, aguacero sweater, Amy Lawson
2nd, navy prayer shawl, Barbara Brotherton
3rd, Koala reading pillow, Bev Kenney
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Best of Show
Wildlife Sighting 3
Amatuer Open
1st, The Skeptic
2nd, Strawberry Hill Sunrise
3rd, Adventuring
Mobile Phone
1st, Musical Soul
2nd, Bougainvillea
3rd, Wildlife Sighting 3
Professional
1st, A Gardener’s Best Friend
2nd, Rose
3rd, The Day is Done
YOUTH ARTS
Best of Show
Sky’s Array, Central Crossing High School
People’s Choice
The Collectors Hand, Hilliard Bradley High School
Primary Grades Mixed Media
1st, The Christmas Tree Shop, SouthWestern Virtual Learning Academy Grade 2
2nd, I Love Scarecrows, SouthWestern City Schools Virtual Learning Academy
3rd, Me and Mommy, Home School Learner, Kindergarten
Primary Grades Photography
1st, Morning Dew, Home School, Grade 2
2nd, Let’s Slide, West Franklin Elementary School, Grade 2
3rd, Say Cheese, West Franklin Elementary School, Grade 2
Intermediate Grade Mixed Media
1st, Peaceful Pencil Flowers, Darbydale Elementary
2nd, Hall of My Beauty, Buckeye Woods Elementary
3rd, Sunset, Home School Grade 5
Intermediate Grade Photography
1st, Keeping an Eye on You, Bishop Flaget Catholic School Remote Learning
2nd, The Striped Grasshopper, Monterey Elementary School Virtual Learner
3rd, Dandelion, West Franklin Elementary School
Middle School Mixed Media
1st, All the Time on My Hands, SouthWestern Learning Academy
2nd, Love for the Game, Hayes Intermediate
3rd, Color is Better, Young
Middle School Mixed Media
1st, Breakfast, Home School, Grade 7
2nd, Barn Girls, Hayes Intermediate
High School 2D
1st, Portrait of Tom Hiddleston, Central Crossing High School
2nd, Blend in, Grove City High School
3rd, The Collector’s Hand, Hilliard Bradley High School
High School 3D
1st, Break Free, Grove City High School
2nd, Jumping Through Hoops, Hilliard Bradley High School
3rd, Flowered Skull, Hilliard Bradley High School
High School Color Photography
1st, Floating Faith, Central Crossing High School
2nd, The Light Within, Chestnut
3rd, Fireworks, Franklin Heights High School
High School Black and White Photography
1st, The Puerto Rico Adventure, Grove City High School
2nd, Bubbles, Franklin Heights High School
3rd, Self Portrait, Grove City High School
Helena McComb Award
Bloom, Hilliard Bradley High School
FINE ARTS
People’s Choice
Rescue, Michelle Mathuews
1st, Precious Things, Edith Dinger
2nd, Drive to Flagstaff, Katie Segal
3rd, Ohio’s response by Number, David Lane
QUILT SHOW
People’s Choice
Celtic Wedding Knot, Gina Price
Hand Quilted
1st, Hearts & Flower, Betty Fisher
Large Machine Quilted Pieced
1st, Flowers Still Bloom in a Pandemic, Patti Morlock
2nd, Spiral Motion, Amy Swanson
3rd, Spanish Tiles, Patty Estadt
Honorable mention, Camp Oda Mae in Blue, Lori Codling
Small Machine Quilted and Pieced
1st, Flower Power, Patti Morlock
2nd, Sunrise Flower Charm Baby, Patty Estadt
3rd, Rainbow Unicorn, Amy Swanson
Honorable mention, Scrappy Trip, Patty Estadt
Large Applique / Mixed Tech
1st, Flowers in Blue, Marilyn Wright
Small Applique / Mixed Tech
1st, Baby Butterfly, Patty Estadt
2nd, Stained Glass Nativity, Brenda Mocarski
3rd, Summer Bird House, Dawn Rondot
Honorable mention, Peace for the Holiday, MaryLou Paoletti
Helena McComb Nominee
Flowers Still Bloom in a Pandemic, Patti Morlock