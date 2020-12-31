Virtual Arts in the Alley winners announced

The 41st Arts in the Alley event was replaced with a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer, included vendors, the craft show, fine arts show, photography show, quilt show, youth art show, judging, kids fun street and so on.

“The GCACC is so very pleased to be able to continue the 40 year tradition of Arts in the Alley as a treasured community event. This year because of COVID-19 we determined that the only way to continue the tradition would be to move to a virtual event, and we did,” says Shawn Conrad, executive director of the GCACC. “Our brand new global platform allows us to keep Arts in the Alley open for as long as we might like and to bring visitors to the event in a safe and comfortable environment.”

The virtual event can be experienced at www.artsinthealley.gcchamber.org. Here are a list of winners and runners-up of the craft, fine arts, photography, quilt and youth art shows:

CRAFT SHOW

Best of Show

Rocking Horse, Dan Wilson

Wood

1st, crib, Chase Hicks

2nd, fly fishing boxes, Chase Hicks

3rd, keepsake box, Dan Wilson

Framed art flower bouquet handmade with vintage/costume jewelry, Kathleen Locker

Decorating

1st, framed art flower bouquet handmade with vintage/costume jewelry, Kathleen Locker

2nd, Tied up in Knots, Patti Morlock

3rd, All the Little Children (reverse stained glasspainted), Jill Althoff

Needle Art

1st, aguacero sweater, Amy Lawson

2nd, navy prayer shawl, Barbara Brotherton

3rd, Koala reading pillow, Bev Kenney

PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW

Best of Show

Wildlife Sighting 3

Amatuer Open

1st, The Skeptic

2nd, Strawberry Hill Sunrise

3rd, Adventuring

Mobile Phone

1st, Musical Soul

2nd, Bougainvillea

3rd, Wildlife Sighting 3

Professional

1st, A Gardener’s Best Friend

2nd, Rose

3rd, The Day is Done

YOUTH ARTS

Best of Show

Sky’s Array, Central Crossing High School

People’s Choice

The Collectors Hand, Hilliard Bradley High School

Primary Grades Mixed Media

1st, The Christmas Tree Shop, SouthWestern Virtual Learning Academy Grade 2

2nd, I Love Scarecrows, SouthWestern City Schools Virtual Learning Academy

3rd, Me and Mommy, Home School Learner, Kindergarten

Primary Grades Photography

1st, Morning Dew, Home School, Grade 2

2nd, Let’s Slide, West Franklin Elementary School, Grade 2

3rd, Say Cheese, West Franklin Elementary School, Grade 2

Intermediate Grade Mixed Media

1st, Peaceful Pencil Flowers, Darbydale Elementary

2nd, Hall of My Beauty, Buckeye Woods Elementary

3rd, Sunset, Home School Grade 5

Intermediate Grade Photography

1st, Keeping an Eye on You, Bishop Flaget Catholic School Remote Learning

2nd, The Striped Grasshopper, Monterey Elementary School Virtual Learner

3rd, Dandelion, West Franklin Elementary School

Middle School Mixed Media

1st, All the Time on My Hands, SouthWestern Learning Academy

2nd, Love for the Game, Hayes Intermediate

3rd, Color is Better, Young

Middle School Mixed Media

1st, Breakfast, Home School, Grade 7

2nd, Barn Girls, Hayes Intermediate

High School 2D

1st, Portrait of Tom Hiddleston, Central Crossing High School

2nd, Blend in, Grove City High School

3rd, The Collector’s Hand, Hilliard Bradley High School

High School 3D

1st, Break Free, Grove City High School

2nd, Jumping Through Hoops, Hilliard Bradley High School

3rd, Flowered Skull, Hilliard Bradley High School

High School Color Photography

1st, Floating Faith, Central Crossing High School

2nd, The Light Within, Chestnut

3rd, Fireworks, Franklin Heights High School

High School Black and White Photography

1st, The Puerto Rico Adventure, Grove City High School

2nd, Bubbles, Franklin Heights High School

3rd, Self Portrait, Grove City High School

Helena McComb Award

Bloom, Hilliard Bradley High School

FINE ARTS

People’s Choice

Rescue, Michelle Mathuews

1st, Precious Things, Edith Dinger

2nd, Drive to Flagstaff, Katie Segal

3rd, Ohio’s response by Number, David Lane

QUILT SHOW

People’s Choice

Celtic Wedding Knot, Gina Price

Hand Quilted

1st, Hearts & Flower, Betty Fisher

Large Machine Quilted Pieced

1st, Flowers Still Bloom in a Pandemic, Patti Morlock

2nd, Spiral Motion, Amy Swanson

3rd, Spanish Tiles, Patty Estadt

Honorable mention, Camp Oda Mae in Blue, Lori Codling

Small Machine Quilted and Pieced

1st, Flower Power, Patti Morlock

2nd, Sunrise Flower Charm Baby, Patty Estadt

3rd, Rainbow Unicorn, Amy Swanson

Honorable mention, Scrappy Trip, Patty Estadt

Large Applique / Mixed Tech

1st, Flowers in Blue, Marilyn Wright

Small Applique / Mixed Tech

1st, Baby Butterfly, Patty Estadt

2nd, Stained Glass Nativity, Brenda Mocarski

3rd, Summer Bird House, Dawn Rondot

Honorable mention, Peace for the Holiday, MaryLou Paoletti

Helena McComb Nominee

Flowers Still Bloom in a Pandemic, Patti Morlock