Valentine's Day date spots around Grove City

Whether you’re celebrating a long-existing relationship or exploring a new one, Valentine’s Day is all about growing your bond with that special someone.

Candlelit dinners and wine nights are failsafe options, but it can also be fun to try something new for a fresh spin on a beloved tradition.

Here’s a few Valentine’s Day date ideas around Grove City to consider trying this year.

Dueling Axes Sports Bar

Bullseye

It’s important to keep things new and interesting, and what better way to do this than throwing weapons at a bullseye?

Put your skills to the test with a trip to Dueling Axes Sports Bar. Couples can try drinks and have their own axe-throwing lane for the ultimate date night. After trying their hand at hitting the bullseye, couples can play a variety of other games such as darts, cornhole and shuffleboard. To accompany your time at Dueling Axes Sports Bar, grab dinner next door at the Grove City Brewing Company.

Feeling fancy

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a classic date night – a chance to dress up and make the evening feel special. Start with dinner at Cimi’s Bistro, located within Pinnacle Golf Club, to enjoy the views of the golf course alongside a menu of tempting appetizers and flavorful entrées.

After dinner, grab dessert in the form of drinks at Plum Run Winery. The diverse menu offers a wine flight, where couples can try any six house-made wines, making for a great end to a romantic evening.

Winner takes all

Bogeys Indoor Golf

Spice up your date night with a little friendly competition. A night at Bogey’s Indoor Golf provides couples with a day of golfing, without the weather or walking. Enjoy your time swinging clubs and drinking cocktails while spending quality time with your partner.

To make the night even more exciting, the winner of a competition at Bogey’s could make the selection for dinner that night. Choosing from local options such as Tammy’s Pizza or Broadway Plates and Pints, where you can grab some celebratory drinks and food.

Feeling artsy

Crafting as a couple is a great way to bond together by working as a team to create a treasured keepsake. Explore options at Coffee Break Pottery Art, where pottery, painting and ceramics classes are offered. Grab lunch before or after your artistic ventures at nearby eats such as Flyer’s Pizza or Tacos and Beer.

More Fun Options

To dance is to express emotion through body language. Dancing as a pair is known to bring couples closer together, all while learning a new activity. Head to Inspiration to Movement to take your passion to the floor with their wide selection of dance types and dance lessons for couples.

After an exhilarating dance lesson, head to Blu-Willy’s for a selection of craft beers and pub food. For a sweet treat, venture down Broadway for a cone of frozen custard at Whit’s.

Otherworld

In the City

Explore the many date options Columbus has for a memorable Valentine’s Day. Opt for an old-fashioned date with horse carriage rides around Easton Town Center, or become immersed in art at Otherworld museum. For an entertaining evening, head to the Attic Comedy Club for a show.

Staying In

For those who’d rather not brave the February cold weather, there are plenty of ways to make a date night special at home. Consider ordering take-out from a local restaurant, such as 3 Brothers Diner or China Bell, and having a candle-lit dinner in the comfort of your own dining room.

For the literary couple, pick out a book for each other at Bound By Books to read together at home. Other home-friendly activities can include completing a puzzle, finding a new show to binge or baking together. Don’t forget to pair the evening with a cozy glass of red wine.

With the Family

Mona's Eats & Treats

Babysitter canceled at the last minute? Don’t worry, there are still opportunities to have a special Valentine’s Day, even with the addition of the little ones. Here are activities great for everyone:

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.