Tips and advice for keeping your pets safe and happy this Halloween

While it can be fun to include your furry friends in Halloween festivities, it’s important to be aware of the fact that, for their own safety, they might need to miss out on some things to avoid spooky situations.

No treats, no tricks

It is commonly known that chocolate can be bad for pets, but during Halloween, there are buckets of other treats brought into homes that can be harmful as well. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) writes that xylitol – a natural sugar that is toxic to pets – is found in many of the candies handed out on Halloween, so it’s important to keep an eye on the treats your pet is eating and how they react.

According to ASPCA, “dogs who consume xylitol will often vomit and become lethargic or weak, and sometimes even have seizures. Very large doses of xylitol in dogs can lead to liver failure, which is a much more serious and possibly fatal condition.”

Along with Halloween candy, Dr. Ashley Dzubak, DVM, Managing Veterinarian of AcutePet Urgent Care in Grove City, warns about another danger that pet owners might not think about.

“Certainly, chocolate is what everyone thinks of, but all those wrappers that our candies are in can lead to foreign bodies in our pets, which is a nice, expensive bill for everyone,” Dzubak says.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) lists other foods and substances pet owners should be wary about around Halloween. Raisins, which some houses may hand out as a healthier alternative to candy, can cause kidney failure when ingested by pets.

Dzubak mentions that for some pets, even having just a little bit of these toxic foods can cause problems.

“Even though it sounds like a great treat, they’re not used to getting a lot of those things for the most part,” Dzubak says.

A fetching alternative

As cute as it can be to dress your pet in a Halloween costume, keep their comfort and safety in mind. The ASPCA recommends having your pet try on their costume before Halloween to ensure that it doesn’t “hinder their movement, ability to breathe, bark or meow, or include any easily chewed-off parts that could be a choking hazard.” Likewise, glowsticks, which may be part of a costume or a way to see children in the dark, release a bad-tasting liquid when chewed that can make pets drool excessively or act strangely.

To avoid any safety risks, the Animal Humane Society suggests going a different route when it comes to Halloween costumes. Halloween-themed bandanas, collars or bow ties are other options.

It’s good to be mindful of the other ways you decorate for Halloween as well. Especially if you have an overly-curious pet, avoid using real candles in jack-o-lanterns in case they get knocked over, and don’t leave small decorations that could be choking hazards anywhere your pet can reach.

Scaredy-cat

Pets can find Halloween to be a frightening holiday, but not in the same way that their owners might.

The American Kennel Club explains that, just like humans, pets can experience anxiety. Around Halloween, this anxiety can be caused by loud noises such as children yelling “trick-or-treat,” unfamiliar people coming to the door, visual stimuli such as unusual costumes and animatronics, or new additions and decorations to their environment.

“I don’t think a lot of people prepare for the anxiety side of Halloween. They think about the Fourth of July, but for some of these pets, there’s a lot going on around Halloween, too,” Dzubak says.

To determine if your pet is experiencing anxiety, watch for signs such as pacing, barking and hiding, but different animals can exhibit different responses. The American Kennel Club lists more signs to look out for, such as aggression, urinating or defecating in the house, drooling, panting or destructive behavior.

“Around the holidays, you want to definitely make sure that if you’re having a lot of people coming in and out of the house, your pet is kept in a safe, quiet environment so they don’t get scared,” says Emily Bolyard, store manager of family-owned pet supplies store Mutts & Co. in Grove City.

In addition, Bolyard recommends giving your pet an interactive toy to keep them entertained while they are in these quiet environments. Some examples include lick mats, KONGs and Pupsicles. Bolyard adds that, when using these toys, make sure to use a natural peanut butter because others can have xylitol in them.

If your pet does experience anxiety around Halloween, be prepared in the event that their response is to run.

“Make sure they have an ID tag on, too, just in case they get lost… It’s not recommended to take them trick-or-treating just because of all of the costumes and all the people out. They could get scared and run away,” Bolyard says.

Purr-fessional help

If you are concerned about your pet’s safety this Halloween, Dzubak says the best response is to consult a professional, whether it’s to get pharmaceuticals to help with anxiety or medication to induce vomiting.

If you are unsure if something your pet ate is toxic, call the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Photos courtesy of HannamariaH, pandpstock00 and Barchan/iStock