The BIA Parade of Homes returns to Grove City

Many of us grew up playing house with playhouse kitchens and using our toys to depict our family. As adults, the idea of playing house has evolved in a new way: house hunting.

What better way to experience a new home than to step inside and imagine what it would be like to live there – whether you want a big island or a butler’s pantry, formal dining or an office space, a covered deck or screened-in porch and more, there are so many different options for what your future home could look like. And the perfect opportunity to house hunt or seek inspiration is arriving just around the corner with the BIA Parade of Homes.

For more than 70 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has brought life and innovation to the house-hunting experience by showcasing high-quality homes from top builders across central Ohio in its Parade of Homes. This event provides a unique opportunity to see what builders are doing in your community and others as well.

× Expand Epcon Communities

This route runs from Dublin to Lancaster and communities along the way, and there is a stop for every home fantasy, from farmhouse to modern to luxury styles, as well as single-family and multi-family homes to condominiums. Homes from around central Ohio will be on display, including several right here in Grove City created by companies such as 3 Pillar Homes, PNE Builders, Epcon Communities and Maronda Homes.

The 2022 Feature Community, Beulah Park, will have two homes on display from PNE Builders and 3 Pillar Homes. These four and five-bedroom spacious homes are perfect for growing families.

PNE Builders will be showcasing a home with an engaging, open concept farmhouse design, and 3 Pillar Homes will show an expansive home with a first-floor guest suite perfect for traveling friends and family and a prep kitchen, walk-in pantry and recreational spaces equipped for hosting them.

Off White Road, Epcon Communities will display a home in its Mulberry Run community, ready for family fun with its pickleball courts, walking trails and more.

Maronda Homes will exhibit a contemporary style with homey features such as a useable front porch, cozy breakfast nook, private den with retractable glass doors and more.

3 Pillar Homes will also be showcasing homes in Evans Farm, Carriage Farms and other communities as well, so make sure to check the BIA Parade of Homes list online to scope out the best spots to check out.

Whether you are actively house hunting, looking for design inspiration or wanting to play house for a day, the BIA Parade of Homes is a unique opportunity to step through the doors of new homes across central Ohio and try on different styles for size.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.