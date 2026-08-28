The BIA Parade of Homes returns to Grove City

Starting in the 1950s, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has hosted its annual Parade of Homes showcase of building and renovation trends. Each year, the Parade gives central Ohio’s current and prospective homeowners a sneak peek at the latest layouts and features that may just be the key to unlocking their dream home.

As the BIA returns to showcase new properties in Grove City this year, the community continues to grow alongside the BIA and its home trends.

× Expand 3 Pillar Homes. Epcon Communities

A closer look

According to the City of Grove City, the area’s population increased by 20 percent between 2010 and 2020, and continues to grow.

Among this population, Census Reporter data from 2024 shows Grove City’s homeownership rate is roughly 71 percent. This rate is slightly higher than the state average of 70 percent reported by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for that same year.

Housing demand likewise continues to increase, as the Franklin County Auditor reports 1,165 homes have sold in Grove City between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year.

To meet the additional demand for housing, 10 residential construction project permits were approved as of June 2026. Grove City has broken ground on more than 1,600 new residential units with this approval. More than 880 of these units are single-family homes, with single-family attached/condos as the next most common home type followed by apartments and then multi-family homes.

Local home builder Steller Construction reports open layouts, multi-functional and energy efficient spaces, indoor-outdoor living spaces and spa-style bathrooms as popular renovation trends in Grove City.

Tour one such new construction at The Courtyards at Mulberry Run where a home from Epcon Communities Inc. will be featured in this year’s Parade of Homes. An example of portico design, this two-bedroom, two-bath home is located in a resort-style community and is described by the builder as “the perfect combination of efficiency and luxury.”

Another Grove City home featured this year is located in Beulah Park. Presented by 3 Pillar Homes, this 3,225 square-foot home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a three-car garage, walk-in pantry and upstairs balcony connected to the primary suite.

With the return of the BIA Parade of Homes to Grove City and other central Ohio communities, the showcase provides an opportunity not only for potential homebuyers, but also for those looking to renovate or sell. See the latest in home trends, whether you’re looking for storage solutions, ideas for creating your dream kitchen or for features that will make your home stand out.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.