Local singing competition returns from hiatus

When Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival returns this year on Sept. 17, 18 and 19, the annual Grove City celebration will once again host the singing competition that debuted in 2019.

The Voice of Grove City not only provides singers with the opportunity to showcase their vocal and performing talents to the festival’s roughly 30,000 attendees, but it also adds a layer of entertainment for visitors as they check out the latest crafts and artisan work.

Courtesy of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce

“The Voice may not be the primary thing in Arts in the Alley, it just so happens to be the loudest,” says Trent Soles, incoming board president of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the festival.

Soles’ son, Blake Soles, is the director of the singing competition. Blake has auditioned for competitions such as American Idol, The X Factor and America’s Got Talent, and won Voice of Ohio in 2012.

These experiences gave the Soleses a good idea of how to run a similar competition in Grove City.

“We wanted to extend the talent of singing into Arts in the Alley,” Soles says.

In 2019, prospective contestants recorded and submitted video auditions.

Judges then selected the top 25 entrants for inclusion in the first round, whittling the contestant pool down to five to compete in the final round for the chance to win the top prize of $2,500. Last year, because the festival went virtual due to the pandemic, the singing competition was forced into a hiatus.

Soles says this year’s judges are slated to include singer Hawc Griffin; Jeremy Johnson, owner of Broadway Fireplace & Decor; Dylan Daniels, producer of Voice of Ohio; Rhonda Shappert, Mrs. Ohio America 2005; and 2019 Voice of Grove City winner Cameron Mitchell (not to be confused with the owner of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants).

“We hope to engage local residents and residents throughout Ohio to come to Arts in the Alley,” Soles says. “It would provide them, and the families that are connected with contestants, (an opportunity) to be part of Arts in the Alley.”

The Voice of Grove City competition will take place at Arts in the Alley’s Heartland Bank Stage beginning Sept. 17, the day before the festival begins in full, and continue through the weekend.

× The Arts Are Back! The Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival returns live Sept. 17-19. “That’s the key word: We’re back,” says Shawn Conrad, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. Last year, the event went virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while that version was no replacement for the in-person event, canceling was not an option for the event with 40-plus years of tradition. “We’re back 100 percent live this year,” Conrad says. The return comes with some changes. The festival will relocate from Broadway to the old library site bordered by Civic Place, Arbutus Avenue, and Park and First streets. The Heartland Bank Stage, where the Voice of Grove City competition is showcased, will be centrally located in the site providing participants and spectators a more intimate experience, says Trent Soles, the 2022 board president of Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce. Although Arts in the Alley does not open to the public until Saturday morning, Conrad says some concessions and vendors may be open Friday evening during the first round of the singing competition. The Arts in the Alley Parade will also return on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off the weekend-long event. The tentative parade route begins at the corner of Southwest Boulevard, travels south on Broadway, turns east onto Columbus Street and ends at Wilbur Avenue.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.