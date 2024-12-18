Support group in Grove City grows into nonprofit organization

Despite how connected the world is today thanks to technology, people regularly confront feelings of loneliness, depression and other mental illnesses every day, sometimes disproportionally affecting younger generations.

Raising children through these challenges can be difficult, especially when there is still a negative stigma around mental health. That stigma also extends to parents as there are limited ways for them to find support for their families and themselves. That is where Real Talk comes into play.

Real Talk, Real Support is a social-emotional support group that was founded in Grove City for parents and guardians who care for children with mental health struggles. Founded in June 2023, this organization tackles the loneliness and isolation that can come with raising a child struggling with mental health challenges, while also constructing a mutual bond among caregivers.

Building a community

Sheri and Chris Dunagan founded this nonprofit because of their own experiences. As parents who have children living with mental health diagnoses, they want to offer their support to other parents facing the same challenges and help them navigate advocacy and guidance for their own kids.

“My family has first-hand experience with youth mental health struggles,” says Sheri Dunagan, certified family peer supporter Talk and community relations specialist with the City of Grove City. “It’s been a passion of mine to try to advocate for (children) to get the services they need, the respect they deserve, and a path of education that works for them. That’s something that’s always on the forefront of my mind.”

In addition to Real Talk, Real Support, she helped orchestrate The Grove City Action Plan to Promote Mental Health and Prevent Substance Use Disorders by operating as communications liaison for the project. She soon became a voice for parents on the community committee and an advocate for general mental health awareness in the community.

Although there are many challenges to face when caring for a child with mental health struggles, Sheri and Chris always work to make sure parents know it isn’t a journey that needs to be taken alone. Mental health stigma, access to care and support and the responsibilities of parenting these exceptional children are all topics covered in these meetings and have helped participants.

Impactful connections

The Dunagans care deeply about mental health and the parents who join their group meetings.

Parents who attend say they are attentive and willing to connect with parents outside of sessions.

“Sheri is always there, just a text message away,” says Maranda Epp, member of Real Talk, Real Support since October 2023. “There are times when we share wins within the group, or if we are having a bad time, we can always reach out if we need help. We’ll talk it through and give support in between meetings.”

The connections shared among the parents in Real Talk, Real Support is unlike other support groups. Many of its members, including its founders, had a hard time finding anything that could be an outlet to discuss these struggles.

“The stigma that we’d had for years as parents of kiddos with mental health struggles is that it was something you didn’t talk about,” says Sheri. “But we found more benefits from not hiding it, not keeping it a secret. (Instead, we) communicate with (the children’s) educators and doctors and help the kiddos advocate for themselves as they get older, navigating their needs on their own.”

Participants have also used these meetings as a way to get closer to other parents as well as their partners. Maranda and her husband, Patrick, use the time to catch up with each other and talk about what they should do as parents each week.

“My husband and I always go together,” says Maranda. “We’ve kind of turned it into our night. I look forward to it because it is a time for us to catch up on things throughout the week… Our lives at times are so crazy with filling the needs of our children, and sometimes we lose ourselves and our marriage, so I really look forward to the night with my husband.”

Let’s Talk event

Outside of the biweekly meetings, the group host and attend several events every year. A

summer event called Let’s Talk helps open youth mental health discussions and helps brings more awareness to what the organization offers.

Sheri says last August’s event was beneficial to the families that came, and they plan to do it again this year.

There is a lot to look forward to as a Real Talk participant. The group is in the early stages of creating a library of resources for families. New events are on the horizon and plans are being made to add more meetings, including Spanish-speaking options.

“I would love to have a weekly meeting,” says Maranda. “That would be great, especially with my son’s mental illness. We can have one week that is great, and then the next day everything falls apart. That goes for a lot of mental health issues. It is like being on a rollercoaster all the time. You have good days, and then you have bad days.”

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Currently, Real Talk, Real Support meets twice a month.

Second Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.

Fourth Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Buckeye Ranch, Mary Dunn Building, 5665 Hoover Rd,

Their website, www.RealTalkOhio.org, has a list of additional resources found throughout Franklin County.