Summer in Grove City is filled with fabulous events

Independence Day Festivities

Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Fireworks are from 9:50 – 10:30 p.m.

Fireworks are simulcast on Q-FM 96, WLVQ FM 96.3 at 10 p.m.

The annual Grove City Independence Day Celebration will continue its over 30-year tradition on July 4 at Grove City High School.

Unlike other firework events that begin whenever it’s dark enough to see sparks, the festivities begin at 6 p.m. There will be plenty to do before the show later in the evening, thanks to Grove City’s partnership with Grove City Church of the Nazarene.

Food trucks will make available all the ideal July 4 snacks your heart desires. Last year the day’s menu consisted of hot dogs, barbecue, shaved ice and funnel cakes.

Grove City Parks and Recreation is excited that the fireworks show will run approximately 10-15 minutes longer this year. Come early, grab a spot and celebrate the Fourth of July before the fireworks even begin.

Free children’s activities sponsored by the City of Grove City and the Grove City Church of the Nazarene are available from 6-9 p.m., including games and inflatables. Find you favorite spot and enjoy the festivities.

EcoFest

For five years, Grove City has celebrated healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyles with the annual EcoFest. This year, the event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. in the historic Grove City Town Center on Aug. 10.

The day includes tons of activities that encourage and educate people on natural health and environmentally conscious choices. Columbia Gas of Ohio and AEP have booths to talk about how to make your home more eco-friendly, along with educators of solar panels and other home improvement vendors. There is also lots of gardening advice and even a professional beekeeper on hand to teach people the benefits of natural pollination.

A healthy living and wellness zone will offer fun, healthy activities for the whole family. Participate in the Bike with Mayor Ike portion of the day, enjoying one of Grove City’s many beautiful bike paths. Of course, there are also yummy food trucks, and last year, colorful snow cones made an appearance.

While there is a lot of important information to improve households and dietary regimen, there are also plenty of activities for kids to enjoy with their parents. Each child will receive a passport to be stamped at every booth they visit. Visit all the vendors at EcoFest and turn in your passport for a prize.

“Grove City community members all value the environment and want to lead healthy, sustainable lives,” Recreation Supervisor Linda Rosine says. “It’s just about learning how to.”

Participants are encouraged to walk or bike to the festival, but there is also parking readily available.

Recycle Right

Grove City provides each resident with recycling bins to place at the curb on the designated recycling day. You can also rent an additional rolling recycling bin.

Make sure you know how to recycle properly, as there are many items that are accidentally misplaced in recycling bins. You can recycle materials like paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, metal cans, and cartons. What won’t be accepted as recycling is plastic or foam, hoses, wires, chairs or electronics, plastic bags and party cups. For a complete list, check out recycleright.org.

An eco-friendly grocery trip

Buy reusable bags and pop them in your car so you have them handy.

Purchase small reusable bags for produce, or don’t use bags at all.

Bring glass jars for nonperishable items like oats, nuts, seeds and other baking supplies.

Check for compostable packaging in products – many companies label their items as 100 percent recyclable.

Don’t overbuy. Every year, 40 percent of America’s food supply is wasted, so shop smart and don’t buy food that might go bad.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.