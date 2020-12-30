Staying fit from home

You can get ahead of your New Year’s resolutions and stay fit without the need to work out in a mask. Check out these top home exercises and tips from some of your favorite Grove City fitness centers:

Orangetheory Fitness

Many exercises involve weights and cardio, so doing them at home can take some creativity to replace gym equipment with everyday objects. Follow along with workouts posted daily on Orangetheory’s app and YouTube channel, and substitute dumbbells and weights for soup cans or water bottles.

Virtual classes replace treadmill and equipment workouts with plyometrics to make sure you get your heart rate up and your body moving. Check out the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/orangetheory.

Jazzercise Grove City Fitness Center

Here are the top six tips for setting yourself up for success with at-home workouts from Jazzercise Grove City. Follow along with any of the 34 livestreamed classes at www.jazzercise.com.

Make time for and schedule workouts. Designate a space for working out where you have plenty of space to move. Turn off your phone and be ready with anything you might need before you start, such as water, weights, a mat and towel. No weights? No problem! Use isometric muscle movements to intensify the exercises or grab household items to provide weight resistance. Backpacks full of books and even sacks of potatoes can be great substitutes for actual hand weights. Take some time to cool down from exercises rather than just sitting down and stopping movement completely. Stretch those muscles to avoid excessive soreness afterward if you aren’t able to complete a class. Miss a workout? Don’t beat yourself up! Regroup and recommit yourself to your fitness. You are worth it!

YMCA Grove City

Some of the best at-home exercises are the classics, such as pushups, squats and overhead presses. Here’s the YMCA of Grove City’s guide to each of these exercises at home.

Not only do pushups challenge your upper body, they also build core stability. Start on the floor up on your toes and with your wrists under your shoulders. Lower yourself down a few inches toward the floor while maintaining a flat back and tight core, before pushing through your hands and rising back up. It’s important to find the right challenge for you to build strength. Try doing a pushup with your hands on a table or bench to help you practice good form or slow down your pace for an extra challenge.

Squats are a fantastic way to strengthen your lower body. They can help you run faster, jump higher and run up stairs quicker! Stand with your feet comfortably under your hips and tighten your core. Start to bend your hips and your knees, making sure to keep your knees in line with your toes. Go down as far as you can while keeping your form. Then drive through your heels, push up and squeeze your glutes. This is a great addition to your routine, whether you practice squatting down to a chair or trying some jump squats.

The overhead press helps with shoulder health and stability and core strength. With your feet comfortably under your hips and your core tight, lift your weights from shoulder height overhead until your arms are fully extended. Make sure to keep your shoulders down rather than creeping up toward your ears to focus on strengthening your shoulder muscles. Other variations of the overhead press are in seated positions for more stability or alternating sides for a core challenge.

Try doing these exercises for three sets of 10-15 reps or try an interval style workout doing five rounds of each exercise for one minute followed by 30 seconds of rest.

Grove City Fit

In-studio classes are livestreaming so participants can follow along at home. Keep up with the popular Zumba classes with Blondie & Brownie to experience the same high energy, heart-pounding, silly fun the classes are known for. Join the livestream at www.grovecityfit.com.

Putting the Om in Zoom

Many fitness locations in Grove City offer livestream classes so participants can follow along safely from home. Check virtual yoga classes here:

Burn Within Yoga: Register online or through its app, MindBody. Classes are on Zoom, so be sure to have the appropriate software downloaded on your device to be able to follow along.

www.burnwithin.com.

Rise Yoga: Classes are also on Zoom. Register for a variety of yoga classes online to practice morning vinyasas, evening yins, and stretch and breathe courses.

www.riseyogaohio.com.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor.