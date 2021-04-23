Southwest Public Library turns a new page

As Katharine Hepburn once said, “What in the world would we do without our libraries?” New Southwest Public Libraries Director Meredith Wickham is of the same mind.

“If I had a favorite library, it would be the one that’s getting a book into the hands of somebody that’s going to make their lives better, and that’s all of them,” she says. “I know right now that’s happening downstairs.”

As of early April, the Southwest Public Libraries are open to the public and are offering services both in person and online.

“We recognize some people might not yet be comfortable coming in person, so we want to continue having remote services available to them,” Wickham says. “We are trying to adjust to all the different realities people may have in the community and want to make it possible for everyone to get the library services they need.”

Remote and low-contact services include livestreamed story time with youth services staff, no contact printing by request, no contact holds pickup by request, pre-selected grab-and-go book bundles and 24/7 access to the digital library which includes ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more.

Meredith Wickham and Mayor Richard “Ike” Stage.

For those who choose to come into the library to browse for books, there are bins at the end of the bookshelves for books removed from the shelf that can then be quarantined before being placed back on the shelves.

“We’ve read all the research on best practices,” says Wickham, “some of which actually came from right here in Columbus at Battelle!”

As Wickham adjusts to her new role, her first goal is to get to know the staff and the community better.

“I’m a big believer in locally responsive service,” she says. “So, (my goal is) to learn from the staff who already know the community and hear from residents themselves what it is that they want to see, and discover what’s on their hearts and what they need most. I know that once I know them, then we’ll be able to set some big goals together.”

Already, Wickham is serving as an advocate for the library staff, highlighting their hard work to get the library back open and services running smoothly.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be here and see the wonderful staff,” she says, “and to be surrounded by people who are dedicated to the love of service for their community. It’s a very special thing.”

As for the future of her tenure at Southwest Public Libraries, it’s safe to say Grove City residents – and their books – are in good hands.

The Southwest Public Libraries Board gave Wickham her shovel and some other Ohio-themed gifts including buckeye candies, OSU scarf, gloves and face masks.

Q&A with Wickham

Discover Grove City: Audiobooks, ebooks or print books?

Meredith Wickham: I’m an auditory learner, so it’s enjoyable to listen to audiobooks. For a long time, I would run into people who thought that’s not real reading, it doesn’t count. I’m a librarian, and I can tell you it counts!

DGC: Best book you’ve read in 2021?

MW: The Liar’s Dictionary. I’m in the middle of it now and I’m loving it.

DGC: Favorite book that became a TV show?

MW: Outlander. It’s a great series and it was turned into a great show.

DGC: Book that’s not yet a TV show, but should be?

MW: It would be tough to watch, but Code Name Verity. It’s an incredible audiobook. It’s showstopping.

DGC: One fiction character you’d love to meet in person?

MW: I’ve narrowed it down to two. I’d like to meet Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Perhaps a bit ironic because of my surname – Mr. Wickham being the villain in that novel. I’d also like to meet Thursday Next from Jasper Fforde’s series that begins with The Eyre Affair. Both her alternate reality version of our world and her ability to travel and live inside the fictional universe of literature would make any conversation with her endlessly fascinating and enlightening and fun.

DGC: Favorite genre?

MW: I like to read historical and time traveling fiction, but I’m a big non-fiction reader, too. Of the fiction, I like sci-fi and fantasy, historical romance, sometimes straight up historical adventure. It’s fun!

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.