South Western City Schools transportation team helps families during the holiday season

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Holiday magic can come in many forms, whether it is a neighbor grabbing a package for you, a friend clearing off your driveway or a stranger sharing the season’s greetings. Some magical moments even involve a jolly old man in a red suit and a school bus.

For more than 43 years, the Transportation Service Center team at South Western City Schools has held fundraisers throughout the school year to support a gift drive for winter holidays that donates toys and personal care items to students and families in the district.

With the help of countless school staff and community members, the drive has grown exponentially over the years, helping hundreds of families since its inception with no signs of slowing down.

Getting started

Expand South-Western City Schools Stacie Green

Stacie Greene has been a bus driver with the district for 25 years, and although she now leads the fundraiser, she says it was already a long-standing tradition when she joined the team in 2001.

Everything starts with the kids – suggestions that Greene says come to her from various sources.

“It could be a secretary at one of the schools who calls and gives me a family, or somebody on a school bus. A bus driver may be like, ‘Hey, I got this family on my bus,’” she says. “Then we call, and I get the kids’ names, the ages, all the sizes. I get their likes and interests, and then I put that up on a poster board.”

From there, they jump right into collecting funds. The team does this in several ways, from selling lunch every Thursday to a non-affiliated poker run held off campus by some of the staff members. Once students and families are added to the list, staff can also sign up to buy specific items or support a whole family.

As the fall semester comes to a close, Greene says the final fundraiser coincides with the department’s holiday potluck, where people can buy one more raffle ticket, make one final donation or bring in the toys and items they bought.

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Helping hand

Many of the items that are either bought using the funds collected throughout the semester or donated include everything from toys and seasonal pajamas to everyday outfits and money toward shoes.

For some of the older kids, especially the teenagers, Greene says she tries to buy gift cards to places such as Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and Target so they can use them when they want to go out on their own or with friends.

While this drive is an opportunity to give gifts to the kids who attend South Western City Schools, they aren’t the only ones who get the opportunity to open a present.

“Even if you’re helping a family that has a fourth grader, but they also have a 2-year-old at home, we don’t leave anybody out. We’re going to help that 2-year-old sibling too,” she says.

And that goes for the adults at home too. Each family is given a gift card that can be used toward things such as groceries or gas to help in whatever way that family needs most.

Spreading the joy

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Once all of the items are collected, it’s time to organize, wrap and pack things up in buses to take them to the families. Over the years, the team has been able to help more families, going from roughly 35 up to 70 students and families last year, a number that keeps growing.

With packed buses and a delivery route in place, Greene and a team of volunteers – including Santa and Mrs. Claus – make their way around town. Each stop is unique, whether a family wants a more private affair or an opportunity to get pictures with the team and their funny outfits, Greene says they are always happy to do what works best them.

And while the day is an overall happy one, Greene says the hardest part for many of the volunteers is holding back tears. For many, it is a way to give back to their community, and for others such as Greene who have been recipients of the drive themselves, it’s a deeply personal connection.

“You go out and you deliver that package to that family, and the look on their face, that’s what I get. That’s my reward, is the gratitude from them,” Greene says. “The looks on their faces, the tears in their eyes, and that just it makes you want to keep doing it. It makes you excited for the next year.”

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Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.