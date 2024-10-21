Recent updates and additions at Beulah Park

Located in the heart of Grove City, Beulah Park has seen extensive renovations over the years. Brand new homes line the streets, surrounded by lush green grass and paved walkways for leisurely strolls or morning runs.

The Park at Beulah is 32-acres of natural hills supported by caring community members and landscaping crews with a passion for conservation. The vision for Beulah Park has been to support humans and their relationships with nature by encouraging community gatherings and reconnecting with the outdoors.

The Beulah Pavilion

As requested by the community, additions such as pickleball courts and a new playground have been made within the open lawn space during the past year. Along with those recent amenities, an event pavilion that will open to the public within the year.

“This event pavilion holds up to 250 people indoors and 100 people in the outdoor space,” says Jack Castle, director of the Grove City Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re planning to have open houses for the event pavilion starting this fall.”

The event pavilion can be found at the center of Beulah Park, with its high ceilings and three doors that open to reveal an outdoor patio. The venue is perfect for graduations, parties and small weddings. It’s also the first pavilion in Grove City that allows alcohol on the premises.

Let’s play

A major addition to the Park at Beulah includes the addition of pickleball courts to the right of the event pavilion. The championship court has the same availability as the rest of the pickleball complex (open to public use when not in use for City programming).

“The pickleball courts were highly requested by the community,” says Castle. “It’s a great sport for all ages and experiences.”

Castle says the courts are packed every morning and evening throughout the week. In September, the City hosted the second annual pickleball tournament at the Mayor’s courts.

The courts were completed last summer and are constantly being used. Castle says there are also nearby tennis courts that have pickleball borders if the pickleball courts are in full use.

For the kids, a new playground was added next to the pickleball courts. In honor of the horse racing history of the park, the playground is under development with future plans to make it in the shape of a horseshoe.

The green space

Much of the park is made up of wide-open lawn space that allows for all sorts of activities that encourage community and physical activity. There are events for the community to attend throughout the year that support engagement and connection.

“We actually hosted our second drone show this year and everyone seemed to love it,” says Castle.

There have also been movie nights on the lawn with future plans to host a 5K race during the summer and fall seasons.

Due to the hot, dry summer, the only changes to the green space recently have been the constant maintenance. The grass requires close attention and proper care to ensure its health and longevity.

The department has also taken time to review the underground drainage systems, so renovations have been made to ensure pipes and systems are working properly.

As of right now, the future of Beulah Park is focused on maintaining a clean, healthy environment while supporting the growing community with more event spaces and outdoor amenities.

“The community has been really receptive to these changes,” says Castle. “Beulah Park is a space for everyone.”

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.