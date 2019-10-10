Paying homage to Gold Star Families

If you’ve ever strolled through Grove City’s downtown, you may have noticed the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Established by Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired and decorated Marine who fought in World War II, the monument was commissioned by his Medal of Honor Foundation in 2016. His goal is to have a similar monument in all 50 states; so far, there are memorials in 43 and counting.

A gorgeous addition to the community, the monument stands strong for Gold Star Families. The term is used to describe family members – mothers, fathers, siblings, extended family and more – who have lost a loved one in the military. This monument makes sure no one is forgotten.

Remembering Joey

Resident Michelle Riley is the mother of the late sniper specialist Joseph “Joey” Riley, who was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2014. He was on a scout team when he passed, designated to make sure common meeting grounds were deemed safe for his peers.

“On their list of things they needed before missions were things like first aid and tourniquets,” Riley says. “Whereas we’re here at home, making grocery lists and thinking about what shoes we’re going to buy. You just don’t think about it.”

She realizes how mundane our daily problems and worries are, especially when so many military members sacrifice so much every day. It’s her hope that people understand those sacrifices made by active members of the military and the fallen, and have respect for what they do. It’s this reason that the monument means so much to her.

“He was someone who realized that it wasn’t just wives or mothers that lose someone in war – it’s the entire family.” - Diana Forrester

“My husband always says that we’re honored and humbled by all the things that are done for us,” Riley says of the Grove City community. “The monument keeps the memory of our son and all of the fallen (alive).”

Though fundraising for the dedication began years prior, the community was inspired to meet their goal after Joey’s passing and finished the project, something that makes Riley very proud. Grove City Division of Police members Officer John Darnell and now retired Sgt. Chris White were instrumental in making this happen, along with the rest of the community, who knew and loved Joey. He was well-liked around Grove City, even by people who only met him once or twice. Riley says his smile was unforgettable and is remembered by all those who were lucky to be greeted by it.

“I am really grateful for the things that have been done to make sure he’s not forgotten,” Riley says. “People assume Memorial Day is hard for me – but really, that day is wonderful because I know everyone is thinking of Joey.”

Many people conflate veterans with military members who died during combat, she points out.

“Joey will never be a veteran,” Riley says, “because he’ll never come home to us. We have a great amount of respect for veterans – they know loss like we do, they have friends and family who they lost too.”

When Williams and his foundation came to Grove City to talk about the monument, Riley was able to meet the veteran and discuss how the structure impacts her life.

“God bless Woody Williams,” she says. “A lot of people have ideas, but they never do anything about them. But it meant enough for him to honor the families of the fallen.”

Never Forget

This past September, local Gold Star mother Diana Forrester unexpectedly passed away. Discover Grove City had the privilege of speaking with Forrester before she passed.

Forrester lived in Grove City most of her life, and when she heard the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was going up, she wasn’t sure how to feel. It wasn’t until she met Williams that she realized the importance of his mission.

“He was someone who realized that it wasn’t just wives or mothers that lose someone in war – it’s the entire family,” Forrester said.

Forrester’s son, Shawn T. Hannon, died seven years ago, but the new monument helped Forrester meet other families with similar experiences and make friends, like Michelle Riley. The two were able to talk with each other about their sons and relate to each other’s experiences. Riley says she admired Forrester’s steadfast faith and was inspired by her feisty, determined demeanor.

Forrester always worked in spreading the Gold Star Family message: to never forget.

Prior to her death, Forrester told her friend, “You don’t get over it, but I feel reconciled with Shawn being gone.”

Going the Extra Mile

The monument wasn’t the only place of reflection for the mothers. In 2013, a 13-year-old Eagle Scout commissioned the creation of the Master Sgt. Shawn T. Hannon Battle Cross Memorial in Henceroth Park, where Joey also has a statue alongside another local Grove City fallen soldier, Eric Bernholtz. Forrester loved seeing when people left flowers and candy on the bronze statue. She said it’s just another sign of how the Grove City community pulls together to support and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Riley also notes the care and love the City has extended during mourning.

“I can’t say enough about the Grove City community and how everyone came together to support us,” Riley says. “Especially our Grove City police department.”

Division staff watched over Riley and her husband for two weeks after they lost Joey. During those late nights when neither could sleep, they would go downstairs and peer out the window to see officers there, keeping watch of the house. It made them feel supported and cared for.

“Don’t hesitate to ask (Gold Star Families) about their fallen loved ones, because when we get to talk about them, it makes us feel better,” Riley says. “It makes us feel like people can get to know them through us.”

Still, the shining black monument stands strong as a rock for all grieving military families.

“It’s a lonely place to be,” Forrester said. “The Gold Star Monument has helped me realize that I’m not alone.”

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.