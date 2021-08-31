Retired school teacher stays active

Next time someone says they’re busy, ask if they’re moderately busy or Linda LeVally-Early busy.

Despite being 21 years into retirement from a 36-year stint as a first-grade teacher for Columbus City Schools, LeVally-Early, who turns 80 this year, hasn’t skipped a beat. Whether it’s collecting more books for her free library that she uses to encourage kids to read, running a couple of 5Ks a week or diving into any other adventure that’s ready for her, LeVally-Early has taken advantage of her free time – so much so that she has none left.

She’s OK with that, though. When she retired, she knew it wouldn’t be the end of teaching, improving or giving back.

Linda LeVally-Early stands by her own library she created to encourage children to read.

About 14 years ago, she went to a book sale at a Scholastic warehouse and bought as many children’s books as she could fit in her car. As more kids seem to be reaching for iPads instead of books, LeVally-Early wants to instill the love of reading back into young people.

“Kids need to be holding a book and reading,” LeVally-Early says. “Reading can take you all over the world.”

That day at the warehouse, one Scholastic worker noticed LeVally-Early’s passion for books and asked her if she would like to volunteer with the company. She unhesitatingly said yes.

She stayed on as a volunteer with Scholastic for 14 years. Now, she continues to donate books to vacation Bible schools, pediatrician offices and elementary school classes. She’s earned the title of “the book lady” from some in the community, a name she says she doesn’t necessarily like, but she’s glad to be known for working to rekindle a love of reading in kids.

On the Run

When she’s not purchasing and donating books, LeVally-Early is out running 5Ks. To keep active, she began running around three times a week on treadmills at the Grove City YMCA.

Once again, she was approached by an employee with a proposition.

Angie, who had been watching LeVally-Early run while she worked at the YMCA front desk, asked: “Linda, will you do a 5K with me?” This time, however, LeVally-Early wasn’t so quick to agree. “I said, ‘No, I can’t do that. What are you talking about?’” LeVally-Early recalls.

After a little more encouragement from Angie, LeVally-Early eventually agreed. Immediately on the spot, Angie registered LeVally-Early for an upcoming 5K at Deer Creek State Park. Before she knew it, LeVally-Early was at the race with Angie doing a mix of walking and running.

It’s common for LeVally-Early to run two 5Ks in a weekend. If she can find two events happening that fit her schedule, she says she’ll run one Saturday morning and another early the next morning, allowing enough time for her to finish before church.

“I’d wear my running clothes to church with my medal around my neck, and all my dear church friends would say, ‘Oh, Linda, I know where you’ve been this morning,’” LeVally-Early says.

She’s now collected about 250 medals, all of which she’s proudly hung up in her office.

Linda LeVally-Early's 250 medals that she has earned from 5Ks sit in her home office.

Because of the pandemic, all 5Ks became a virtual experience, but that didn’t stop LeVally-Early from participating and staying active. She continued running at the YMCA or occasionally at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park. Her first in-person race since COVID-19, the Dublin Irish Festival 5K on Aug. 5, was eagerly circled on her calendar.

Living for the People

Linda LeVally-Early stands by a tower of gifts for Operation Christmas Child, which aims to deliver gifts to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease each year.

The pandemic disrupted other parts of LeVally-Early’s life, too.

Previously she played on the YMCA’s volleyball team for older adults two days a week, but that team was put on pause as well. It also disrupted her regular outings for exercise, coffee and more that cut into her social interactions. LeVally-Early says she enjoys starting up conversations with people she doesn’t know while she’s out and about in order to learn about their lives.

“I guess you would say that I’m a social butterfly,” she says. “Nobody is a stranger to me.”

Despite the pandemic disruptions, Grove City has still kept her busy. One of the reasons she loves her home so much is that the area has everything she needs, from grocery stores to medical offices and churches, all in easy traveling distance.

She remembers her friends would often go out of town to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing for their shopping fix, but LeVally-Early is grateful Grove City allows her to get what she needs without going out of her way.

No matter what LeVally-Early is doing on any given day, she’s always making time to interact with the community she’s so grateful to call her own.

She’s delighted with the opportunities she’s been given as well as the ones she’s provided to others, whether with her donated books or other teachings, and she’s not slowing down any time soon. LeVally-Early looks at her busy schedule fondly and thinks of words from her late husband, James F. Early.

“I’m pretty proud,” LeVally-Early says. “My husband’s deceased, but like he always said: ‘Pat yourself on the back. Nobody else will.’”

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.