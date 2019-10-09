New owners share roots of their historical home

Historical Home Highlights The Whites are direct descendants of William and Suzanna (Fuller) White who traveled to the U.S. in 1620 aboard the Mayflower.



Within the past few years, the downtown area has really flourished with storefronts and restaurants, bringing new life to the Grove City community. Right around the corner from all the bustle is a beautiful brick home with a front porch larger than some average size rooms. In a roundabout way, Grove City has this house to thank for the downtown.

But first, some history.

Recently purchased by Carrie and Shaun Dunn in 2017, the homeowners reference a document that accompanied the listing of the house and outlines its history. According to that document, William Foster Breck and his family moved to the now Grove City area in the mid-1800s. Breck had a vision, but he first started by building the brick house – then started on something bigger. In his own living room, Breck and three others planned the village of Grove City.

The homeowners go onto explain that after Breck’s death, the White family purchased the property in 1868, coining the term The White House. In 1978, the home became a Historic Ohio Homestead. The property was then purchased, renovated and recently bought by the Dunns.

“My cousin’s son came over one day and said, ‘We learned about your house in school,’” says Carrie. “I think it’s important to keep this history alive – and to actually see it makes it real.”

The couple wanted more space for their teenage children, so the spacious floor plan with its rich character and massive front porch were instant selling points. Original doorknobs, some flooring, the banister and other small details still exist.

The home is also mere feet from the busy downtown. The Dunns enjoy listening to the live music from street festivals, watching parades pass by and walking a few minutes to Transcend Coffee + Roastery.

“Originally, we weren’t very connected to Grove City but (The White House) has made us feel more connected; we’re able to use it as an ice breaker to meet new people because everyone wants to know about the house,” Shaun says.

And just as the Brecks and the Whites sat on the front porch watching Grove City grow, the Dunns are doing the same.

