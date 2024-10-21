New club empowers women and girls in the community

Since 1920, the rights of women have changed and evolved drastically. That year, the 19th Amendment was ratified granting women the right to vote after being passed by congress the year prior. In 1919, that is also when a new organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls was born: Zonta.

Zonta is an international organization about empowering and supporting women and girls in local communities and across the globe through advocacy, service work and education.

Members of Zonta in the United States have been a part of various initiatives including everything from putting women in leadership and government positions and ending pay inequality to fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence and child marriage.

The organization also works to give scholarships to high school and college girls who actively volunteer and are entering a variety of fields including STEM, business and public affairs.

For more than 100 years, the organization has grown to encompass more than 27,000 members in 63 different countries. Now, Grove City is joining its ranks.

A new home

From the moment she moved to Grove City two years ago, Joyce Combs knew that this would be a great place to start a new Zonta club.

Expand Kristy W. and Melody L. helping collect feminine hygiene products at the VanBuren Shelter.

“When (my husband and I) moved here, we were very excited about the community and we felt that it was very, very helpful and very caring,” Combs says. “I think whenever you have that in a community, it shows their interest in new people moving in and the passion that they have for the events there.”

Combs has been a member of Zonta International in Columbus for 20 years. The Columbus club has been active for 95, making countless efforts to improve women and girls’ lives in the community, and giving Combs valuable experience working with state and local legislators.

In March 2023, Combs set out to get Zonta involved with the Grove City community, reaching out to City Council. She connected with Council President Christine Houk, who helped her partner with Visit Grove City. From there, Visit Grove City helped Combs partner with various local hubs, including the YMCA and Transcend Coffee.

In its first year, the Zonta Club of Grove City and its partners spearheaded numerous initiatives, from volunteering at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and collecting feminine hygiene products, gloves and socks for the Van Buren Homeless Shelter to donating Valentine gift bags to children and their mothers at the Amethyst, an Alvis recovery program.

Impacting the future

The club partnered with Transcend Coffee and Visit Grove City for a Spring Clean and Collect project to collect items for several organizations including Maryhaven, a nonprofit addiction treatment center; Sanctuary Night, a sacred space for women at risk of sexual exploitation; and The Lighthouse, the domestic violence shelter in Lancaster.

Expand Christine H, Karen V. and Mary M. helping sort out donations at the Spring Clean and Collect sorted donations.

“The Grove City community has been wonderful in helping us provide collection points and items for our collection,” Combs says.

Organizations such as The Lighthouse have also attended Zonta Club meetings to share how these service projects make a difference in the lives of women and how they can continue to support them.

Club members are even able to bring their own ideas to the table for initiatives, service projects, as well as educational and advocational material to share with the community. For example, Combs foresees interest in collaborations with M.A.S.H. Pantry to support local veterans and Girl Scouts on various projects, as well as initiatives to help home-bound senior women.

As the group continues to grow, it’s all about building awareness and encouraging involvement in helping local women and girls.

“We sometimes say that we’re a well-kept secret, but we want to change that,” Combs says. “Which is a reason why (Zonta is) looking at expanding and trying to start a lot more clubs.”

More about Joyce Combs

Throughout her time with Zonta, Combs served as the District 5 Governor, helping lead clubs in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as becoming a Parliamentarian, encouraging the creation of more groups and mentoring incoming leaders.

Expand Members sorting the collection of clothes from the Spring Clean and Collect that benefited women at Sanctuary Night, Maryhaven and the Lighthouse shelter in Lancaster.

She officially received the charter for the club in May, and hosted the chartering ceremony in October at the Southwest Public Libraries, Grove City Branch. The chartering was celebrated by Combs, fellow Grove City Zonta members and family, along with Grove City public officials and Zonta district members and international members over Zoom.

Are you someone who wants to build a better world for women and girls in Grove City?

Zonta Club of Grove City is a place for building strong relationships, empowering local community and making a direct impact on people’s lives.

If you are interested in getting involved, email zontagrovecity@gmail.com to learn more about meetings and initiatives. For more information about Zonta International and its impact, check out www.zonta.org.

Jane Dimel is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.