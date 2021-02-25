Mark Mayers leads renovation of Grove City baseball field

Grove City High School head baseball coach Ryan Alexander never misses an opportunity to heap praise on Mark Mayers’ contributions to the South-Western City School District and Grove City High School.

“In my 20 years in this city, there isn’t a guy that works harder for all kids than Mark Mayers,” Alexander says. “We could write a book on this guy.”

A possible chapter of Mayers’ story could include his efforts to renovate the GCHS baseball field. The baseball program has grown to be a staple of the high school since the school opened in 1970.

Mayers led efforts to raise half a million dollars for the project. From August to December last year, he worked with Shayne Yokum of Yokum Contracting to replace the infield with artificial turf, expand seating, bring new seating closer to the field and replace the dugouts.

“We’re extremely thankful to the community for the donations,” says Bryan O’Shea, principal of Grove City High School.

He adds that the artificial turf will prevent the disruption of scheduled games by typical rainy weather in spring as was common in previous years.

“It absolutely will be the best field in central Ohio if not the state of Ohio,” Alexander says. “Mark is a continual support system of our Grove City baseball program.”

That fact is notable considering Mayers’ son, Mike Mayers, a professional baseball player and this issue of Discover Grove City’s cover subject, graduated from Grove City High School in 2010.

“It all looks amazing,” Mike says. “Dad and Shayne did an incredible job. … I think the coolest part (of the renovation) is that every Grove City baseball alumnus is responsible for building that.”

When talk of replacing the infield with turf came up, Alexander says Mayers wanted to do more and expanded the scope of the project by redoing the dugouts and expanding the seating.

“Mark was the visionary behind the whole project,” Yokum says.

The new turf would have been disturbed if the school, team and parents wanted to replace or improve other parts of the facility later on, Mayers says, so it was better to tackle everything at once.

“You have to do them hand in hand,” he says.

He adds that he enjoys being involved with the process that makes Grove City’s baseball program a success.

“Parents are supportive and willing to do the work,” he says.

With the original layout, parents and fans were seated 65 feet away from the game, but the expanded seating is now only 40 feet away, bringing spectators closer to the action. The seating section will also have a designated place for scouts, away from players’ families, giving them space to do their jobs, he adds.

“We’re increasing the experience not only for the players but for the people coming out to the game,” Mayers says. “We want those people to be part of the game just like the kids are.”

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 season was canceled, but Alexander says there are plans as of January to have a season this year.

“We’re hoping to see an end to COVID, a full season to enjoy,” he says. “Our guys are anxious to get back to work.”

