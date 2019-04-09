Local student contemplates future with creative ideas

With two career-driven passions, Nance has the opportunity to attend business school but is also considering culinary school. He even has a few entrepreneurial ideas, including a suit and tux rental shop that features funky patterns like tie-dye.

With different talents and an array of interests, Nance may not be 100 percent sure on what to professionally pursue, but he has tons of options.

Two Passions are Better than One

Jack Nance

During middle school, Nance realized cookie dough was never on the family grocery list. Then his sweet tooth had an idea – make the cookies from scratch.

“I like doing something with my hands, like baking, because I’m not thinking about anything else. I’m just relaxing and listening to music or a podcast or something and just having fun,” Nance says.

He’s also interested in business and already shows an impressive repertoire with the subject. During his junior and senior years, Nance participated in the local Distributive Education Clubs of America chapter, an international organization that prepares students for business leadership and entrepreneurial roles. Because Nance prefers working solo, he competed in the personal financial literacy category – a role-play scenario that incorporates financial planning.

“(DECA) is a place where I can learn some real-life application skills with finances or management or hospitality,” Nance says. “The age-old question is, ‘Why are we learning this in math?’ I understand that it can help, but (DECA) is something I can take out of high school right away.”

During his senior year, Nance placed second in districts and within the top 10 at the state finals for DECA. It's not just a hobby – Nance may major in business, especially since he was accepted into Bowling Green State University’s College of Business.

With two strong skill sets, Nance has also considered combining his interests by possibly opening a bakery or restaurant, or helping independent restaurants succeed through financial planning and business education.

No matter what he pursues, Nance knows his parents are on his side.

“They tell me all the time, ‘We’re on your side. We want you to succeed,’” Nance says. “They’ll support me no matter what career path I choose.”

Playing in the Band

In sixth grade, Nance signed up for the school band with no particular instrument in mind. When he noticed no one was trying out for the euphonium, he decided to give it a whirl. For several years he rocked out on the brass instrument until his teacher suggested the tuba as a better fit. Like the curious mind he is, Nance took the plunge.

“The summer (before) junior year, I taught myself tuba,” Nance says. “And when auditions came around in the fall, I placed in the symphonic band, which is the top band.”

His years in the band were memorable; from playing at Walt Disney World Resort and experiencing Universal Orlando Resort to hanging out with friends and marching at football games.

“My friends have always had my back and we’ve always been able to laugh together,” Nance says.

Nance may continue playing the tuba, but he’s currently focused on the big question: business or culinary school?

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.