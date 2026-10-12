Local service groups that continue making a difference during the holidays and year-round

Every holiday season is another opportunity to celebrate and support the organizations and nonprofits in the community that have foregrounded the spirit of giving.

Lions Clubs

Equipped with two Grove City chapters, the Lions clubs dedicate themselves to the organization’s larger global missions through food and clothing drives, eye screenings and glasses collections, cards for holidays and Honor Flight attendees, educational speakers sharing at events and additional efforts specific to each group.

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Grove City Lions

Expand Grove City Lions Olde Time Fair

Founded in 1939, the Grove City Lions, also known as the Evening Lions, is particularly well-known for its fundraiser selling its grilled bologna sandwiches at Arts in the Alley.

The group raises approximately $10,000 annually to support the initiatives of nearly 30 other organizations – including the Ohio State School for the Blind and Central Ohio Diabetes Association – and support the community through efforts such as street cleanups.

Current Club President Jennifer Uhrin credits the chapter’s widespread impact to the saying, “Many hands make light work.”

“I think our impact is very much one of positivity when (people) see us out working together… They can see camaraderie, the friendship that we have gained by joining this group and being able to help the community at the same time,” she says.

Some of the Club’s upcoming holiday fundraisers include its Veterans meal in partnership with Senior Living by Traditions, a joint Christmas dinner with the Noon Lions and its Pancake Breakfast with Santa.

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Noon Lions

Expand Grove City Lions Noon Lions at a COSI event

When it was first established by a resident and wife of a Grove City Lions member in 1996, the Noon Lions Club was designed to encourage more women to get involved with local Lions efforts. Thirty years later, the chapter has evolved to support the organization’s global missions along with some of its own, including organ and tissue donation.

In its lifetime, long-time member and current Club President Karen Fahy shares that the chapter has raised more than $800,000 through its clothing and cookie drives and other efforts, which in turn support the M.A.S.H. Pantry, mutual aid organization Heer to Serve and many other initiatives.

This year, the Club expanded its participation at local blood drives and community events such as the Wide Open Hearts Market and Grove City Parks and Recreation’s various summer events. At each event, Fahy enjoys interacting with the kids – and hearing about the impact of Lions on the community.

“Our club (is) reaching out to families,” Fahy says. “We (also) had our past president last year (who) received a Lions Club scholarship when he was in high school… the first thing he told us about himself was, ‘I received a scholarship from the Lions Club when I was in high school, and that’s why I wanted to get involved.’”

Its original Ohio State versus Michigan tailgate and poinsettia fundraisers return this holiday season, along with its newer Christmas cookie drive, helping support local youth baseball programs and the S.T.A.R. scholarship at Grove City High School.

Rotary Club

Expand Grove City Rotary Club Hilltop Bean Dinner

For more than 30 years, the Rotary Club has served the Grove City community and larger Southwest Franklin County area in numerous ways, from the establishment of Fryer Park’s Eagle Pavilion and maintenance of M.A.S.H. garden to sponsorship of veterans for Honor Flights and much more.

Through its year-round fundraising efforts, such as its Bourbon, Blues and Barbeque fundraiser in October, Rotary sponsors initiatives such as Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) at Ohio University for high school juniors and seniors. Rotary also supplements costs for the efforts of Jackson Township Community Paramedic Adam Gatten, such as upgrading snow shoveling equipment to help older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Current Club President Troy Green shares that 2026 has seen many new partnerships, particularly supporting sports. In a five-year agreement with Jackson Township, Rotary pledged $50,000 to expand Tanglebrook Park to include soccer fields, bleachers, new bathroom facilities and a new pavilion. The Rotary is also funding $100,000 of youth sports scholarships at Grove City Kids Association (GCKA) over the next 10 years with the City of Grove City.

“We want to have our hands in a lot of little things… I want us to have more exposure and more projects that we can be doing within Grove City, so we’re always looking for things,” Green says.

This holiday season, the club also continues its caroling at StoryPoint and providing Christmas wish list items to residents in low-income housing in Georgesville.

Grove City Food Pantry

Expand Tracy Fiber The Pantry makes about 100 turkey boxes each year, providing families the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Grove City Food Pantry, which serves Grove City, Galloway, Harrisburg and Orient, has seen various changes since its inception in the ’80s, when it began in the basement of Grove City United Methodist Church before relocating to the neighboring parsonage.

Its clients have tripled since the early 2000s. Manager and longtime volunteer Tracy Fiber says they presently serve 20 to 25 families daily.

“You truly don't know what could be happening or going on with a person that's standing right beside you,” Fiber says. “And it's so rewarding when you have somebody come in and they give you a little bit of their story. It's just knowing that you can help them that little bit makes a huge difference to them.”

She emphasizes that the pantry relies on volunteers and donations, particularly monetary donations, which help purchase needed items.

She says community events such as the Postal food drive, Thanksgiving Wattle 5K and White Christmas Food Drive are major contributors to the pantry. Last year, the Thanksgiving Wattle raised $31,000. Additionally, the White Christmas Food Drive contributes between 25-30,000 items.

Fiber notes that food doesn’t go to waste. Extra items are provided to organizations such as Jordan’s Crossing Resource Center, Holy Family Church Soup Kitchen and M.A.S.H. Pantry.

Grove City Community Club

Expand Grove City Community Club Grove City Community Club at Arts in the Alley

For many families, the holidays aren’t complete without homemade noodles. The Grove City Community Club, which traces its roots back to 1917, is well-known for its dried noodles sold at events such as the Farmers Market and Harvest Market, and warm, cooked chicken and noodles at Arts in the Alley.

While the noodles, made with a decades-old recipe, bring up nostalgic memories for many market attendees, they ultimately allow the Community Club to support people and groups across the city, including funding scholarships for community service-oriented students, donations to Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America, and contributions to the Grove City Food Pantry.

Current Club President Kathleen “Kate” Clark says she loves tradition and memories, and the noodles are a perfect way to preserve both while serving the community.

“We take our role in the community very seriously, and we just try to make a positive impact,” she says. “We’re not going to solve all the world’s problems, but we can at least help and make that journey a little easier.”

Grove City Masonic Lodge

The Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689 was chartered in 1923, though Freemasonry goes back centuries, focusing on philosophy, philanthropy and self-improvement.

Worshipful Master and Lodge Leader Garrett Watson says Freemasonry often takes place outside of the lodge, such as volunteering at the Grove City Food Pantry. He notes they have also contributed to initiatives such as Buddy Ball, the Special Olympics and Honor Flight.

“Freemasonry is each individual going out and doing the best they can to improve the world around them,” Watson says. “It's the little things every day and just improving yourself, and by improving yourself, also improving the lives of those around you.”

He says one of the lodge’s biggest fundraising events is its biannual sub sandwich sale, usually occurring around the Super Bowl and a select OSU game. He says community breakfasts, held the first Saturday each month, are also popular.

The lodge additionally shares its space with affiliate organizations, or appendant bodies, such as the Order of the Eastern Star (Grove City Chapter No. 502) and Job’s Daughters, which also focus on charity and making a positive difference.

Jane Dimel is an editor and Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.