Local holiday light enthusiasts offer practical tips for dazzling displays

The Grove City Holiday Lights Tour, hosted by The Taylor Team of Cutler Real Estate in partnership with Visit Grove City and the City of Grove City, has turned holiday decorating into a friendly community competition since 2020.

With multiple categories to showcase holiday creativity, repeat winners share tips for making a standout display.

Light it right

Expand Daniel Sobieck Sobieck's display

In 2006, Daniel Sobieck put up just a handful of lights for his then 3-year-old daughter. Nowadays, his home on Backworth Drive boasts a colorful explosion of more than 100,000 lights during the holidays.

Sobieck emphasizes preparing for the weather. He recommends light socket safety plugs to prevent moisture from shorting out the lights.

For trees and bushes, he suggests wrapping lights around branches and recommends layering multiple strands, so if one goes out, a replacement can be layered on top.

He also breaks lights into sections, rather than daisy chaining.

Expand Daniel Sobieck

“One year, the purple tree in front of my house... I lost about three fourths of it. I came out and it took me over two hours to troubleshoot,” Sobieck says.

To anchor figurines in his displays, he customizes stakes from 36-inch rods and uses concrete stakes inside PVC pipes for taller pieces.

Sobieck spends 75-80 hours installing his display, and another 40-50 hours making repairs, refurbishing and cleaning decorations for next year. He says the work pays off.

“I got a lot of people out here that take pictures under the arches and with the display and send them off to their family and friends, and I think that’s great,” Sobieck says.

Brightening the block

Expand George Hawkins Lights on Sulton Court

Spearheaded by neighbors George Hawkins and Peyton Maxstead, Lights on Sulton Court has expanded from individual enthusiasm for light displays to a court-wide endeavor, including a toy drive last year with more than 600 donations.

For their elaborate displays, customized LED stringer lights have become essential.

“The number one thing we started to do a few years ago was actually build our own light strands that go on the houses themselves. Everything is basically built to length,” Hawkins says.

Expand Tony Mowery

Hawkins also uses built-to-length extension cords while neighbor Tony Mowery prefers vampire plugs.

“You can start and stop wherever you want. And once you learn that system and watch videos on how to use those vampire plugs, it’s very easy to use,” Mowery says.

For rooftops, Hawkins rents a lift and does his neighbors' lights too.

“(The lift) is infinitely safer than climbing around on a roof... Being able to do as many houses as needed up and down the court, it’s pretty awesome,” Hawkins says.

Neighbor Joseph Hughes says having help makes decorating safer and easier.

“If you can get your neighbors to help, that’s the best. George always comes down with his humongous cherry picker, so I do everything I can myself, and he hits the high stuff for me. But that’s the biggest thing, just having an extra hand to do it,” Hughes says.

Ultimately, the neighbors all enjoy seeing visitors' excitement, noting that cars drive around the court all night.

“The best part for me, especially, is when you’re outside and you see all the people at nighttime going through and the kids hanging out the window just having a great time,” Mowery says.

× Expand Daniel Sobieck, George Hawkins, Tony Mowery

Expand Joseph Hughes Even The Grinch made a visit to Lights on Sulton Court!

Glow with the flow

While some people decorate with a theme, Aaron Miller likes changing it up year to year and adds to his Beehive Grove display throughout the holidays.

Some simple tricks he recommends include using the J-channels to keep lights straight and using binder clips and zip ties as a low-cost alternative to specialized hooks or clips for securing lights to the roof and siding.

He strongly cautions against hot glue.

“I tried it one year so I could get all the lights to lay a certain direction, and that was a mistake. I ended up having to wait until July before I could take them down so the sun could help melt the glue,” he says.

Although his display has many components, Miller says there shouldn't be pressure to go all-out.

“Take your time. Don’t get aggravated. Don’t feel like you’ve got to outdo anybody else. Do what feels good to you and what you’re able to do, and people are still going to love seeing it,” he says.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.