Local firefighters see training upgrades

Expand Jackson Township Fire Department

If you’ve ever driven on State Route 665, past Young Road and seen large shipping containers, then you have come across the Jackson Township Fire Department’s latest training space.

After years of using old and abandoned buildings, the department was looking to advance its training for the team. With new facilities that mimic live scenarios, training has become more consistent and accessible which prepares firefighters for situations they may have never faced before.

A gap in training

For many years, the Jackson Township Fire Department’s access to live fire training relied on word of mouth, through phone or email, to acquire various buildings that were either abandoned, donated or soon-to-be-demolished structures.

This led to only rare opportunities, that only came up every few years, for live training, as coming across a vacant building is rare, and the logistics also have extensive constraints.

With varying locations, these training opportunities sometimes took the firefighters further away from the station, leading to the need of additional staff members to stay back and remain on call. Each site also had to be prepared for safe burning and due to limited opportunities, Battalion Chief Dan Tilley and Fire Chief Randy Little say that their department would prioritize search and rescue missions over practicing putting out the fires.

“It’s rare that we get a structure to burn and when we do get it, we want to do more than burning it,” Little says.

Faced with these challenges the department searched for a better solution.

After nearly two decades of planning, an opportunity arose to build a new training base on the land of the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO). Construction began in April 2024, reaching completion before the end of the year, with training picking up right after construction.

The new space allows the team to simulate live action rescue scenarios year-round, giving firefighters more frequent and controlled drills to prepare for countless situations.

× Expand Jackson Township Fire Department

Two containers, two different stories

The department’s two training containers were built entirely from noncombustible materials and designed to last anywhere from 30-50 years and each serve a different purpose.

One structure is two stories high, mirroring a residential home, and houses the department’s live fire simulations. During these simulations, the team will burn tightly controlled materials, such as straw and ignition aids, under supervision to maintain safety while still delivering realistic heat and smoke conditions.

The second structure rises four stories and resembles a commercial property or hotel, complete with long hallways, a simulated elevator shaft and staircases that can be opened or closed to create new challenges.

With the facilities, firefighters can now practice an enormous range of scenarios that were once difficult or impossible to replicate.

Multi‑story operations – similar to hotels or commercial buildings – can be drilled repeatedly. The team can refine ladder work, hose deployments, navigation through tight or obstructed spaces, and realistic base‑level fire scenarios.

Both structures have interiors that can be reconfigured with movable walls, ensuring firefighters never fall into predictable routines and can train for an ever‑changing range of scenarios.

The site also includes a roof simulator for ventilation practice and space to cut through garage doors, giving firefighters hands-on experience with the tools and techniques they rely on during real emergencies. These controlled environments strengthen coordinated attacks, rescues and overall efficiency.

The benefits, as the department sees it, are endless.

“We train for everything, and our imagination is limitless,” Little says.

A spark for the future

Expand Jackson Township Fire Department

The new training site is still evolving. Without a fire hydrant on the property, the fire department currently shuttles water in.

The department also hopes to bring electricity to the site, as the containers grow dark quickly and proper lighting would make drills safer and more effective.

Looking ahead, the department hopes to add an indoor training room for lessons, briefings and a place to cool off during extreme summer heat.

SWACO has already given the department additional land to expand, opening the door for future improvements.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.