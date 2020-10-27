Local crafters are sew sweet

Since March, we’ve all had to add something significant to our daily wardrobes: a face mask. In the earliest days of the pandemic when many medical-grade masks were sold out, the only way to get a face mask was to make one yourself.

Local residents Maykelin Rustrian, Micki Young and Rhonda Riley Temple rose to the challenge with grace. Based on their estimates, they have made more than 1,500 face masks combined.

From humble beginnings, each of these local seamstresses answered the call with varying levels of skill but equal and copious amounts of spirit.

Young's sewing supplies.

Rustrian learned to sew from her mother and has been sewing ever since. Young took up sewing to donate blankets to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after her daughter received one in their care a few years back. Riley hadn’t used a sewing machine in more than three decades, but she felt compelled to help in her own way.

Now, the trio and other residents are crafting masks at an impressive rate to give to community members, family members and others in need.

Rustrian began making masks in early April when shelter-in-place orders began to be lifted and people started returning to work.

“My first mask ever was my husband’s,” she says. “He needed one for work.”

× Expand Rustrian sewing masks at home.

From there, Rustrian moved on to making masks for her son, then her extended family. It soon turned into a booming business.

“I kept giving them away,” Rustrian says. “After a while, I felt confident and thought I could humbly make a profit. Being a homemaker for the time being, extra income helps.”

Now, you can find Rustrian’s custom order face masks on her Facebook page, Cloth Masks by Maykelin.

Young’s journey into mask making was inspired by compassion.

“About a week before things really got crazy with the pandemic, I saw a post from a hospital in Indiana demonstrating how to make the masks, and it stated that there was a large need,” she says. “I honestly couldn’t believe at that time there was a shortage of medical supplies. I got started making masks right away to ship to the hospital.”

She began making masks for friends, family members and anyone who asked, mailing them all over the country. Young never charged for her masks, and that meant the financial burden of materials plus time spent fell to her. Luckily, people began pitching in to help cover the cost of materials and shipping.

“Over time we had some people give us donations, both fabric and money, so eventually we got caught up and we’re no longer behind on our shipping costs so that was nice, but certainly not expected,” she says.

× Expand Masks made by Riley.

Riley knew she wanted to help out, but wasn’t sure how.

“When demand for masks began, I lamented the lack of a (sewing) machine,” she says. “I once served in the U.S. Army and felt a calling.”

Her husband surprised her with a new sewing machine, and she got right to work, making surgical cap covers in addition to masks.

Riley’s masks have been donated all over, from fire stations and police departments to neighbors and friends. She even sent a box to a principal in Texas.

“As someone on a limited income, I have a thinner wallet but am richer in the knowledge I may have saved someone’s life,” she says. “(My) reward is seeing my masks on strangers.”

Each mask maker has a slightly different process and chooses their fabric with a keen eye for color, pattern and, of course, a preference for 100 percent cotton. Patterns range from PAW Patrol to back-to-school prints and everything in between.

Although many things this fall are uncertain, there’s one thing Grove City can count on: the kindness and compassion of its neighbors and their ability to answer the call when Grove City is in need.

From behind all of our masks, we’re smiling back at all those who stepped up to the sewing machine to help keep all of us safe.

If you know someone in need of masks or feel moved to donate supplies or funds contact Micki Young at 71acts4jackie@gmail.com.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.