Local author touches lives with personal writings

Eva Dimel had a difficult childhood to say the least. She experienced abuse, resulting in a panic disorder. Then, after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor, she was left blind in her right eye.

Now, as an adult, Dimel has chosen to use her faith and the hardships she faced during her childhood to inspire her work as a writer. She has a strong support system, including her husband, Tom; three adult children; and five grandsons. Through this support system, she says she’s been able to find acceptance of her past.

Dimel has published eight works that address tough topics, including prayer used in Alcoholics Anonymous, stories inspired by people she knew who struggled with addiction, and bullying. She also has a book of poems, Eva’s Inspirations: Inspired by God.

She doesn’t stray from personal topics, either. In From Trash to Treasures, Dimel details her childhood abuse. She says it was the most difficult and frightening works she’s ever written; and at first, she wasn’t even sure she should – or could – write her stories.

Her decision was confirmed, however, when she read a quote the day before New Year’s Eve: Your story is being written, it read, by an author who has more in store for you than you could even imagine. So Dimel forged ahead, beginning work on the book that same day.

She was encouraged even more after sharing a first draft with a friend. The friend shared that she, too, had been abused as a child, but had never talked about it. The woman, who was in her 70s, had silently carried that weight her whole life. Dimel realized then that her story needed to be shared – hoping it could help others, too.

Though as she worked on From Trash to Treasures, Dimel says, she wondered, “What are people going to think about me?” Even after its publication, she had mixed emotions.

“You’d think I’d be overly excited,” Dimel says, “but I cried because I wanted to control who gets it.”

Her hard work didn’t go unnoticed, and Grove City Area Historical Society’s visitor and host guide, Don Ivers, asked to feature Dimel’s work at the museum. Her poems, A Soldier’s Dream and Our Fallen Heroes, are currently on display there. Before then, she didn’t have experience displaying her works in a museum.

“I was so excited when I went in there because it’s so nice,” Dimel says. “I take my grandkids in there sometimes.”

Dimel’s poems are seen far beyond the museum, reaching people around the world – they come in the form of books, plaques and even throw blankets. Her writing became her main source of income after a knee injury kept her from going back to her job as a cook at South-Western City Schools. She writes poems as they come to her in prayer, but she also takes requests from friends, family and acquaintances looking for words of encouragement or a keepsake after a life event. Dimel sometimes brings her poetry to public spaces like Kroger, giving them freely to people she meets who she senses might need hope. She met one of her dearest friends and encouragers, Pat, this way.

“God would put something on my heart to give something to this person or that, and I was so nervous, but I would do it,” Dimel says. “Then they would tell me, ‘You don’t know how much I needed that.’”

“My joy comes from God, and that shows in my writing.” - Eva Dimel

In addition to being a published writer, Dimel speaks publicly to students, women’s groups and local churches, sharing her story and helping to inspire others. She spoke at a community recreation center in downtown Columbus, where women from all walks of life come once a month for activities and a meal. Dimel was still new to public speaking at the time, and simply “let God do the talking.” She told the women how beautiful they were and that God has a plan for them, too.

Dimel is also a member of the Grove City Writers’ Group, where she meets at the Grove City Library with other local writers. Group members come from a variety of backgrounds and include poets, editors, teachers, novices, columnists and reporters. Despite their different approaches to writing, the members have become friends and act as a source of encouragement for one other.

“I was never an avid book writer,” Dimel says, “but being at the book signings for the writers’ group helped me grow.”

Dimel also has a strong presence on Facebook, where she posts her poetry, inspirational quotes, scripture and photos of herself with her family. Social media helps her connect with her followers and gives them a look into her personal life as well as her writing process. Comments on Dimel’s posts often include followers thanking her for uplifting them or leaving encouraging remarks.

“I think that’s what people like,” Dimel says. “They can relate to the things I’m talking about.”

Followers post loving words on photos of Dimel with her grandchildren as if they, too, are a part of her family. In a way, due to the personal nature of Dimel’s works, they truly have become extended family members.

“Every letter that someone has written me I have kept,” she says.

Each comment of hope is a “treasure,” she says, “worth more than a million dollars.”

Dimel’s joy and humility are evident from the moment you begin talking with her.

“I’m the type of person that, if someone told me they won the lottery, I’d be just as happy for them as if I’d won it. I love seeing people’s joy,” she says. “My joy comes from God, and that shows in my writing.”

