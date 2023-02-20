Late local doctor J.C. Sommer’s lasting impact

As time separates us from the people and events in our community’s history, their stories too often become lost or forgotten. Still, their impact is measurable.

J.C. Sommer Elementary, named after father, physician and community servant James Charles Sommer, helps us remember Grove City’s history. Sommer’s legacy and dedication to education continue to impact the Grove City community long after his passing.

“Everyone that I’ve ever spoken to always speaks very highly of him,” says Sommer’s grandson, Richard Sommer. “They thought he was very intelligent and apparently he did have some fun.”

Originally born in West Virginia in 1884, Sommer moved to Ohio and married his wife, Nelle Dick, in April 1918. The Sommer family became Grove City residents in 1930 when Sommer established his practice here. From then on, he became known as a trusted physician, incredible community figure and education advocate before his death in 1947.

The Sommers’ arrival in Grove City was recounted in an issue of The Grove City Record in August 1943:

“The first impression villagers had of Dr. Sommer was an incident that occurred the week after he moved here,” the article reads. “A committee from the Methodist congregation was detailed to invite the new family to church and when the ladies stepped upon the porch, Dr. Sommer was seen disappearing under the dining room table on his hands and knees with two little boys on his back. He proved to be a friendly fellow and very proud of his youngsters.”

The Grove City Record says that there was “no one in the community today who has more real friends than he.”

In Grove City, Sommer raised nine kids while serving as the town’s main physician. He would later join the board of education.

Though Sommer served in sought-after positions, his path there was winding. Sommer completed the equivalent of an eighth-grade education, then later passed a teaching exam. After a short time teaching in West Virginia, Sommer attended Valparaiso University in Indiana and graduated in 1908 with dual degrees in art and science. He went on to earn his medical doctorate from Starling-Ohio Medical College, now known as The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

“I used to run into people all over Grove City who would tell me about him when I was a kid,” Richard Sommer says. “One of the things I heard was how he traded chickens for medical treatment. He was factoring in the (Great) Depression.”

As the town physician, Sommer became friendly with many of the community members. Richard Sommer recalls story after story about his grandfather’s character. Stories of his generosity, dedication and humor are still passed down between generations.

The Grove City Record writes, “No hour in the day or night has been too cold or icy for him to drive to see a sick patient. … He was forced to call on his patients in a horse and buggy and sometimes during the spring thaws he had to resort to horseback.”

During his time as a physician, Sommer became known and respected for his willingness to make house calls. Decades may separate modern Grove City residents from Sommer, but remember that he was riding his horse up and down our very own Park Street to tend to his patients.

Alongside his career as a physician, Sommer served as president of the Jackson Township Board of Education and later the Franklin County Board of Education. He took the initiative to push heavily for advancements in establishing state-funded education opportunities for underprivileged youth, school building construction and various other projects.

“Our school system developed so much under him,” Richard Sommer says.

As the president of the Jackson Township Board of Education, Sommer aided in adjustments to structural changes in the town. His actions led to the rebuilding and connection of roads and school buildings across the city. He emphasized the need for commercial, industrial and musical art programs within the district.

In 2015, the Grove City School district named an elementary school in honor of Sommer’s great achievements and dedication to Grove City. J.C. Sommer Elementary is now a testament to

Sommer’s legacy of helping others. In addition, Sommer was awarded an honorary diploma during the 1940 Jackson Township graduation ceremony for his achievements.

As time marches on, it is important to remember those who forever impacted our community. As a father, physician and community servant, Sommer’s love for his city changed the lives of Grove City, both residents past and present.

Kobe Collins is a contributing writer for CityScene Media Group.