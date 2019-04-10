Kitchen Kraft remodels Grove City kitchen and more

× Expand Photos courtesy of Andrew Weber at Columbus Pics “The clients wanted to keep their newer appliances and existing soffits so we designed around the sides of the appliances and framed in the tops of the cabinets just below the soffits for a more built-in look,” says Takacs.

With everchanging trends and technological advancements, kitchens can become outdated quickly. When Grove City homeowners realized their heart-of-the-home needed a facelift, they called Kitchen Kraft.

“Our kitchen was dated, we wanted to have larger cabinets that were soft closing,” the homeowner says.

The homeowners wanted an area that was suitable for their lively social events.

“They entertain a lot and wanted to keep the open feel of their existing kitchen, but they needed more storage and a fresher look,” says Trish Takacs, senior designer at Kitchen Kraft.

The kitchen layout, along with the recently purchased appliances, did not change. However, the cabinets, flooring, backsplash, under- counter lighting and countertops were all replaced.

“The luxury vinyl plank flooring we chose gave them the rich look of wood but the functionality of a vinyl,” Takacs says.

And since the laundry room is connected to the kitchen it also got a remodel: added pantry, closed in sink, and deeper cabinets over the washer and dryer.

Besides the kitchen and the laundry room, the homeowners also received a new half bath.

Takacs says all three rooms included “semi-custom cabinets, which gave us a lot of flexibility for design and cabinet sizes.”

Take the homeowner’s word, Kitchen Kraft can turn any room into a new space fairly quickly – the entire remodel only took four weeks to complete.

× 1 of 5 Expand “In the half-bath we installed a taller vanity and the same cabinet style and countertop as the kitchen,” says Takacs. “This allowed the spaces to flow together and all have the updated look that the client needed.” × 2 of 5 Expand “The large laundry room was an underused space, so we added additional storage by installing a tall pantry and deeper wall cabinets,” says Takacs. × 3 of 5 Expand “The clients wanted a brighter prep area, so we added under cabinet lighting and a reflective glass backsplash throughout the kitchen,” Takacs says. × 4 of 5 Expand “The kitchen is directly off of the screened- in porch and pool so keeping a peninsula seating area was very important,” says Takacs. “This is a great space for guests to gather and to be part of the kitchen activity without crowding the workspace.” × 5 of 5 Expand “The clients wanted a lighter and brighter kitchen with an updated detailed look,” says Takacs. “We installed painted cabinets with paneled drawer fronts and decorative applied doors on the sides of the cabinets.” Prev Next

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.