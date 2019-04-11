Justin Walls wins STEM award for motorcycle passion

× Expand Photo by Brent Clark Photos

Everyone has distinct childhood memories – moments that defined us and shaped who we became. For local Grove City resident Justin Walls, all of his memories date back to his father’s diesel shop. Watching his dad work, Walls became increasingly curious about the motors he worked on and started helping him out in any way possible.

In the Beginning

Walls says that at 10 years old he and his brother got their first go-karts.

Justin Walls Justin's father, Eric Walls (left), and Justin with Justin's 1927 Harley at The Rave Of Gentlemen in Wildwood, New Jersey

“Soon I wanted a lot of bikes. But we were never handed anything; we had to work hard for what we wanted,” Walls says. “I helped my dad move his shop into a bigger building that summer, which was when everything escalated.”

As a teenager, Walls started entering dirt bike races with his buddies. Racing came to a swift end, however, when he broke his leg during a race in high school. He then turned his attention to cars, purchasing a Chevrolet Nova with his own money when he turned 16. Cars didn’t satisfy his craving, though, and before he knew it, he was working on choppers and street bikes. This led him straight back to racing, searching for one more adrenaline rush.

Walls says he was more careful the second time around, and it wasn’t long before he realized his true passion was fixing up antique motorcycles.

“Back in the 1920s, the guys who raced bikes really started everything,” Walls says.

Around four years ago, and after a spike in TV shows featuring older bikes, Walls knew it was time to act if he wanted to make it on to the scene. He bought a pile of parts and started building his own antique bikes from scratch, not knowing the future this would provide.

× Expand Justin Walls Justin and his daughter at Fuel in Cleveland with a 1948 Harley land speed raver he built for Bobby Green of Old Crow Speed Shop. This bike won Best in Show last year at Born Free motorcycle show in Los Angeles, California.

Gaining Traction

Photo by Brent Clark

Over the years, Walls has acquired more and more tools, making it possible to perfect the antique bikes.

“I’m really OCD,” Walls laughs. “Everything has to be perfect for me to be satisfied.”

Being able to apply modern manufacturing processes to his work, Walls has been able to improve bikes enough to get them back out on the road.

“Partnering with my dad was an important step for me in growing my business,” Walls says. “He was always into motorcycles but kind of got away from them once he had kids. … thankfully, I’ve been able to bring him back into the world he loved.”

Now, Walls’ company, Built The Traditional Way, is getting attention from people beyond the Grove City area. Last year, Walls was invited as a builder for the Born Free Motorcycle Show in California, where he won Best in Show, one of the most prestigious awards. He was then invited to Japan in December 2018 to showcase his 1948 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“I’m a very quiet, laid back guy. I have never asked for a lot of attention, so receiving worldwide recognition for what I’m doing in this industry has been unreal,” Walls says.

Winning the Industry

Grove City Chief Building Inspector Mike Boso, a longtime friend of Walls’ father, nominated Walls for the 2019 COSI STEM Star Award, an award given to a person in the community who shows advancement or understanding of science, technology, engineering or math. Mayor Richard L. ‘Ike’ Stage supported the nomination, ultimately helping Walls.

“Local residents were blown away by what had been going on right under their nose, and people from all over the city started reaching out to me,” Walls says. “The community has been so supportive and really great to me.”

Walls’ biggest fan is his 11-year-old daughter, Kaelynn. Starting a business while becoming a father was one of Walls’ biggest challenges.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs over the years, but finally landing in the antique world has been so good for me and my daughter,” says Walls. “With all of the crazy growth going on in Columbus for different industries, they could have recognized anyone. I am so grateful to represent my hometown and the developing science industry.”

× Expand Justin Walls

Looking to the Future

The end goal for Walls is to eventually step away from the customer service aspect of his business and start building more projects. His vision includes hiring a full-time staff, which will allow him to commit more time to multiple dream bikes.

“I have all of these crazy ideas in my head, and to use my hands and tools to turn them into something I can get on and ride is what keeps me going,” Walls says. “There will always be antique motorcycles – more so in the future than now.”

Mallory Grayson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.