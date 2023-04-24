Grove City Information | May/June 2023

Mayor's Message: Park Improvements Ready for Summer Exploration

While Grove City’s parks and playgrounds are fun year-round, it’s the warmer weather and summer activities that bring a greater number of people outside to enjoy our 30 exceptional parks. This year, residents and visitors will notice changes and improvements to many of the spaces.

Construction of a new performance area at Town Center Park is underway and expected to be complete this summer. The stage will be equipped with electricity, a beautiful canopy and sound wall. Concert goers watching from their chairs or sharing a picnic on the lawn will certainly enjoy the enhanced experience.

The Park at Beulah has undergone a transformational winter as multi-use pathways and lighting were installed and new pickleball courts completed. Work continues on one of the two planned shelter houses, a playground area and a new pavilion similar to Eagle Pavilion at Fryer Park. Once open, the building will be available for rent and accommodate large groups.

I’m certain a lot of fun will be had on the seven new pickleball courts in The Park at Beulah. This brings our combined number of public-use courts to 13, which will all be teaming with activity in August as we host the inaugural Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament, benefitting LifeCare Alliance. The championship match will take place on the “championship court” in The Park at Beulah.

Lighting was installed at the softball diamonds in Fryer Park, increasing the utility of the fields with extended playing time – a great new addition to the complex.

Multi-use pathways are expanding along the tree line on the south side of Orders Road, providing safe bicycle passage to the YMCA from Hoover Road. The will be complete this summer. Several playgrounds are undergoing upgrades and improvements this summer. A Nature Works grant made it possible to replace aging equipment and add a variety of fitness stations at Henceroth Park earlier this year.

In the warmer months ahead, I invite you to enjoy our parks, playgrounds, bike trails and open spaces.

Then and Now – The Centuries-Old Mighty White Oak

Though the arms of one individual alone cannot wrap completely around its more than 132-inch circumference, the historic white oak tree on the grounds of the new Beulah Park Middle School did receive hugs of preservation during the school’s recent construction.

The City of Grove City and South-Western City School District enlisted the exceptional services of Ahlum & Arbor Tree Preservation to ensure the health of the oak. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, the tree is likely more than 220 years old and thought to be one of the oldest — if not the oldest — tree in Grove City.

Living as long ago as the year Ohio became a state, it’s not difficult to imagine the generations of families who enjoyed its shade or the children who challenged themselves to climb its thick limbs. Perhaps it was a common marker when providing directions or a quiet place for farmer to rest after working the fields.

Special care was taken by architects and crews to accommodate the historic landmark, leaving an undisturbed area around the trunk of at least 40 feet to preserve its health. The arboriculturists at Ahlum & Arbor closely cared for the mighty oak throughout the construction of the school, pruning, fertilizing, root aerating and providing treatments to encourage root health.

Successfully kept safe and standing approximately 95 feet tall, the tree is now a treasured natural landmark on the grounds of Beulah Park Middle School. In the years to come, it’s likely many a student will sit daydreaming in the cool shade of its nearly 90-foot canopy, leaning against the centuries-old wrinkles of the white oak bark.

Council Briefs – Can’t Wait to Get Outdoors This Summer

“Don’t open a box, or a bag.” That was the answer my Primary Care Physician gave me as I was finishing my wellness check in June 2022. My question to him had been: “What dietary advice do you have for me to improve my poor cholesterol levels?” Now in my 60s, the doctor was telling me my cardio-health risk is increasing. He recommended I start taking statin prescription medication to control my cholesterol.

I asked for one more chance to avoid the meds, and work on improving through a better diet. Fortunately, I had this wellness check in June. Earlier in 2022, for the first time ever, I joined Grove City Parks and Recreation’s Community Garden program. I planted a vegetable garden in the Orders Road community gardens.

Getting outdoors and moving is where it’s at, especially when trying to naturally improve mental and physical health. I spent my 2022 summer and early fall outdoors as much as possible. I had a daily routine to bicycle on our city’s multi-purpose paths to water, weed and harvest my garden plot. I discovered pickleball while on vacation, and continued playing on our Central Ohio-Best, Windsor Park pickleball courts. The above factors combined, and adhering daily to a diet of fresh vegetables, fruits, oats, brans, nuts, white meat, whole grain cereals, cutting out fast food and maintaining an active lifestyle was truly what the doctor ordered.

October, 2022 came soon enough. I retested and received the new cholesterol results. Victory! I couldn’t wait to see my doctor for the follow up visit. I went from needing statins to receiving the best cholesterol test results of my life. Now the pressure is on to maintain. It will not be easy; most things worthwhile aren’t. This may or may not work for you or others, but anecdotally, it did work for me.

Reflecting back on this, I wanted to say thank you to our entire city staff, especially but not limited to our parks and recreation team. Thank you for your relentless programming work, and your work in preserving our precious parks and trails. I look forward to longer summer days, and seeing Grove City residents and visitors actively and safely enjoying the outdoors.

City News – New Ward, Two City Council Seats Added for November Election

In 2017, a majority of Grove City voters approved a city charter amendment adding two new council members and a fifth ward to council. This is the first addition of a ward since the charter was originally approved in 1958, when the city’s estimated population was 7,500. The 2020 U.S. Census recorded 41,252 residents in Grove City.

The charter change expands city council from five to seven members, adding one to represent ward five and an additional at-large member. Each ward elects one resident representative and two at-large members serving four-year, overlapping terms. To maintain the overlap in council member terms, ward five will serve a two-year term this election only, then return to the ballot in 2025 for a four-year term with wards one, three and at-large.

According to city charter, wards are reviewed every 10 years, and if there is a difference in population between the largest and smallest wards of 40% or greater, they will be redistricted to within 20%. The next review of ward populations will be conducted after 2030 U.S. Census results are recorded.

For more information or to access an interactive ward map, visit bit.ly/GCWardMap2024. Click on “new Ward map” to enter your address and see if your ward will change.

Enlarging the Dais in Council Chambers

City Hall council chambers is undergoing a renovation to accommodate the larger council; work is anticipated to conclude in September. In the interim, council meetings are held at the Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway, the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. (caucus begins at 6:30 p.m.). Council meetings are open to the public and available to watch live online. Visit grovecityohio.gov/city-council/ to access a link.