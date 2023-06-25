Grove City Information | July/August 2023

Mayor's Message: A Labory Day of History

We’re looking forward to an eventful Labor Day weekend, filled with activities for all to enjoy. The weekend shares the 100-year celebration of the Beulah Park racetrack and our reassured library.

For more than 140 years, Americans have observed Labor Day as an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of labor workers, born from a desire to recognize the people who contribute to our country’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

It’s fitting then, that we kick off Grove City’s weekend activities with a dedication of an area in our community that was once the epicenter of commerce – Mill Street.

Friday, Sept. 1, the community is invited to the dedication ceremony of the new Mill Street historical marker. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. at the marker’s location, an open area along Columbus Street, just northwest of the Grove City Library. Following the marker unveiling, attendees will enjoy a parade of Model T Ford vehicles from the library through the Beulah Park community, commemorating the vehicles that ferried people to both location a century ago.

The vehicles will be in town for the club’s annual meeting and the Heart of Grove City Model T Car Show and Food Truck event. All are invited to enjoy a variety of food truck favorites and take in the spectacular display of cars in Town Center.

Adding to the weekend excitement, the Grove City Library and Beulah Park Living are marking anniversaries of their own.

Celebrating 100 years, the library is planning multiple fun, family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt, historical displays and walking tours of Town Center. The Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park St., will display historical highlighting the timeline of the library’s existence.

Beulah Park Living is honoring the history of the land for which their community is named. In 1923, Ohio’s first thoroughbred racetrack, Beulah Park, opened in Grove City and brought visitors for many years as its most popular attraction. The last live race in Beulah Park was May 3, 2014. The land was largely unused until ground was broken five years later for the new community.

The weekend concludes with a patriotic concert in the Park at Beulah followed by fireworks Sunday, Sept. 3.

Many fun activities are planned for Labor Day weekend. More information will be shared on the City’s website and social media channels as details are confirmed.

Then and Now – Evans Center Origins

Many Grove City seniors enjoy a variety of happenings year-round at the Evans Center in Windsor Park, a fixture of the community for over 40 years. The Center serves as homebase for activities like exercise and yoga, card and board games, arts and crafts, and performing arts. In fact, the “Showstoppers” acting troupe has been together for more than 30 years, inviting the community to productions for the admission price of a food item donated to the Grove City Food Pantry.

Before the bustling center of activity was built, the space was filled with grass and once a year was part of the Grove City fairgrounds. Additionally, the area was not the first location considered for a senior center.

In 1978, Grove City received funding from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) to rehabilitate and expand the Gantz farmhouse to accommodate a new senior center. However, the “remote” location was a deterrent, and the historical significance of the house won over as the building joined the list of national historic sites in 1980.

Three alternate locations for the senior center were then considered. Sonora Drive off Hoover Road was a possible site, next to the “new” senior housing development under construction. A second consideration was on Hoover Road where the skate park is located today. The third proposed location was on Park Street in a space currently home to the Grove City Safety Building.

So how did the Evans Center come to be located where it is today?

The City donated the accessible Windsor Park property to the project and all the pieces fell into place by the Center’s groundbreaking in 1981. Funds for the center came from three sources: a federal Housing and Community Development grant (administered by MORPC), the City of Grove City and Jackson Township.

The Evans Center (named for Grove City’s Chief of Police E.L. “Lightning” Evans, who died unexpectedly that year) celebrated its grand opening Sept. 15, 1982. A 1994 expansion to the Center added a stage, restrooms and greeting and gaming areas.

For more information about the Evans Center, call 614-277-1060 or stop in 4330 Dudley Ave., in Windsor Park.

City News – Grove City Businesses Fill Diverse Needs

Grove City is filled with incredible businesses, business owners and employees – a growing network of commerce providing tremendous support for the community.

Air Quality Solutions (AQS) and Converse Electric are two of the many Grove City businesses actively seeking to employ veterans and going to great lengths to support their families. Both companies have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as Platinum and Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients for their commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining American veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program recognizing employers for their commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan using the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

AQS and Converse Electric are two of only four businesses in central Ohio – and 22 in Ohio – to earn the award in 2022. This is the fourth consecutive year AQS received the Platinum Medallion Award and the third consecutive year Converse Electric earned the Gold Medallion Award.

Grove City is home to several businesses owned by, employing and serving individuals with special needs. The Awesome Company (TAC), located on Southwest Boulevard, is a screen printing and design studio employing adults with autism. Founded by proud autism mom Jacquie Mahan, TAC is dedicated to inclusion in the workforce. TAC employees are an integral part of the process from start to finish as they help bring customers’ apparel and print ideas to life.

Celebrating 60 years of service to individuals with developmental disabilities, ARC Industries opened their Grove City location on Marlane Drive this spring. ARC supports individuals as they interact in the community where they live and work, helping them develop independence, self-advocacy and skills important to employment and citizenship.

Like ARC Industries, All R Friends, located on Buckeye Place, provides job training for adults with developmental disabilities in addition to day support services. Opening their Grove City location in 2021, they quickly became an integral part of our community.

For more information about employment, empowerment, opportunities and a complete list of available services for veterans and individuals with disabilities, visit the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities website at ood.ohio.gov or the Ohio Department of Veterans Services at dvs.ohio.gov.

Air Quality Solutions, operated by Grove City residents Larry and Mary Titus, donated land for the Honor Gardens of the M.A.S.H. Military Food Pantry, growing fresh produce for veterans in need. The Grove City Rotary Club and community volunteers constructed garden plot boxes and give their time for planting and maintaining the gardens. For more information or to volunteer in the Honor Garden, contact Penny Kilcourse-Comer at penny@mashpantry.org or 614-800-4240.