Grove City Information| January/February 2022

For as long as I can remember, participating in a high school marching band – especially in Grove City – is a big deal. Members are part of the driving force behind the spirit of high school.

However, there’s more to the marching band. The band members are a team, representing the school and community, taking great pride in their performance. They work all summer, during school days and in the evening to perfect a show that not only embodies their skill and effort, but motivates a team while entertaining hundreds every football Friday evening.

In addition, the band spends nearly every weekend in the fall participating in performance competitions – most leaving little room for error when the goal is to achieve the top score.

Band members strive for excellence, committing every day to work together, share struggles and triumphs, and ultimately build relationships that last a lifetime.

Our schools are blessed to have the talent and patience of outstanding educators and directors, and the support of many student families and the district administration.

At the end of each marching season, the South-Western City School District hosts a District Marching Band Showcase, giving its four high schools an opportunity to share their competition shows. It’s truly magical. Not only do we see the culmination of hard work from students and staff, but it’s also a terrific display of camaraderie, respect and preparation.

The Showcase closes with all four bands taking a final march onto the field, with precision, and playing their school’s fight song one last time. Then they break formation and mingle, many embracing and congratulating one another on their successful season.

I’m moved each year I attend this event, yet for some reason I was more emotionally struck this year than others, finding a greater symbolism behind those final moments.

For nearly three years we have all been exercising caution yet slowly returning to what once was. This remarkable musical experience is a wonderful tradition in our community. I am proud of all the participants and volunteers.

As I watched the bands’ uniform colors blend on the field, I realized I was witnessing a great celebration of solidarity which highlighted how we can live in different communities, have different backgrounds, faiths and cultures, and still have a common bond.

Not only do I applaud their hard work and performance, I recognize and praise their example – which still gives me goosebumps.

Band parent, supporter and talented videographer Tom Katt, filmed and produced a great video of the 2022 District Marching Band Showcase. I encourage you to watch all the amazing performances online at bit.ly/SWCSDBands.

Then & Now: 3989 Broadway is Home to 107 Years of Change

The consensus among local historians says Henry J. Mayer erected in 1915 one of the first retail and service buildings located on the west side of Broadway, between Park Street and Grant Avenue. The building was first used by Carl Johnson as an automobile sales and service garage, where an elevator lifted vehicles to the second floor for mechanical repairs.

Mulzer’s Motor Sales, once considered the largest Ford sales agency in Franklin County, moved into the building after Johnson relocated. A short time later, when owner Leslie Mulzer turned his interests to the emerging field of aviation, business partners Ray Henry and Carl Goldhart took ownership.

An addition was constructed in the early 1920s, and the building was remodeled by then-owner and local businessman, Charles Eesley. Part of the building was portioned into four “modern store rooms,” which over time were occupied by various grocery stores, restaurants and bakeries. The larger section of the building became known as Eesley Hall, a popular location for meetings, banquets and dances. In 1940, much to the delight of the community, Eesley added bowling alleys to the second floor, where a duck-pin tournament was hosted the following year.

The Grove City Post Office was relocated to the first floor of the building in 1944, providing more space than its previous location on the southeast corner of Broadway and Park Street. In 1953, a major disaster was averted when a fire broke out in the upstairs bowling alley. Stunted by fire-resistant flooring and thanks to the quick efforts of the volunteer fire department, the fire was extinguished before the building was lost. In 1954, when the growing village needed more post office space, postal operations moved to a new building on Grant Avenue.

The same year, Walter and Marguerite Luebben, who earlier purchased the property from Eesley, moved their 14-year-old hardware business into the space. Grove City Hardware was the longest-running business at 3989 Broadway. Two generations of the Luebben family operated the company until ownership changed hands in 1999. Competition from larger, chain hardware stores, combined with structural aging of the building, led to the closure of the store in 2005.

The building was given a new lease on life after extensive repairs were completed in 2016, saving it from certain collapse. Today, the structure is home to Cultivate, a nonprofit entrepreneur support organization, and The Garden Bar Café, serving fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch options.

The Grove City Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park St., is home to a wonderful collection of history and art, accurately chronicling community people, events and buildings, including 3989 Broadway.

Development: Grove City Flourishes When Its Business Community Thrives

Grove City is home to more than 1,000 businesses, 22 of which opened their doors this past year joining an ever-developing network of successful enterprises.

Operating under a new normal, Grove City businesses and entrepreneurs earned multiple accolades and recognitions in 2022, raising the profile of our entire community. Our hometown identity and continued successful development are enhanced by the achievements of Grove City’s business sector.

Highlighted here are only a few of the many honors presented to local businesses.

E.E. Ward Moving and Storage Co. | Brian and Dominique Brooks

Inducted into The National Civil Rights Hall of Fame

Brian and Dominique Brooks, co-owners E.E. Ward Moving and Storage, the country’s oldest African-American-owned business, were inducted into The National Civil Rights Hall of Fame during a formal ceremony in June 2022.

Honorees are selected by the National Civil Rights Library, an independent Chicago-based charitable organization that seeks to acknowledge outstanding individuals who have advanced the goals of equality and inclusion.

John T. Ward started his moving business in 1881, not long after the adoption of the 13th Amendment, and often used his moving wagons to help individuals escape slavery. What started as a stop on the Underground Railroad 140 years ago has flourished as one of the most trusted moving companies in the country.

Brian, godson to Eldon Ward, the last Ward family member to operate the business, and his wife Dominique continue the company’s long legacy of giving back. Under the couple’s leadership, E.E. Ward’s community involvement continues its far-reaching impact through fundraising events like Laps for Learning and partnership opportunities like the Childhood League and KidSmiles.

Forge Biologics

2022 Columbus Inno BizTech Fire Award Honoree

Launching its business in July 2020, Grove City’s Forge Biologics captured the attention of the biotech manufacturing industry, developing innovative gene therapies aimed to help patients suffering from devastating rare diseases. Columbus Business First magazine honored the young business late last year, with a Columbus Inno BizTech Fire Award for innovation in technology.

The awards program highlights budding entrepreneurs and companies making waves in the industry. Forge and 13 other businesses were among those honored at a Dec. 8 ceremony held at the Fawcett Event Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Forge shared in an October 2022 press release that testing data revealed positive results from recent studies of an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) they developed for infants with Krabbe disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder. Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar presented the study’s finding to the 29th Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, noting the new treatment could be a potential solution to immune challenges.

Since its start, Forge has successfully raised a total of $330 million in funding, allowing the company to accelerate client offerings and expand capabilities, laboratory space and staff. Starting with just four entrepreneurs, the Gantz Road facility now spans 200,000 sq. ft. and employs approximately 250 people led by some of the most talented, experienced and sought-after executives in the industry. Forge is expected to grow its headcount by 50-75 in 2023.

Forge CEO, President and Co-Founder Timothy J. Miller has been quoted, “If there’s a secret to Forge’s success, it’s the people.”

FST Logistics

2022 Top Food Chain Provider

FST Logistics, a third-party logistics company in Grove City, was recognized as a 2022 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers in America. An employee-owned company serving nationwide, FST Logistics employs over 400 associates and provides temperature-controlled transportation services and warehousing capabilities.

Moo-Moo Express Car Wash | London-Groveport Road

Giving Back to the Community

During their free wash week, coinciding with the grand opening of the London-Groveport Road location, Moo-Moo Express Car Wash collected over $15,000 for The Marcus Project. One hundred percent of the donations were given to support the organization’s efforts to help children and families in need.

BEST Places to work!

Four Grove City businesses landed on the “Best Places to Work” list, according to a survey conducted by Philadelphia-based research firm Energage for ColumbusCEO magazine.

Among the Top Small Workplaces in the Columbus Area: Forge Biologics; Silco Fire & Security

Special Award for Meaningfulness: Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services

Special Award for New Ideas: Forge Biologics

Special Award for Training: Kenneth’s Hair Salons and Day Spas

Council Briefs: Would a Rec Center Help Your Fitness?

Grove City does a great job providing opportunities for good health and fitness. Consider the outdoor options available. An extensive network of multi-use trails currently links all sides of the city. For example, you can walk or bike from Beulah Park, east to State Route 104 and into Scioto Grove Metro Park. Starting north at Gantz Park, you can safely travel south on the trails to State Route 665. The city’s next goal is to link the trails on the north side to Columbus and west to the Camp Chase Trail.

Other outdoor fitness opportunities include tennis and pickleball courts and ball diamonds. New pickleball courts recently opened at Windsor Park and more are nearly complete in the Park at Beulah. Did you know lights are planned for installation at two of the Fryer Park softball diamonds? These are great examples of outdoor opportunities to exercise, but what about an indoor facility?

In 2013, when I was on the Park Board, a study and public survey were commissioned by the city to explore interest for an indoor recreation center. Even 10 years ago, the findings strongly suggested health and exercise offerings in our city would be enhanced with the addition of a community recreation center.

Keeping this study in the back of my mind, in 2021 I initiated further exploration into the possibility of constructing a community center. After several meetings with Grove City Parks and Recreation Director Kim Conrad, the decision was made that I partner with the Park Board and move the idea closer to reality.

After several meetings in spring 2022, the Park Board voted to endorse the recreation center concept and added it should be expanded to include future park development and programing. Leading the project is Board Member Wayne Kintz, who helped identify and encourage participation from more than 30 stakeholder groups.

In August 2022, an organizational meeting was held at Eagle Pavilion, where participants were divided into three working groups: community recreation center, future park expansion and park programming. Each group is meeting monthly, developing opinion surveys and planning future public meetings to present each working groups’ findings.

I invite you to share your thoughts about a future community recreation center and potential locations for parks. Please email me at rsgccouncil@gmail.com.

Roby Schottke

Council Member, Ward 4