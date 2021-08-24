Info from the City of Grove City | Sept./Oct. 2021

Community Survey Results Are In

In 1992, the City commissioned a comprehensive community attitude survey, providing residents an opportunity to voice their opinions on myriad local topics and services as well as issues that should be added to planning considerations. The surveys, completed nearly every two years since, have been vital to developing our twice-named Best Hometown (Ohio Magazine) in central Ohio.

Through Saperstein Associates, a third-party research firm, we go to great lengths to ensure the survey is conducted anonymously and fairly using a statistically representative snapshot of our community.

This year, after making just over 14,700 phone calls, the goal of completing a minimum of 500 surveys was reached.

It’s a pleasure to learn the 2021 survey results illustrate a large majority of Grove City residents maintain a strong affinity for their community and appreciate the quality of local services and amenities.

The City’s safety services always return high marks of appreciation. This year’s survey reveals a high percentage of interviewed residents rate the Jackson Township Fire Department and the Division of Police as excellent or good, at 96 percent and 86 percent respectively. This was particularly pleasing to learn following a difficult year that included nationwide health concerns and rising social tensions and protests.

In fact, 92 percent of residents surveyed either agree or strongly agree Grove City Police “treat local residents courteously – with dignity and respect.” This is the highest favorable response ever received from Grove City surveys specifically asking this question and a true demonstration that the Division’s efforts do not go unnoticed.

Also receiving its highest favorable responses ever is the Grove City Parks and Recreation Department, with 89 percent of surveyed residents providing excellent or good ratings. Though profoundly challenged by the pandemic, programs and activities overall earned the appreciation of residents with 90 percent favorable ratings.

It’s important to remember a survey isn’t beneficial if all we gain from it is accolades. In order to learn and grow, we need to ask the tough questions and take a hard look at the areas our community feels need attention.

On the radar is improved access to affordable housing, where the majority of those interviewed identify a need for improvement. Fortunately, this has been a focus of the City for some time and has so far resulted in the opening of at least two new options since the last survey – Arrowleaf Apartments and Lamplighter Senior Village.

The 2021 survey and the previous four ask residents to identify the level of importance the City should place on certain aspects of the community. According to the results, our focus on continued redevelopment of Town Center and increasing community recreation and performing arts facilities is in line with community interests.

The takeaways we gain from the biennial surveys are invaluable to the community, and we are grateful to our residents for time spent on the phone with Saperstein representatives to garner the results.

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Partnerships Strengthen Workforce and Education

× Expand Architectural rendering of Brookpark Middle School, on schedule to open August 2022.

A number of the objectives and actions identified in the GroveCity2050 Community Plan relate to advancing workforce training opportunities and promoting existing educational programs in Grove City.

The South-Western City School District (SWCSD) and the South-Western Career Academy are critical partners in the pursuit of expanded specialized training opportunities to fuel our community’s workforce. College and technical courses offered through its programs help prepare students for entry into an in-demand workforce, including a significant number of diverse industry sectors located right here in Grove City.

The academy and local industry leaders maintain multiple successful work-based learning programs creating a strong talent pipeline for the community, nourishing the community’s economic well-being.

The City’s community members continue backing education efforts as well. In November 2018, residents overwhelmingly supported the passage of a bond issue giving the school district the go-ahead to construct, expand and improve its middle school buildings. Brookpark Middle School, a building approaching six decades, is among those planned for replacement as a result.

A South-Western City School District bus makes its way through the new Farmstead community.

The City of Grove City collaborated early with the master developer of Beulah Park to set aside land for a new Brookpark Middle School. The new facility is under construction near the corner of Demorest and Grove City roads, just south of the new development. The two-story, 117,000-square-foot building is expected to house an enrollment of approximately 800 students. This project is well underway and on schedule to open August 2022.

Planning for a future school was also a collaborative effort in the Farmstead development located off Jackson Pike. The residential community plan allotted approximately 11 acres for an elementary school after discussions with City staff and SWCSD. Following the completion of the Hawthorne Parkway extension between Jackson Pike and Indian Trails, development of the new school may begin within the next five years.

The GroveCity2050 Plan and ongoing successful partnerships among the City of Grove City, SWCSD, local businesses and area developers are a testament to the important role education plays in the development of our community.

Financial Assistance Available to Resident Students

Six years ago Grove City implemented the first central Ohio community higher education investment program. Since 2015, more than 160 residents have benefited from the financial assistance provided by the program.

To further enhance our commitment to supporting the higher education of residents, the City added one of the nation’s first municipally funded skilled labor awards. This program supports residents seeking to become licensed or certified in a skilled trade.

Regionally, there is a need to fill skilled trade positions, as well as those requiring a degree. Our expanded program now financially supports residents in all facets of continuing education, from skilled trade training to associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

With our world reopening, there is a substantial need for a workforce with training in myriad trades. In Grove City, organizations are holding job fairs to attract employees. With the demand for jobs on the rise, local businesses are ready to hire qualified individuals, clearly shown by the “now hiring” signs displayed in windows.

Grove City Council members (left to right): Roby Schottke, Ward 4; Randy Holt, Ward 2; Christine Houk, Council President, Ward 3; Ted Berry, Ward 1; and Aaron Schlabach, At-Large.

Grove City businesses have a variety of jobs available, ranging from entry-level to professional. There is no time like the present to further your education and perhaps receive financial assistance from the Grove City Higher Education Investment Program.

Applications for the upcoming spring semester are due Monday, Nov. 1.

To learn more about the college and skilled trade awards, visit bit.ly/gcoHEIP to explore your options.

Ted Berry

Council Member, Ward 1

Did You Know?

The mural soldier stands for all Grove City Veterans.

Clyde DeLong, home on leave in 1942, standing along U.S. 62.

Nearly 80 years ago in the spring of 1942, Clyde DeLong was home on furlough from basic training in Europe and paused for a photo in his hometown – Grove City.

That moment in history is preserved in a Town Center mural created by Grove City artist David Maple (1950-2018) and serves as a lasting representation of our community’s Veterans.

DeLong joined the Army in January 1942. In September of that year his boots were on the ground in northern Africa with Company I, 9th Infantry Division, fighting in the African theater during World War II. Never in one place very long, he served in Algeria, French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Normandy and the Rhineland. By May 1945, just 10 days after German forces surrendered, DeLong was ordered home.

In his time of active service, DeLong was injured in battle four times. In June 1944, his family was informed by telegram that he had been “slightly wounded in action in the French area.”

Soon after returning to action, DeLong was struck in the chin and neck by shrapnel. After a brief recovery, he was again struck in the face by shrapnel. His fourth injury is not well documented.

According to family members, DeLong completed his service having earned a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal (originally known as the EAME Theater Ribbon) with five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart with three Oak Leaf Clusters.

His image watches over Grove City in the Town Center mural on the corner of Broadway and Grove City Road, a reminder of those past, present and future who protect our freedoms.