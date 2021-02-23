Info from the City of Grove City | March/April 2021

Council Briefs

Hometown Adventures

When our son was a baby, my husband Allen and I started shopping in the Columbus suburbs in search of the perfect place to raise our family. We probably each had our own list of reasons for choosing Grove City, but we now describe the deciding factor as, “It just felt right.”

We found Grove City to be a friendly community, and it seemed to embody the saying, “Small towns are like big families.”

What we didn’t know at the time was that Grove City would live up to and exceed our expectations as a family-friendly town. We took advantage of programming at Southwest Public Libraries, Parks and Recreation, youth sports leagues and Little Theatre Off Broadway.

We went to preschool at the Big Red Barn in Gantz Park; picnicked in the parks; learned how to play soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis; went swimming with our friends at The Big Splash; took dance and tumbling classes; painted pottery at Coffee Break; and roller skated at Skate America.

Fast forward to today, our “children” are now 29 and 26. I doubt anyone would still call Grove City a small town, but somehow we seem to have retained the hometown feeling that many of us love.

As we have grown, our recreational opportunities for families have multiplied. I think it’s amazing that many of the same adventures can be had by the littles of 2021, and even better that the options are now endless as new Parks and Recreation classes are added with each passing season. Add Scioto Grove Metro Park to the list of amenities, not to mention the many businesses with a recreational or experiential focus.

As we begin to see signs of spring, it’s the ideal time to identify the “adventures yet to be had” by your family. Take it from this empty nester, you won’t regret it.

Christine Houk

President, Council Member, Ward 3

Did You Know?

Stringtown Road at State Route 104 was once the site of prehistoric archaeological findings spanning several thousand years.

Dunagan, Sheri

In 1952, Grove City residents and archaeology enthusiasts Ernest and Dorothy Good discovered their most significant site of prehistoric artifacts. What became known as the Stringtown Site of Prehistoric Indian Encampments was situated mostly where Manheim Ohio auto auction is now located.

At the time of their find, the land was commercially undeveloped and had not been farmed in several seasons, which made for easy surface hunting of artifacts. Throughout nearly 20 years of exploration at the site, the Goods enlisted the assistance of fellow enthusiasts and archaeologists who ultimately found hundreds of artifacts dating from 6000 B.C. to 500 A.D. The most notable finding was a style of projectile point, commonly called an arrowhead, not previously found or categorized.

Upon examination by archaeological curators of the Ohio Historical Society, the points were found to be unique across all known archaeological sites and was thus named the Stringtown Point. The projectile points have since been found at other archeological sites in the upper Ohio River basin, but none with such great concentration as in Grove City.

In addition to projectile points, the Stringtown Site yielded hundreds of other artifacts including celts, stone axe heads likely used for felling trees; hammerstones; pitted milling stones; rare prism-shaped stones for atlatl, a lever that propelled arrows further and faster; clay tobacco pipes and more.

Development

Passive green space remains a key element in neighborhood planning

As the weather warms and we begin to emerge from our winter solitude, outdoor activities are at the forefront of our minds. The fact of the matter is, the past year has impacted us all in many ways and our children had to be the most adaptive. From daycare closures to blended learning, we have witnessed our children doing their best to adjust to the ever-changing conditions of daily life.

Throughout all of the changes, the desire to support our youth’s physical and mental well-being is a need that has never diminished. With all of this in mind, the call to venture outside increases as the sun shines brighter.

Grove City was named after the groves of trees found throughout the area, placing an importance on green space from inception. Development with green space in mind has continued and remains prominent in recent projects.

Trail connectivity and park expansion is highlighted through area development projects, including the new Trail View Run and Farmstead developments. Both projects are designed with families in mind, including dedicated open space to create a larger park network, eventually connecting to the existing Indian Trails Park.

The trail connectivity of these projects is part of a city-wide goal to provide safe trail access across the region. Bicycle and pedestrian transportation, as well as expanded recreational opportunities, are the driving forces behind planning.

Land in the Farmstead development is being dedicated for an eventual new elementary school. Incorporating trail connectivity into the plan ensures safe access for students and families walking or biking to and from the school. These area trails will eventually connect to State Route 104, creating safe and direct access from neighborhoods to Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Although parks, trails and open spaces benefit the City through quantifiable results like increased property value and tourism, perhaps the most valuable advantage is the immeasurable effect on our children. It is no secret that regular physical activity is associated with lower health risks while producing key psychological benefits.

In a time when even our youngest citizens have felt the stress and uncertainty surrounding them, the benefits of available outdoor space cannot be more important. Developing an environment that provides these vital aspects is motivation behind most design decisions. The hope for the future is that residents of all ages have opportunity and access to safe and rewarding outdoor options that will benefit them well into the future.

Kyle Rauch is the Development Director for the City of Grove City.