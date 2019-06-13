Info from the City of Grove City - July/August 2019

Youth Activities Deliver Lifelong Benefits

Picasa Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage

The Grove City community has always supported and encouraged its youth through learning and service organizations such as scouts, 4-H and school-sponsored civic clubs. Complementing those groups are an abundance of music and athletic programs including band, Little League® Baseball, soccer and dance.

Participating in organized activities at a young age provides important benefits for healthy social, psychological and physical development. We also know involvement does more than improving the child’s health — it promotes the formation and strengthening of relationships, instills the value of improvement over perfection, and allows youth to experience the significance of being on a team while working with peers and supervisors.

Entering the 1960s, civic clubs were well-established in Grove City, while youth sports were predominantly organized through independent efforts and school-sponsored or parks department programs. In 1963, a small group of volunteer coaches successfully fielded an independent youth football team, the Black Knights, increasing interest in supplementary organized sports.

Recognizing the community would benefit from an organization that provided additional youth sports programs, the Black Knights football coaches partnered with other volunteers to establish the non-profit Grove City Kids Association. The new organization introduced its first program in February 1967: basketball.

With football and basketball programs firmly established, GCKA participation quickly grew and it wasn’t long before softball, cheerleading and soccer were added. The most remarkable part of this story is the association was started and continues to be operated by volunteers. Now entering its 52nd year and providing sports activities for more than 2,000 youth, the non-profit program remains entirely funded through corporate sponsorships, donations and minimal participation fees.

Although GCKA is the longest-running youth sports association in Grove City, several other programs have developed over the years, adding to the opportunities children in our community have to get involved in activities fostering good health and building valuable social connections.

Our Parks and Recreation Department offers a multitude of team sports and programs for youth (check out The Source section of this magazine), including opportunities to volunteer within the community. Numerous Grove City churches also host successful youth ministries and clubs.

Our community is fortunate to have so many sports and civic organizations available to our youth, helping cut barriers that typically divide a society. From these groups, our leaders emerge — those who are willing to make sacrifices for the team, their families and ultimately their community.

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Discovering Our Past

Twin Towers Swim Club cooled Grove City for 42 years

× Expand Twin Towers Swim Club

An interest was expressed in having a community swimming pool around 1930 during discussions regarding potential future development and again in 1951 during the mayoral election campaign. Yet, it wasn’t until January 1957 that formal action occurred to secure funding for land and construction of an outdoor swimming pool.

On Jan. 21, 1957, a newly formed non-profit organization purchased 1.342 acres of land just west of the community park (now called Windsor Park) for $500. Three days later, the group held its first official meeting where officers were elected, fundraising established and the first code of regulations was drafted.

Named for the two water towers that shaded the property, Twin Towers Swim Club tackled an ambitious fundraising campaign, selling $100 investment bonds to interested residents. In just over one month’s time, the efforts accumulated more than $60,000 in subscribed bonds, nearly three-quarters of the $85,000 needed to complete the project.

On a rainy spring day in mid-March, ground was broken and construction began with an aggressive goal of welcoming swimmers by July of that year. Community youth and adults watched with anticipation as concrete trucks streamed in and filled the forms to create the long-awaited refreshing destination.

Four months later, Grove City opened its first outdoor community pool and – as promised – swimmers were splashing in cool waters. The club featured an L-shaped pool, with depths from two to five feet on the long end and a 10-foot deep diving area on the short end; and a separate six-inch to two-foot depth wading pool, both with the best filtration and chlorination systems of the time. A bathhouse and concession stand were also constructed. In later years, an additional lap pool was added on the south end of the property for swimmers age 18 and over.

Thousands of families enjoyed the complex for more than 40 years before repairs became too costly and the only feasible option was to close in 1999.

That same year, the Big Splash opened its gates to eager swimmers. Highlighted in the Feature section of this issue, the award-winning family waterpark is celebrating its 20th season of refreshing cooldowns and fun summer activities.

Council Briefs

Explore Grove City this summer

× Expand Picasa City Council Roby Schottke, Ward 4; Christine Houk, Ward 3; Steven Robinette, President, At-Large; Jeff Davis, Ward 2 and ted Berry, Ward 1.

Summer is a great time for kids and the entire family to learn from and explore our community.

Find out how it all began, through informative historical displays at the Grove City Welcome Center and Museum or step back in time with a stroll through Century Village at Fryer Park and the Grant-Sawyer Home. All offer entertaining and educational events throughout the summer to learn about the rich history of our hometown.

Connected by more than 25 miles of paved trails, our 21 parks offer amenities beyond a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a family picnic. Fryer Park’s large, all-abilities playground is joined by a free, public splash pad, fishing in Rotary Lake, a wooded nature trail and softball fields. It’s also home to a summer series of family-friendly movies on the sledding hill under the stars.

Explore a new activity and paddle a canoe down the Scioto River, relish in an overnight backpacking adventure or fish in the river or pond at Scioto Grove Metro Park. If you are a bit more adventurous, take up archery at the range, enjoy the disc golf course or visit the designated drone area to get a bird’s-eye view of the park.

These are only a small sampling of what Grove City offers. Visit Grove City, formerly the Grove City Convention and Visitors Bureau on Broadway in the historic Town Center, offers a wealth of information to explore. Check out The Source section in every issue of Discover Grove City to see all the activities offered by Parks and Recreation.

Whatever your pace, explore your hometown this summer and discover something new.

Steve Robinette

President, Council Member At-Large

Development

Parks and Recreation fuels economic development

× Expand Scioto Grove Metro Park

Not only are our parks attractive amenities for our residents, but Grove City’s 364 acres of parkland and the 620-acre Scioto Grove Metro Park also serve as a terrific draw for tourists and businesses, contributing significantly to the economic development of our community.

Our parks and historic neighborhoods are home to many well-attended festivals and sporting events, bringing visitors from around the region to stay in our hotels and patronize our restaurants and shops. The majority of activities and events are provided by non-profit organizations and government agencies – the City of Grove City, Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Heart of Grove City. Local businesses are offered options to support the communities such as sponsoring youth sports teams, participating in farmers’ markets and donating funds for facility cost such as those by Grove City’s Buddy Ball league.

Parks and related recreational activities are economic development engines, creating a dynamic cycle of progress for the community. Locations with a high quality of life attract businesses; resulting in new jobs filled by talented associates; generating additional income tax revenue and enabling further investment in City parks and recreation amenities.

× Expand Picasa Grove City Buddy Ball

Many business owners are first introduced to a community when visiting. A positive recreational experience can influence decisions and ultimately impact talent recruitment, as recent studies indicate that many people now relocate to a desirable city, then seek employment in that area after.

Grove City, twice-named Best Hometown by Ohio Magazine, has proven itself as a community offering a high quality of life through its exceptional amenities and public services. Mount Carmel’s Grove City Hospital and medical campus, OhioHealth’s Grove City Methodist Hospital, and Beulah Park Living are all examples of large-scale developments located in our community.

A thousand acres of parkland and open space, 26 miles of dedicated multi-use trails and a host of programs and events are all assets to our community, reaching far beyond the traditional scope of recreational opportunities. Each makes a lasting impact on the community’s development appeal.