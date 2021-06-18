Info from the City of Grove City | July/Aug. 2021

Curb Appeal Leads to a Safer Community

We’re blessed with such a beautiful community, filled with fantastic parks and playgrounds, scenic trails and multi-use pathways. Our neighborhoods are second to none, where residents take great pride in their homes and property, doing their best to keep up the curb appeal.

That’s the same level of care we channel when maintaining the city’s public spaces. Not only do we consistently tend to the attractive “curb appeal” of the city, but extra effort is made to contribute to an overall healthy earth, starting in our own community. This includes a dedicated associate maintaining our Town Center’s charm to hanging streetlight baskets overflowing with flowers.

Keeping our community clean and tidy not only improves the value of neighborhoods, it affects a visitor’s perception of our hometown. Efforts are made on a regular basis to bring new life to areas of the city that have become neglected or property that has been mismanaged.

This starts with updating and enforcing city ordinances that promote and support the attractive appearance and safety of our community’s housing stock. However, more important than improving looks of our community with preened lawns, mended fences or uncluttered yards is the fact that maintaining a neat, cared-for appearance in our neighborhoods is an important deterrent to crime.

Studies support the notion that not only is a lack of maintenance in neighborhoods associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety and stress for residents, it also attracts illicit activities and crime. Keeping our community safe is top priority and we’ll tackle that responsibility from all angles – one of the simplest angles being the upkeep of our surroundings.

The Keep Grove City Beautiful Committee is celebrating 30 years of promoting these efforts, including positive and sustainable environmental practices through community involvement, recycling and beautification.

This spring, the committee organized a Cleanup Day throughout Grove City and Jackson Township. Participating in the day-long city cleanup were more than 50 groups and 270 volunteers who collected more than three tons of trash; and those are just the results we’re aware of.

Folks throughout the city volunteered to clear months of rubbish hidden below the snow, trapped in creek beds or blown from trash cans. Photos were shared on social media throughout the day, of families smiling as they filled trash bags – rightfully proud of their efforts.

Grove City Boy Scouts organize creek cleanups each year as well, doing their part to keep our community clean and the land healthy. It’s a great feeling, to polish the community we care so much about.

These organizations are not alone in the effort. Many families and organizations have “adopted” streets and parks and regularly tend to them. And there’s at least one resident who enjoys plogging around town.

That’s O.K. … I didn’t know what that was at first either. It’s a combination of jogging while picking up litter. The word is a merging of the Swedish verbs plocka upp (pick up) and jogga (jog).

Without missing a single stride, Grove City resident John Smith uses a trash grabber to gather the trash along his running route and stuff it in a bag for proper disposal. It’s that level of personal pride that speaks volumes to why Grove City stands out as a beautiful and safe community in which to live and visit.

–Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Development – A Different Take on Multi-Generational Living

Although complete 2020 Census results won’t be available until mid-August, the data are expected to reveal Ohioans age 60 and older now outnumber those under age 20.

Grove City has been planning for the steady rise in older-aged residents as the Baby Boom generation brings an increased demand for affordable, low-maintenance and accessible housing.

The trending shift in the aging population, combined with the general growth of the Echo Boomers population (the children of Baby Boomers) brings both challenges and opportunities to Grove City development.

The Farmstead community includes more than three miles of paved walking/biking paths with scenic views winding through the neighborhood.

The challenge is to provide our 55-plus community with low-maintenance housing opportunities that complement active lifestyles within a reasonably close distance to family. The opportunities presented by the evolving development include homes with access to the same trails and open space opportunities found in larger-lot, single-family subdivisions in close proximity to extended family.

The newest, primarily single-family home developments (Farmstead, Trail View Run and Pinnacle Quarry) include smaller lots and single-story homes targeted for an older demographic.

The Beulah Park development incorporates a wide variety of living options – multi-family living, single-family homes, condominiums and assisted living – giving relatives in all stages of life the ability to come together in a single development.

Intergenerational living is not a new concept. Since the early 1900s it has been common for American homes to have multiple generations and extended relatives living under one roof; however, the desire for suburban living with a more separated nuclear family became the norm due to overcrowding in cities. New developments aim to create the opportunity for multi-generational living while incorporating the amenities found in modern residential communities.

Residents who have called Grove City home for most of their lives are gaining greater access to low-maintenance living as developers integrate the changing needs of our community.

Council Briefs – A Season of Making Lemonade

You remember the saying “Make lemonade out of lemons.” Well, this pandemic gave my wife Twinkle and I just that opportunity. Many of our social activities such as dining out and going to plays and movies were not available during the shutdown.

So how did we make lemonade out of our COVID-19 isolation? We enjoyed the beautiful parks in Grove City, including Scioto Grove Metro Park. We also went on Saturday day-trips to a variety of parks to do some hiking and picnicking. One of our favorite areas is Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve and John Bryan State Park, both just south of Springfield.

The gorge is an example of a fast-flowing stream eroding through softer sandstone. The lower trail is within the gorge, next to the stream with large boulders and falls from the rim. It is fun to hike but you need to pay attention to where your next step will be.

The upper trail is much easier to hike, with beautiful views of the lower gorge. At the south end of the gorge is the Historic Clifton Mill Restaurant where we like to get carryout, sit outside and enjoy a great meal.

There are two parks, Flint Ridge and Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve, east of Newark and north of Zanesville where we hiked. Both are part of the original Native American inhabitant settlements where they mined flint for their arrows and spear points. Both have excellent trails and mostly level hiking.

During our time of isolation, we traveled to these parks on separate Saturdays. Both times we stopped at the delightful village of Granville on the way home and enjoyed a pizza from Elm’s Pizza Parlor as we sat in front of the library on the main square.

Once our friends found out what we were doing, they started sending us location suggestions for our day trips. One of the best suggestions, as it turned out, was from City Administrator Chuck Boso, and it was close to home.

He sent us a link to Walnut Woods Metro Park off Richardson Road near Groveport. He highlighted the Tall Pines section of the park. Boy was he right! The paved trails meander through stands of tall pine trees and in the snow, the scene looked like a fairy tale forest. These are just a few places we traveled.

We began looking forward to our “pandemic Saturdays,” as we now call them. We found great places to hike, to picnic, and a way to isolate outdoors while having fun.

Roby Schottke

Council Member, Ward 4