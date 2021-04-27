How Maggie Boland turned her passion into a COVID-friendly job

Did you know? Pan is both the Spanish and Japanese word for bread.

Facing adversity with determination, Grove City High School senior Maggie Boland started her own bread-baking business in the midst of a pandemic, finding a way to fulfill her passion and earn a little cash, too. Maggie’s Rise and Shine Baked Goods offers an array of delicious breads available for pick-up and delivery.

“I had started baking more to prevent myself from getting bored during COVID, and then my mom gave one of my treats to a family friend who recommended I start selling it,” says Boland. “To me that sounded like a really great idea, so I decided to do it.”

With the dream of joining the culinary field since age 3, Boland’s original plan was to start working part-time at a restaurant to learn more about the food industry.

Now, having opened her own business about a year ago, she hopes to grow the business and soon open her own brick and mortar location.

Boland’s dad, Dan Boland, says it didn’t surprise him when his daughter decided to start her own business. She’s always been independent and succeeds at whatever she chooses to do, he says. Not only did this seem to meet the need for a COVID-friendly job, it was also a good way for her to gain early experience to later pursue her dream job.

“We were very impressed with her,” says Dan. “Her mom and I really kind of encouraged her to think through how she wanted to do this, but she came up with the idea herself and we were able to guide her through it. Her mother also runs her own business, so we were able to give her some pointers with that.”

Boland’s mom, Dr. Amy Boland, runs her own private psychology practice and helped her daughter market products and connect with new clients. Together, they created an Instagram account and a Facebook page as well as set up an email account for Boland’s business.

After finalizing the order form, a friend shared it to all her contacts so more people in the community could learn about it. Boland’s peers and teachers helped spread the word, too.

“I plan on getting a business degree after I graduate high school,” says Boland. “I’m currently looking into DePauw University in Indiana and Miami University in Ohio but I’m largely still trying to figure out where I want to go.”

While currently in school virtually, Boland hasn’t been able to participate in her regular extracurricular activities, which normally include the marching band and show choir at GCHS.

“Those activities usually take up most of my time when I’m in school,” says Boland.

Boland has been able to use this extra time to build her bread business.

Dan believes it’s important for parents to give kids a chance to figure things out on their own at first. By helping them think through processes, some things will work out and other things won’t. However, Dan says, it’s the best lesson they can learn outside the classroom.

“It was absolutely exciting to hear that (Boland) was taking on the role of an entrepreneur at such a young age,” says Bryan O’Shea, principal of GCHS. “I would definitely encourage more students to not be afraid of taking risks. Family and friends can help get the word out and help you get started, but the path is yours to take.”

