Holiday events and initiatives in Grove City

Have your calendars handy because this holiday season, Grove City has no shortage of festive fun. From markets and Santa visits to community toy drives, these events are all about spreading holiday love and cheer.
Gifting back
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City of Grove City
Project Heartstrings
Mon.-Fri., Nov. 2-Dec. 4
Evans Senior Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
The Evans Senior Center focuses on bringing seniors a sense of togetherness. Brighten a resident’s day by donating gifts such as blankets or activities including coloring books. www.grovecityohio.gov
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Community Breakfast
Sat., Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, 8-10 a.m.
Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689
3558 Park St.
While the Grove City Masonic Lodge hosts its community breakfasts monthly, stopping by in November and December is a way to connect with friends and neighbors and give back for the holidays. Enjoy a spread including eggs, hash browns, waffles and pancakes for free, with any donations going toward funding lodge events and local charities. www.grovecity689.org
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City of Grove City
A Saturday with Santa & Mrs. Claus
Sat., Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
Wide Open Hearts is partnering with Purple Door Church for a day of philanthropy and fun. Stop by for photos with the Clauses and the Grinch, crafts, shopping, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and prizes in exchange for new, unwrapped toys, which they are collecting for the GCUMC Bags of Hope Community Outreach Program. www.wideopenhearts.weebly.com
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Mitten Tree at Gantz Farms
Dec. 4-31
Gantz Farmhouse
2255 Home Rd.
Donate winter gear to the Mitten Tree by pinning mittens, hats or scarves to the branches. Items are donated to Purple Door Free Store to keep families warm during the holiday season. www.gantzgardens.com
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City of Grove City
Grove City Lions Club’s Annual Pancake Breakfast
Sat., Dec. 12, 7 a.m.-noon
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
For more than 40 years, the Grove City Lions Club has hosted its Annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Along with an all-you-can-eat breakfast, a professional photographer takes photos with Santa for $10, gift baskets are raffled off and free eye screenings are offered by trained Lions Club members. This event is donation-only, and all proceeds benefit the club’s mission of sight and vision care, along with other needs in the community. www.grovecitylions.org
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White Christmas Food Drive
Grove City Food Pantry
2710 Columbus St.
- Thurs.-Fri., Dec. 17-18: Pick up from schools
- Fri., Dec. 18, noon-6 p.m.: Sorting
- Sat., Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Box
- Tues., Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pantry day
Serving families around southwest Franklin County in need, the White Christmas Food Drive brings together the efforts of volunteer and participating schools, businesses and churches to support families with food items, toys and monetary donations. Last year, 19 schools in the South Western City Schools participated and collected more than 30,000 food items, on top of other efforts. www.grovecityfoodpantry.org/whitechristmas
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More ways to give back:
- Jackson Township Firefighters for Kids
- 12th Annual Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive
Performances
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City of Grove City
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever presented by Little Theatre Off Broadway
Nov. 6-22, Varying times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
In this hilarious show by Barbara Robinson, a couple is forced to cast the incredibly mischievous Herdman kids in their struggling Christmas church pageant. This classic will bring laughs, carols and fun for the whole family’s enjoyment. www.ltob.org
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Grove City Chamber Singers Christmas Concert: “Songs of Advent and Christmas”
Sun., Nov. 22, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
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A “High-Tech” Christmas Conundrum presented by Evans Center Showstoppers
Tues.-Thurs., Dec. 1-3
Tues. and Thurs.: 1 p.m.
Wed.: 7 p.m.
Evans Center Auditorium
4330 Dudley Ave.
What does Christmas look like in a future of ever-changing technology? The Showstoppers are putting together an original comedy that shows the audience not to choose convenience over the true meaning of Christmas. www.grovecityohio.gov
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Christmas Concert with the Community Winds
Sat., Dec. 5, 11 a.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
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Winter Wonderettes presented by Little Theatre Off Broadway
Dec. 18-27, Varying times
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
When Santa goes missing, the Wonderettes swoop in to save the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. Using talent, creativity and classic carols, the girls are guaranteed to solve the mystery and entertain the crowd. No shows on December 24 or 25. www.ltob.org
Underneath the tree
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City of Grove City
Holiday Market Sip & Shop
Sat., Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Aladdin Shrine
1801 Gateway Cir.
Shop jewelry, clothing, personalized gifts and more from local vendors. ’Tis the event to find the perfect holiday present. www.aladdinholidaymarket.com
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FEZtival of Trees
Nov. 21-28, Varying times
Aladdin Shrine
1801 Gateway Cir.
Walk through the more than 50 sponsored and decorated trees, and purchase up to ten raffle tickets for a chance to win your favorite and all of the gifts beneath it. Past trees displayed prizes such as a Blackstone grill, designer purses and hockey tickets. New this year is the specialty gift card tree. This event also has food, ornament decorating, pictures with Santa and live music. www.aladdinfeztival.com
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City of Grove City
Mistletoe Market & Christmas Parade
Grove City Town Center
3378 Park St.
- Fri., Dec. 4, 4-9 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mistletoe Market
- Fri., Dec. 4, 7 p.m.: Christmas parade
Grove City Town Center transforms into a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie for the first weekend of December. Shop the artisan market and watch the parade to take in the holiday magic with the community. A sensory break room will be available from 5-9 p.m. at the Grove City Museum. www.grovecitytowncenter.org
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Children's Christmas Market
Sat., Dec 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Vitality Athletic Center
5713 Haughn Rd.
At this market, children have the opportunity to sell their holiday crafts and treats to the public. This year, adult vendors are welcome as well. Vitality members can also attend the Christmas Party with an open gym and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. www.vitalityathleticcenter.com
Ellie Keehn is a contributing writer and Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.