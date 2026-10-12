Holiday events and initiatives in Grove City

Have your calendars handy because this holiday season, Grove City has no shortage of festive fun. From markets and Santa visits to community toy drives, these events are all about spreading holiday love and cheer.

Gifting back

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Project Heartstrings

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 2-Dec. 4

Evans Senior Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

The Evans Senior Center focuses on bringing seniors a sense of togetherness. Brighten a resident’s day by donating gifts such as blankets or activities including coloring books. www.grovecityohio.gov

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Community Breakfast

Sat., Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, 8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

While the Grove City Masonic Lodge hosts its community breakfasts monthly, stopping by in November and December is a way to connect with friends and neighbors and give back for the holidays. Enjoy a spread including eggs, hash browns, waffles and pancakes for free, with any donations going toward funding lodge events and local charities. www.grovecity689.org

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A Saturday with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Sat., Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

Wide Open Hearts is partnering with Purple Door Church for a day of philanthropy and fun. Stop by for photos with the Clauses and the Grinch, crafts, shopping, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and prizes in exchange for new, unwrapped toys, which they are collecting for the GCUMC Bags of Hope Community Outreach Program. www.wideopenhearts.weebly.com

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Mitten Tree at Gantz Farms

Dec. 4-31

Gantz Farmhouse

2255 Home Rd.

Donate winter gear to the Mitten Tree by pinning mittens, hats or scarves to the branches. Items are donated to Purple Door Free Store to keep families warm during the holiday season. www.gantzgardens.com

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Grove City Lions Club’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

Sat., Dec. 12, 7 a.m.-noon

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

For more than 40 years, the Grove City Lions Club has hosted its Annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Along with an all-you-can-eat breakfast, a professional photographer takes photos with Santa for $10, gift baskets are raffled off and free eye screenings are offered by trained Lions Club members. This event is donation-only, and all proceeds benefit the club’s mission of sight and vision care, along with other needs in the community. www.grovecitylions.org

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White Christmas Food Drive

Grove City Food Pantry

2710 Columbus St.

Thurs.-Fri., Dec. 17-18: Pick up from schools

Fri., Dec. 18, noon-6 p.m.: Sorting

Sat., Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Box

Tues., Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pantry day

Serving families around southwest Franklin County in need, the White Christmas Food Drive brings together the efforts of volunteer and participating schools, businesses and churches to support families with food items, toys and monetary donations. Last year, 19 schools in the South Western City Schools participated and collected more than 30,000 food items, on top of other efforts. www.grovecityfoodpantry.org/whitechristmas

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More ways to give back:

Jackson Township Firefighters for Kids

12th Annual Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

Performances

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The Best Christmas Pageant Ever presented by Little Theatre Off Broadway

Nov. 6-22, Varying times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

In this hilarious show by Barbara Robinson, a couple is forced to cast the incredibly mischievous Herdman kids in their struggling Christmas church pageant. This classic will bring laughs, carols and fun for the whole family’s enjoyment. www.ltob.org

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Grove City Chamber Singers Christmas Concert: “Songs of Advent and Christmas”

Sun., Nov. 22, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

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A “High-Tech” Christmas Conundrum presented by Evans Center Showstoppers

Tues.-Thurs., Dec. 1-3

Tues. and Thurs.: 1 p.m.

Wed.: 7 p.m.

Evans Center Auditorium

4330 Dudley Ave.

What does Christmas look like in a future of ever-changing technology? The Showstoppers are putting together an original comedy that shows the audience not to choose convenience over the true meaning of Christmas. www.grovecityohio.gov

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Christmas Concert with the Community Winds

Sat., Dec. 5, 11 a.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

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Winter Wonderettes presented by Little Theatre Off Broadway

Dec. 18-27, Varying times

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

When Santa goes missing, the Wonderettes swoop in to save the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. Using talent, creativity and classic carols, the girls are guaranteed to solve the mystery and entertain the crowd. No shows on December 24 or 25. www.ltob.org

Underneath the tree

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Holiday Market Sip & Shop

Sat., Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine

1801 Gateway Cir.

Shop jewelry, clothing, personalized gifts and more from local vendors. ’Tis the event to find the perfect holiday present. www.aladdinholidaymarket.com

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FEZtival of Trees

Nov. 21-28, Varying times

Aladdin Shrine

1801 Gateway Cir.

Walk through the more than 50 sponsored and decorated trees, and purchase up to ten raffle tickets for a chance to win your favorite and all of the gifts beneath it. Past trees displayed prizes such as a Blackstone grill, designer purses and hockey tickets. New this year is the specialty gift card tree. This event also has food, ornament decorating, pictures with Santa and live music. www.aladdinfeztival.com

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Mistletoe Market & Christmas Parade

Grove City Town Center

3378 Park St.

Fri., Dec. 4, 4-9 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mistletoe Market

Fri., Dec. 4, 7 p.m.: Christmas parade

Grove City Town Center transforms into a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie for the first weekend of December. Shop the artisan market and watch the parade to take in the holiday magic with the community. A sensory break room will be available from 5-9 p.m. at the Grove City Museum. www.grovecitytowncenter.org

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Children's Christmas Market

Sat., Dec 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Vitality Athletic Center

5713 Haughn Rd.

At this market, children have the opportunity to sell their holiday crafts and treats to the public. This year, adult vendors are welcome as well. Vitality members can also attend the Christmas Party with an open gym and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. www.vitalityathleticcenter.com

Ellie Keehn is a contributing writer and Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.