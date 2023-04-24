High school students learn real-world culinary skills

High school students don’t always get the opportunity to discover and explore their passion in real-world situations during the school day. For many students in the South-Western City School District (SWCSD), however, this is not the case.

Among many career programs, SWCSD offers the Culinary and Hospitality Arts Program, operated by Amy Schakat, the career-technical education director. This program caters to 60-70 juniors and seniors with an interest in the culinary and hospitality industries, and truly gives them a hands-on experience.

The program may be sought-after and invaluable, but it’s not exclusive, and that’s intentional. Juniors and seniors at all four high schools in the district have access to the program as long as they apply and are on track to graduate.

The program splits students’ lab time and classroom time each day. In the lab, known as The Academy Grill, students operate a full-service restaurant, preparing food for and serving real customers. Culinary and Hospitality Program students create a menu and follow their own recipes.

Though The Academy Grill accepts visitors around lunch time, operating smoothly is a full day of effort.

“You can practice as much as you can, but until you’re actually serving a real customer, do things really click and come together for you?” Schakat says.

In the classroom, the students take four courses over the program’s two-year duration: hospitality fundamentals, fundamentals of food production, restaurant management and baking and pastry arts.

Students learn how to operate in a professional atmosphere through the learning and working environment. Instructors Chris Wright and Kevin Crabtree ensure their students are well-prepared to take on any responsibility.

The program also gives students the opportunity to work in established restaurants throughout central Ohio. Restaurants including Red Lobster, City Barbeque and Cameron Mitchell Restaurants partner with the program to offer students jobs during and following high school.

The crux of the program lies in The Academy Grill. In this restaurant, the students encounter all types of customer interactions and problem-solve to create a high-quality dining experience. They prepare the food themselves, from the core proteins and grains up to the dressings and seasonings that garnish each dish. They run restaurant operations with a variety of takeout options online and for dine-in customers.

The Academy Grill’s food is as good as its service.

“I’ve eaten a lot of hamburgers, and it’s the best hamburger anywhere,” Shackat says. “I don’t want anyone to say it’s the best-kept secret because it shouldn’t be a secret.”

Being a customer gets you more than just a tasty meal and a unique experience, it acts as another stepping stool that pushes the students toward a successful future.

“You’re really supporting the work of the students because we really want them to get an opportunity to serve real people in real-time,” Schakat says. “It gives students a strong foundation so that they can have a plan when they leave us.”

Regardless of what life looks like after high school, the program helps students build a foundation that’s more than your grandparents’ home economics class. They practice and master skills needed in everyday life: time management, teamwork, discipline, attention to detail, problem-solving and following instructions.

For a student, a simple click in the classroom or a successful customer service interaction can eliminate self-doubt and unveil the assertive, resilient person that was hidden underneath.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing that student who maybe lacked confidence, was shy, struggled communicating, now talking to people they didn’t know, coming right up to the table with a smile on their face,” Schakat says. “It’s given them a team and a family to get behind them while they’re in high school.”

Life after graduation looks different for every individual. Some go straight into the workforce, others attend college or culinary school and some even do both, yet each student leaves feeling prepared and confident to step out into the world.

“What better way to finish out your high school years than making it meaningful and connected to what you really want to do,” Shackat says.

Allison Shifflett is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@citysenemediagroup.com.