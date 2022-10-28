Grove City student Jacob Webb plays out his hockey dreams

When his family moved from West Virginia to Grove City in 2012, Jacob Webb had never even attended a hockey game. A decade later, Jacob is playing for the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights and living out the dream that was born when he attended his first Columbus Blue Jackets game.

The family decided to get the full Fifth Line experience by sitting up against the glass at their first Jackets game. The moment he saw the team, Jacob was committed to the sport for life.

Jacob and five friends assembled the Grove City Rifles, which was the franchise they ran for their imaginary hockey league, garnering him lifelong friendships.

“They would have team meetings in the basement,” says Doug Huffner, Jacob’s father. “(They) would vote team captains and everything. … They were 10 years old and talking about the language they used and who’s got to sit out because they threw a stick.”

Jacob continued to progress in the hockey world as youth hockey took him to places he would never have imagined – including the brand-new Vegas Jr. Golden Knights, whose inaugural U-16 roster he joined.

The family has traveled for hockey often over the last few years, always excited for the opportunities travel has presented to bond them. And during Jacob’s first year in Las Vegas, his mother, Jennifer, stayed with a friend nearby.

“I feel like I’ve seen so many different cultures after going across the United States,” says Jacob.

He finds ways to make the most out of his travel, and he keeps a log in which he reviews all of the pizza places he has tried. He collects NHL hockey pucks as well, aiming to get a puck from each franchise.

The junior team joins forces with the Vegas Golden Knights and its NHL and AHL partners to attend charity events together, and the franchise provides the Jr. Knights with equipment, logos and sometimes even one-on-one time with the players.

Jennifer recalls a time when a crowd assembled to see what they expected to be a Golden Knights player in the flesh, mistaking him for a player on the NHL team.

“It’s so funny because their stuff looks exactly the same like the Golden Knights,” she says. “I would know because it’s my kid, but I guess people at airports wouldn’t know.”

Jacob is in his second year in Vegas, this time on the U-18 roster. The novelty of having an NHL

team in the city – the Golden Knights team was established in 2017 – has created hockey fever in the city, Jennifer says, with people coming in off the streets to watch open practices.

Jacob doesn’t let hockey get in the way of his education. He can be found in airports, planes and Wi-Fi-compatible hotel rooms with his fellow Jr. Golden Knights finishing work to send back to school.

His parents are grateful for the character standards of the Golden Knights organization.

“Our mission with Jacob and all of our children is to raise good people, not good athletes,” says Jennifer. “I think that what they try to do in this organization is why we like it so much. They try to teach the kids they don’t put up with any bad behaviors.”

“I prioritize hockey over a lot of things,” says Jacob. “It just really taught me a lot of life skills, how to prioritize working hard. … I am a big believer (that) sports keep you away from the bad things of the world.”

Jacob and his parents feel fortunate to be able to spend entire weekends together and watch his games online during the week. The family has been able to stay as close as ever through the season, and remain in contact daily.

“I missed out on a lot of things, like prom and homecoming,” Jacob says. “I missed out on that because I’m doing hockey, but I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

