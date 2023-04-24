Grove City parks department is ready for summer

With the Summer Equinox approaching, it is the perfect time to get out and explore Grove City’s parks. To celebrate the change of seasons, here is the latest in renovations from Grove City Parks and Recreation.

Among the biggest changes is the addition of play and fitness equipment at Henceroth Park. A Nature Works grant allowed for the addition of a climbing wall and multi-activity playset for kids.

Visitors of all ages can burn some energy using the fitness equipment at the park’s new fitness station. Amenities include step-up platforms, variable pull-up and push-up stations, a Swedish ladder and monkey bars, just to name a few.

A QR code attached to the equipment offers workout programs from www.gametime.com when scanned.

Fryer Park is home to some of the year’s biggest changes. Everyone knows how much Grove City residents love baseball and softball, so lights have been added to support contests after the sun goes down.

More beds are available for local gardeners in the community gardens at Fryer Park due to popular demand. Registration has already closed, but stop by and check out what others are growing and get ready to join in the fun next year!

The Park at Beulah has undergone serious changes and is through phase IIA of development as of the spring. Pickleball courts at the park will surely be a welcome addition to those looking to get in on America’s fastest-growing sport. Be sure to get your practice in early this summer to be ready for the inaugural Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament in August.

Kim Conrad, director of Grove City Parks and Recreation, says the Park at Beulah offers “open green space with room to relax, picnic, exercise and enjoy nature.” She says it will be perfect as a “community-size park for all residents to enjoy.”

The park has plenty more slated for future development, including play and fitness equipment, shelters and a four-season pavilion, which will be able to host groups of up to 200 people. An

open-air shelter and a smaller shelter will also accommodate up to 80 and 10 people, respectively.

Public input informs the changes that the parks department enacts, so be sure to utilize your community’s great resources and get the most out of outdoor living this summer around town.

Don’t forget about our city’s plethora of shelter and gazebo options for hosting your next outdoor event! You can find more information about shelters and gazebos, as well as updates from the parks department in this month’s issue of The Source on page 15-16 and online at www.grovecityohio.gov.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.