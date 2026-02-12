Grove City Library reflects on its first decade of public service at current location

On Oct. 16, 2016, the Southwest Public Libraries officially reopened its Grove City branch in its new location at 3959 Broadway, boasting 48,000 square feet of space, twice that of its old location on Park Street.

Despite a pandemic and state funding cuts, Southwest Public Libraries (SPL) looks forward to the branch’s 10-year anniversary as it continues to serves the community through its programs, resources and services while drawing on the support of Friends of the Library and the City.

Dedication to the community

Public service is central to Grove City Library’s mission, even during challenging times.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library couldn’t fully reopen until spring 2021. However, staff continued serving patrons, moving services such as printing, scanning and faxing near the entrance and offering contactless pick-up.

Post-pandemic, SPL has expanded its offerings, adding new adult programs and notarization to its services. It has also seen a rebound in print circulation and increased digital circulation.

Between 2023 and 2025, the library saw budget decreases due to state funding cuts and a property tax levy that did not pass, leading SPL to reduce staff size and library hours. Despite this, SPL Director Meredith Wickham reports all-time records for participation in adult and youth programs in September 2025, along with record visits to the Grove City Library.

“I’m really thrilled to say the community is responding,” Wickham says. “They’re coming to these things and they’re using our services more than ever.”

Engaging all ages

Assistant Director Kacy Cox says staple events such as story time for babies and young children can see 70-plus people in attendance. Another popular program, Books with Bo, features Grove City Police therapy K9 Bo and his handler, Officer Pat Shaw.

Popular adult programs include book clubs, a jigsaw puzzle exchange, Creative Card Club, Fun with Fibers, Sourdough Basics and Watercolor Club.

“I think we were worried because people got into new habits with COVID-19 and some of that meant they didn’t visit the library for a while,” Cox says. “But we were very surprised with just the amount of people who are back in the library.”

Rorick (left) and her friend, Friends Board of Trustees member Donna Carter at the opening of the Grove City Library.

Friends of the Library

Supporter of SPL for more than 50 years, Friends of the Library (FOL) is a nonprofit focused on fundraising and public awareness efforts.

Longtime Grove City resident Carol Rorick, president of FOL at the time of Grove City Library’s launch and again since 2023, recalls the excitement of the library’s grand reopening.

With 13 years on FOL’s board, Rorick says many fond memories of the library relate to FOL’s special events and initiatives, such as celebrating FOL President Emeritus Laurina “Laura” Harper’s donation of the Mountain Man sculpture to Grove City Library in 2021 and celebrating SPL’s centennial anniversary in 2023.

In light of state funding cuts, Rorick says FOL’s main mission is to fundraise.

“It’s really important that we try to raise as much money as we possibly can to help with the supplies, purchase of books for children and summer reading club, and also purchase some books for adults,” says Rorick, a former teacher who especially loved teaching children to read. “I think the libraries do a marvelous job of trying to reach out to the community, and they provide such a valuable service for lifelong learning.”

Books for a cause

FOL primarily raises money through book sales from its bookshops, located at both the Grove City and Westland branches.

Bookshop volunteer coordinator Carol Penrod emphasizes maintaining a high standard for patrons.

“We want the bookshop to look like a bookshop, not a thrift store. So, the books that are in the bookshop are top books, they’re top quality... When we’re processing the books, we clean each book as well,” Penrod says, also noting that they sell puzzles and paperbacks in addition to hardcovers.

Between both branches, a dozen volunteers help process donated books and use a color-coded system to ensure the shelves stay fresh. Books that don’t sell after three months are included in buy-one-get-one free sales.

In her three years with FOL, Penrod says she enjoys seeing patrons come in and find something specific, such as grandparents buying books to read to their grandkids.

Penrod also enjoys the library as a whole when she volunteers.

“The library itself, it’s so nice and it’s so bright, the staff is so friendly,” Penrod says.

Southwest Public Libraries

Celebrating a decade

As SPL prepares for its summer reading program, expands early literacy programming and plans for Grove City Library’s 10-year anniversary, both Cox and Wickham express gratitude for the community’s engagement and support.

“We wouldn’t exist if we only had books and no people,” Cox says. “I think you learn so much about life by interacting with a variety of people, and libraries are open to all.”

Wickham also highlights SPL’s partnership with the City of Grove City in building the Grove City Library.

“I don’t think it would have ever come to fruition without the city making that happen... I don’t think every library enjoys that kind of local support and consideration from a city,” Wickham says. “We are so grateful that they care so much about education and about reading and about making that resource available to this community.”

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.