Grove City Library celebrates its centennial and storied past

Checking out materials and watching a television program in the juvenile area (basement) of the Grove City Public Library in May 1971

Public libraries aren’t just about sharing information and providing a quiet space to learn; they’re also havens welcoming to people of all ages. Still, many of us are unaware of the history housed within their walls.

Grove City Library – one of two libraries that encompass Southwest Public Libraries (SWPL), the other being Westland Area Library in Lincoln Village – will turn 100 years old on Nov. 6. Meredith Wickham, director of SWPL, says a century of evolution has cemented its bright future.

Women lead the way

Industrialization swept through the United States during the late 1800s. As a result, middle-class women were afforded more leisure time. Wickham says many chose to prioritize personal growth through reading, including those who resided in Grove City.

“They banded together to form these reading societies and reading circles so they could read things together and improve their minds,” Wickham says.

A private book club named Grove City Library was founded in 1891, and membership was priced at $2 a year. Though this amount seems scant, it equates to roughly $70 today, and that means it was fairly exclusive. Anyone who could pay read and shared their own books in a local drugstore, Wickham says.

The club disbanded around 1893, and 20 years passed before a new reading room was established by the Women’s Civic Club of Grove City in 1917, Wickham says. This time around, books were kept in the First National Bank located at 3968 Broadway. More importantly, the books were accessible to the public.

Making it official

In November 1923, the Women’s Civic Club collaborated with the school board and facilitated an appeal to county commissioners for an appropriation. It was granted, and funds were used to make the reading room a bona fide public library, Wickham says.

Now, visitors to Grove City Library can see where the reading room once existed via a second-story window. Wickham says the Women’s Civic Club and comparable organizations from the time period deserve to be remembered.

“Each local group became animated with this desire to give this thing to their community, a true public library where everyone could have access to this incredible, life-changing experience of reading,” Wickham says. “It was just so powerful.”

A well-oiled machine

Prior to being renamed Grove City Library in 1944, the reading room was known as Jackson Township Library, Wickham says. A decade later, the library would graduate from room to building. A brand-new space, which cost a whopping $81,119 when it was completed in 1954 (over $900,000 today) and housed 15,000 books, was erected at 3359 Park St.

Following the South-Western City School District’s formation in 1956, the library’s service territory included the Jackson, Pleasant, Prairie and Franklin townships, Wickham says.

Audrey Earl, the third overall but first professionally trained librarian for Grove City Public Library, left behind an indelible legacy. From the years 1951 to 1964, Earl tackled the daunting task of manually cataloging the library’s collection.

Wickham says she admires Earl and all catalogers. Without their diligent work in the past and present, finding books would be a messy process, she says.

“They take the new books coming in and make them findable so that I can now type a word on the internet, and poof, I can look at that book and know where it is,” Wickham says. “But (Earl) had to start with no cataloging in place in 1951.”

In the following years, additional library branches began cropping up within the South-Western City School District, Wickham says. These included the Harrisburg and Prairie branches, which were built in November 1970 and September 1972, respectively.

Studies ordered in 1989 found the Grove City and Prairie facilities better served the school district’s main population centers, so Harrisburg was phased out with time, Wickham says. However, she says, it still operates independently and maintains a cooperative relationship with SWPL.

The Franklin branch was similarly phased out in 1978, leading to the brief contracting of a bookmobile. Wickham says federal court cutbacks effectively ended the operation after only a few years, a fact she laments.

“Going out to people where they are, I think it’s a brilliant thing,” Wickham says.

No time like the present

Following a complete conversion to automatic cataloging in 1984, the entire library system was rebranded as Southwest Public Libraries in late 1988.

At present, Grove City Library is a 48,000-square-foot building that opened in October 2016 and stands at 3959 Broadway. The Prairie branch, or Westland Area Library as of 1991, expanded to 4740 W. Broad St. in 2019 and commemorated its 50th anniversary this past September.

These modern-day libraries were designed with longevity in mind, especially when it comes to Grove City, Wickham says.

“It’s built for a growing city, to make sure that we have capacity to serve the entire community,” she says. “We have events for children with over 300 people in the room.”

Wickham says the library’s staff is like a beating heart. Committed to connecting guests with desired and necessary resources, they do their best to ensure all library-related experiences are positive, she says.

“I think it’s just the best calling in the world,” Wickham says.

Cardholders have access to over two million books, not to mention a host of other materials. People can consume countless ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines via the Libby app alone, Wickham says.

Joining a book discussion group, reserving meeting or study rooms, scouring historical texts, learning a language through Transparent Language Online and mastering career skills on LinkedIn Learning are just some of the popular library activities, according to Wickham.

One distinct service offered by SWPL is book bundling, Wickham says. Teachers, kids, teens and adults can submit an online request for either a randomized or customized book bundle.

“You can go right to the door and have it ready for you to check out,” Wickham says.

For those who may be shy or in a hurry, self-checkout is an option too.

Ultimately, SWPL and Grove City Library aim to strengthen the literacy of children and adults alike. In a world that is changing rapidly, high-level comprehension is an ability everyone should have, Wickham says.

“Open access to information is such a core component of any successful democracy,” Wickham says. “If you don’t have a populace that can read, understand and analyze information, you’re in real trouble.”

Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) began celebrating its 150th anniversary in March 2023. An inaugural Columbus Book Festival, scheduled for July 15-16, is part of the revelry.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.