Grove City junior becomes school’s first OASL state representative

For over 68 years, the Ohio Association for Student Leaders (OASL) has empowered students to bring change to their communities. The OASL was formed in 1953 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping middle and high school students build strong character and realize their potential as leaders.

Each year, the OASL accepts applications from middle and high schools across the state hoping to become state representatives. Four high school students and two middle school students are honored with the position. One such high-schooler is from right here in Grove City.

Meredith Walsh, a Grove City High School junior and member of the tennis team, became the first GCHS student to hold this prestigious position.

As a freshman, Walsh hadn’t heard much about OASL outside of a few passing discussions with her friends. The pandemic had created a social bubble for many students, and Walsh was no exception as she found herself in need of social connection.

After hearing about OASL’s five-day, four-night summer workshop through her position on student council, Walsh decided to step out of her comfort zone and go. Looking back, Walsh appreciates the impact that trying something new had on her.

“I instantly fell in love with the program. I just met so many people and it made me want to go back and experience it again,” she says.

Walsh began attending more OASL events such as fall retreats, which deepened her connection with the organization and the friends she’d made. As her confidence as a leader grew, she decided to apply for state representative in spring of her sophomore year. While the interview process was virtual, Walsh captured the attention of the organization and was rewarded for her hard work.

As an OASL state representative, Walsh will work closely with her five colleagues and the OASL board to help plan events much like the one that drew her to OASL back in the summer of her freshman year. Additionally, GCHS will host the OASL’s 70th Annual State Conference for the first time March 17-18. As a local and through her role as a state representative, Walsh will help facilitate many of the sessions and business meetings.

Kaitlin O’Hara, a counselor at GCHS, says they expect more than 300 students from across the state for the weekend.

“It will be neat to have one of our students playing two roles. As host, but also one of the students running the conference itself,” O’Hara says.

The success Walsh has seen in her endeavors with OASL has given her more confidence in the classroom and in her community.

“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of confidence to do things a little out of my comfort zone,” Walsh says. “I’ve learned if you really want to do something and you feel you have the assets, you’re able to do it. Go after it.”

Walsh’s role encourages her to make a difference in her community. The OASL promotes volunteerism, and Walsh uses her role as a leader to encourage her friends to volunteer as well. Walsh says volunteering for food pantries and other local organizations can greatly impact yourself and your community.

Walsh successfully balances a busy schedule between tennis, schoolwork, OASL and her job at Crumbl Cookies. She has embraced the spirit of hard work and dedication.

Walsh is looking toward the future. Her love for sports has sparked an interest in a degree in sports journalism or management. Walsh hopes she can attend a school like The Ohio State University after graduating from Grove City in spring 2024.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.