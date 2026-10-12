Grove City Information| November/December 2026

Mayor's Message

From America 250 to Grove City 175

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

As we close out a year of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, I find myself thinking less about the number and more about the ways Grove City came together to mark the occasion.

Throughout the year, we wove a little extra patriotism into our community traditions – from the Central Ohio Brass Band and Grove City Community Winds concerts to our Independence Day Celebration and Labor Day weekend movie and drone show, we’ve enjoyed celebrating with family, friends and neighbors.

The drone show continues to be one of those experiences that gets better every year. There’s something special about families gathering across the Park at Beulah enjoying a fun evening capped off with hundreds of drones drawing pictures in the night sky. We’re looking forward to building on that experience and seeing where we can take it next.

Expand City of Grove City Mayor Stage with the Greyhound Vintage Baseball Team at the Olde Time Fair

America 250 was the focus of Constitution Week (Sept. 17-24) and the Arts in the Alley parade and inspired us to add a few new events to the calendar. The Olde Time Fair at Century Village brought history to life with old-fashioned fun. Volunteers and local organizations manned classic carnival games. Families explored historic buildings and took in a vintage baseball game, and the young at heart discovered the joy of a carousel ride. It was a wonderful way to celebrate our past in throwback fashion.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the year was the response to our new Grove City Book Festival. More than 8,000 people joined us in May for the inaugural event, hosted in partnership with the Grove City Library.

The festival stretched throughout Town Center and the park was filled with authors, book-related vendors and entertainment. Businesses joined in the fun, hosting author meet-and-greets and special activities, while the library offered panel discussions and workshops.

The Book Festival may have been new, but it already feels like a Grove City tradition in the making.

Of course, memorable events like these don’t happen on their own – City associates work hard to bring them to life. The Parks and Recreation team put tremendous time, creativity and energy into creating experiences that brought thousands of people together and many other City departments were behind the scenes marketing the events and keeping them running smoothly and safely.

Just as important are our partners who hosted or collaborated to help make each event truly community focused, including Grove City Town Center, Inc., Visit Grove City, the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove City Library. Our appreciation also extends to the countless volunteers, businesses and community organizations who gave their time and talents, of which there are far too many to thank individually.

Our celebrating is not finished – in 2027, Grove City turns 175!

The coming milestone gives us another opportunity to celebrate, this time by turning our attention a little closer to home. We will share more of Grove City’s history, recognize the people and places that helped shape our community, and celebrate how far we’ve come since our beginnings in 1852.

We will also carry forward some of what made this year so memorable. New events will return as they grow into annual traditions of their own, familiar favorites will continue to evolve and our community’s history will have an even bigger place in the year ahead.

One birthday may be coming to an end, but another is just around the corner. I look forward to celebrating Grove City’s 175 years with all of you and creating even more reasons to come together in the year ahead.

Richard L. "Ike" Stage

Mayor

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Email the Community Relations office: CRO@GroveCityOhio.gov

Website: www.GroveCityOhio.gov

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Council Meetings are held at City Hall, 4035 Broadway, 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. Attend in person or watch live online at bit.ly/GCWatchLive.

City Insights

What Makes a Community Truly Work?

By Charles W. Boso, Jr., City Administrator

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Expand City of Grove City Volunteer coaches and business sponsorships give young athletes opportunities to learn and grow to love the sport.

It’s easy to point to things that can be seen – good schools, local businesses, parks, neighborhoods, public services and community events. But some of the most important parts of a thriving hometown are the connections between them.

Grove City has many of those connections. Local businesses lend their support to youth programs and community causes, while churches and organizations provide volunteers, resources and assistance where it is needed. Schools often help connect those resources with local families, residents give back through their time and participation, and City departments help create opportunities for people and organizations to come together. Each plays a different role, but their efforts frequently overlap in ways that make the entire community stronger.

The result is a community where no single organization has to do everything. Instead, each contributes what it can and, together, those contributions make a much greater impact.

Youth sports offer a familiar example. Running a league requires fields, equipment, officials, uniforms and countless volunteer hours, and keeping participation affordable can be a challenge. Local business sponsorships help fill that gap. A relatively small investment from a business can help an organization provide opportunities for hundreds of young athletes – while families, in turn, become familiar with the businesses that support the programs important to them.

It’s a relationship that strengthens both sides. A business becomes more than a storefront or employer; it becomes part of the community around it. And a community that values its local businesses gives them a reason to continue investing here.

That same network can respond to more immediate needs.

Businesses, churches and other groups throughout Grove City collect clothing, winter coats, hats and gloves. Schools and service organizations help those donations reach families who need them. Each participant does what it is best positioned to do: one provides resources, another collects them and another helps make the connection.

The holidays make many of these partnerships particularly visible. The annual Thanksgiving Wattle and the White Christmas Food Drive combine community traditions with support for the Grove City Food Pantry. The Grove City Division of Police’s Cram the Cruiser turns police cruisers into toy donation collection points for those under the care of Franklin County Children’s Services.

Community events can multiply that impact. The City hosts several events throughout the year that benefit the LifeCare Alliance Meals-on-Wheels program, which provides nutritious meals and other support to help older adults and individuals with medical challenges remain independent in their homes.

Participants ultimately provide the dollars, but sponsorships from local businesses and organizations help make the events possible. One contribution helps create an event that attracts hundreds of participants, whose individual contributions then become something much larger.

That network is an important part of what makes Grove City a connected hometown. Businesses, organizations, churches, schools, residents and City departments each have different resources and roles. The strength comes from how often those roles intersect.

And those connections help stretch resources further, make opportunities more accessible and allow a community to respond to needs that would be difficult for any one group to address alone.

The holidays give us a good reason to notice it, but it happens throughout the year – on our ballfields, inside our schools and churches, at local businesses, during community events and often quietly behind the scenes.

A connected hometown isn’t defined only by what it has. It’s defined by how well it puts resources to work for one another.

In Grove City, that is truly a community effort.

Council Corner

Home for the Holidays

By Alan Sturm, Council Member, Ward 3

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Expand City of Grove City Alan Sturm, Council Member, Ward 3

There’s a reason the phrase “home for the holidays” has endured for generations. The holidays remind us that home is about much more than where we live. It’s about the people, traditions and shared experiences that connect us.

Here in Grove City, those connections are especially easy to see this time of year. The lights come on around Town Center. Families gather for celebrations and community events. Churches, schools and organizations fill their calendars with concerts, programs and opportunities to help others. Local businesses welcome familiar faces, and a quick trip across town can easily turn into a conversation with an old friend or neighbor.

Those are the little things that make a hometown feel like home.

This holiday season also comes at the end of a particularly meaningful year. Throughout 2026, we celebrated America’s 250th birthday and reflected on two and a half centuries of our nation’s history.

Expand City of Grove City The Grove City High School Tennis Team carries the tradition of decorating the City Hall tree in 2025.

Much of that history is told through famous names and events that changed the country. But the American story has also been written quietly, generation after generation, in communities just like Grove City.

It has been written around kitchen tables and Christmas trees. In churches, schools, neighborhood streets and local businesses. By parents raising families, volunteers helping neighbors, first responders protecting communities and ordinary people stepping forward when someone needed a hand.

For 250 years, Americans have built communities through millions of those seemingly small acts. That spirit remains alive in Grove City today.

During the holidays, we see residents donating toys and food, supporting local charities and checking on neighbors. We see volunteers giving their time, businesses supporting community organizations and first responders and public employees spending time away from their own families to serve ours.

Those things may never make a history book, but collectively, they help define who we are.

America has changed tremendously over the past 250 years, and Grove City has changed along with it. Growth will bring change, but I hope some things never change.

I hope we remain a place where neighbors know one another and people step forward when someone needs help. Where we support local businesses, appreciate those who serve our community and remember that common sense and kindness never go out of style.

Even when we disagree, I hope we remember that what connects us is greater than what divides us. We share the same streets, schools, parks and community.

Another generation will celebrate America’s 300th birthday. They will inherit the country, and the Grove City, that we leave behind. My hope is they inherit a community that continues to grow and prosper while never losing its heart.

So this holiday season, enjoy the lights. Attend a community event. Shop local. Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while. Help a neighbor. Thank someone who serves our community. Most importantly, make some memories with the people you love.

Because even after 250 years, some of the best American traditions are still the simplest ones: Family. Neighbors. Community. Home.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas, happy holidays and best wishes for a healthy and happy New Year.