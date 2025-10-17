Grove City Information | November/December 2025

Mayor's Message

A Season of Giving, A Year of Gratitude

As the holiday season approaches, I am once again reminded of the generosity that defines Grove City. While this season highlights giving, our residents, businesses and organizations carry that spirit throughout the year.

With recent reports showing food insecurity is at one of the most critical levels ever in central Ohio, it is heartening to see the ways our community responds. Our residents step up when called upon to answer the needs of neighbors through support of our local food pantries. The City hosts events throughout the year to bolster funds for organizations working hard to combat the need. For example, the Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing in the spring, which reaches full capacity every year, and this year’s third annual Mayor’s Pickleball Open. Together these fundraising contests netted more than $25,000 for LifeCare Alliance’s Meals-on-Wheels program in 2025, providing warm, nutritious meals for homebound seniors.

Businesses also take part in helping support the pantries, such as AEP Ohio which recently stepped forward with a $25,000 donation to the Grove City Food Pantry, strengthening efforts to feed families right here at home. Many other events and activities hosted by local businesses filled needs, like earlier this fall, when several small businesses, churches and service clubs collected much-needed school supplies to ensure every child could start the year prepared. These are powerful reminders of what we can achieve when we come together to help.

City of Grove City Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage joins AEP Ohio as they donate $25,000 to the Grove City Food Pantry.

As we move into the winter months, I encourage you to continue that spirit of care. The Division of Police hosts the annual Cram the Cruiser toy drive, and in partnership with Jackson Township Fire Department, the friendly Police vs. Fire competition brings in even more toys to brighten children’s holidays. Across the city, you’ll also find coat and clothing drives, free meals and other, simple but meaningful ways to keep neighbors warm.

That same spirit of generosity and togetherness carries into the heart of Town Center during our annual Christmas Celebration and parade the first weekend in December. It’s a time not only to enjoy the lights, music and festivities, but also to celebrate the kindness that makes Grove City such a special place. The Parks and Recreation Department has planned many new and exciting activities to make this season one to remember, and I look forward to gathering with you to share in the joy.

I wish you and your family a safe, joyful and very merry Christmas.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

Kick Off the Holidays with Joy and Generosity

City of Grove City Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to paradegoers.

There’s something about the first week of December that makes Grove City shine a little brighter, and you’re invited to step into the tradition.

The season begins with cherished winter traditions that last through January. Families are encouraged to visit Gantz Park and stroll through the gardens to admire the multitude of trees adorned with natural decorations made by Gardens at Gantz Farm volunteers. Add a mitten, scarf or hat to the Mitten Tree on the farmhouse porch to take part in the annual collection benefiting the Purple Door Free Store.

Ah, the memories of writing to Santa! Help your children slip their letters into Santa’s mailbox at the Welcome Center & Museum by Sunday, Dec. 7, and share their delight when Santa returns the favor just in time for Christmas. Wander throughout Town Center and you’ll find the business windows along Broadway dressed in holiday style – don’t forget to cast your vote for a favorite. You can even join the fun of the Nutcracker Hunt, searching for ten new larger-than-life nutcrackers hidden throughout Town Center. And if you need a quiet moment of reflection, visit the Tree of Remembrance at Visit Grove City to honor loved ones in a heartfelt holiday tradition.

Welcoming the holidays

City of Grove City Little faces light up during the Christmas parade.

The first weekend in December, Town Center comes to life with the magic of our Annual Christmas Celebration. The Heart of Grove City hosts the beloved Mistletoe Market Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the sights, shop for gifts, savor treats and let the kids visit Santa before gathering for the parade and the lighting of the Town Center tree – an unforgettable moment that brings the whole community together in joy.

The celebration continues Saturday with more shopping at the market, family crafts in Santa’s Workshop, pony rides and holiday memories at the historic Grant-Sawyer Home. Children can enjoy time with Santa in a way that’s right for them, including a special Sensitive Santa experience designed to make the magic welcoming for all.

Don’t forget the 11th annual Grove City Police Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive and Fire vs. Police friendly holiday toy collection competition! Bring your toys to Town Center to contribute and help make Christmas morning memorable for children under the care of Franklin County Children Services.

This is the time when traditions are made, laughter fills the air, and memories shine brightest. Bring your family, invite your friends and join us in Town Center as we celebrate the wonder of the holidays together. The planning continues as we work to add events and activities that will make this a season to remember! For the latest details, keep watch on the City’s website and social media pages – and most of all, we can’t wait to see you there.

Council Corner

The Spirit of Giving

City of Grove City City Council Members - Melissa Anderson, Ward 4; Jodi Burroughs, At-Large; Rodney Dew, Ward 5; Anthony Wilson, At-Large; Randy Holt, Ward 2; Ted Berry, Ward 1; President Christine Houk, Ward 3.

In Grove City the magic of the holidays isn’t just in the decorations, it’s in the compassion, generosity and strong bonds we share. Each year, local organizations and neighbors step up to ensure everyone can experience the season with dignity and joy.

One of the most heartfelt examples of holiday giving comes from the M.A.S.H. Pantry, a nonprofit dedicated to serving area veterans and military families. During December, their work takes on special significance as they provide food, care packages and emotional support to those who have already given so much in service to our country. Their outreach reminds us that philanthropy is about more than resources – it’s about making sure no one feels forgotten.

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce is known for supporting local businesses, but its impact goes far beyond storefronts. Many of the Chamber’s events support local charities. The annual golf outing supports Buddy Ball, the WE:LEAD Women’s Business Forum provides scholarships through the Chamber Foundation, and the Farmers’ Market supports the Grove City Food Pantry. During the holiday season, the Chamber offers advertising opportunities for our local charities, reinforcing the idea that business and generosity can – and should – work hand in hand.

Our city’s first responders also do their part to spread holiday cheer. Each year, the Grove City Division of Police hosts its “Cram the Cruiser” event benefitting youth under the care of Franklin County Children Services. It’s a powerful example of how law enforcement and community members work together to bring joy to families during the holiday season.

The efforts of the M.A.S.H. Pantry, the Chamber and the police department’s Cram the Cruiser initiative reveal a simple truth: Grove City shines brightest when we come together. Each group plays a different role supporting veterans, assisting local charities and serving families, but collectively they weave a safety net of kindness that extends across our city.

Participating in one of these events or donating to a local charity may seem like small steps, but doing so adds up to a brighter holiday for our neighbors.

As a council member and longtime resident, I’ve seen firsthand how Grove City rallies to support those in need. The true measure of our community isn’t found in decorations or presents – it’s in the spirit of giving that connects us to one another. This year let’s continue that tradition of compassion. Together, we can ensure that every family, veteran and neighbor feels the warmth of Grove City’s heart.

Anthony Wilson

Council Member At-Large