Grove City Information| May/June 2026

Mayor's Message

Mayor’s Message — Windsor Park: A Tradition of Baseball, A Field of Community

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

Baseball has long been woven into the fabric of Grove City — growing and evolving right alongside the community itself as part of its story. There’s evidence many games were played in the open fields of residents’ properties as early as the mid-1800s, from youth pick-up games of stickball to coordinated matches between communities. However, it wasn’t until a formal resolution passed that the game truly found its organized footing in the village. That 1931 resolution authorized the issuance of permits for league play on the diamond located at what became known as “Waterworks Park,” earning the name due to its location at the base of the water tower, next to the waterworks building.

In 1936, on the same diamond, Grove City fielded its inaugural baseball team in the Heart of Ohio League. Despite being newcomers, they made an immediate mark in the league, finishing the season as Western Section Champions and eventually pennant runners-up. Whether that first field sparked Grove City’s identity as a baseball-loving community is open to interpretation. Some might argue that distinction came later, in 1950, when Grove City became home to the first Little League Baseball program in central Ohio.

Regardless of when the identity truly took root, one thing is certain: the community has never stopped building on its love of America’s pastime. From the opening notes of the National Anthem to the sharp crack of a bat and cheers rising from the stands, baseball has remained a constant thread connecting generations.

An additional 23 acres connected to the water tower field was purchased in 1953, laying the groundwork for a more expansive community space. Plans evolved and amenities grew over the years, and in 1959 the park was renamed Windsor (Memorial) Park in honor of a community leader whose dedication helped bring the vision to life.

Since then, Windsor Park has continued to grow and adapt to the needs of the community. Improvements have included the addition of multiple ballfields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and a wide range of recreational programs. Among the most meaningful developments has been the Buddy Ball league, played on the Mirolo Dream Field at Mount Carmel Stadium — an inclusive program that ensures players of all abilities can experience the joy of the game.

In recent years, Grove City has made great strides in continued enhancement of the park and its facilities. In March of this year, new playground equipment was installed near the tennis courts and plans are in the works for updated and modernized restrooms and concession areas. In the fall, ball fields 2 through 5 will undergo turf field renovations making the diamonds well-suited for 12-and-under baseball as well as fastpitch softball. These improvements ensure Windsor Park remains a leading destination for recreation and community connection.

Over the years, community members and local businesses have helped keep Grove City’s baseball tradition strong while supporting and improving the park. On your next visit, be sure to stop by the Wall of Fame to see the names of those who have made a lasting impact.

From its humble beginnings beneath a water tower to a thriving, modern recreational hub, the story of baseball in Grove City and Windsor Park is still being written. And with each season, each game, and each young player stepping up to the plate, the legacy only grows stronger — rooted in tradition, driven by community, and carried forward by a shared love of the game.

Play ball!

Richard L. "Ike" Stage

Mayor

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Email the Community Relations office: CRO@GroveCityOhio.gov

Website: www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Ongoing Development: bit.ly/OngoingGCDev

Parks & Recreation: bit.ly/GroveCityParksRec

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Council Meetings are held at City Hall, 4035 Broadway, 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. Attend in person or watch live online at bit.ly/GCWatchLive.

City News

Making Connections Beyond the Call

By Eric Scott, Grove City Chief of Police

Expand City of Grove City Lt. Jason Stern

During the warmer months, Grove City residents may notice a familiar sight rolling through their neighborhoods – a police golf cart making friendly stops along the way. The Community Connections Cart is one of the Grove City Division of Police’s most visible efforts to strengthen relationships with the community it serves.

Originating as an idea in 2020 with former Police Chief Rick Butsko, the program really kicked into gear in 2021, allowing officers to travel through neighborhoods in a relaxed, approachable setting where conversations happen naturally.

Each year, the Community Connections Cart provides hundreds of residents with convenient access to officers in a positive, low-stress environment. Residents often take the opportunity to ask questions, share safety concerns or simply introduce themselves.

These visits help make officer presence a familiar and welcome part of neighborhood life – not something residents only experience during emergencies or critical incidents. By regularly spending time in the community, officers build relationships, develop trust and gain valuable insight into the everyday concerns of the people who live here.

Those conversations matter. They help officers better understand the issues that are most important to Grove City residents while improving communication and service across the department.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for the cart throughout the summer months. And if they’re lucky, they might spot a very popular passenger riding along.

Therapy K9 Bo sometimes joins the ride, relaxing in his custom seat on one of the agency carts. When his handler, Officer Pat Shaw, takes the Community Connections Cart out into the community, Bo helps spread smiles while promoting the department’s kindness campaign, #LoveLikeBo.

If the Community Connections Cart rolls through your neighborhood this summer, stop and say hello, and enjoy a moment of connection with the officers who proudly serve Grove City.

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Love and Support – Like Bo

Expand City of Grove City

Bo, the Grove City Division of Police therapy dog, is the furry face of the Division’s #LoveLikeBo kindness campaign, reminding residents that everyone has the power to be kind.

While Bo often brings smiles during community visits, his role goes much deeper. In difficult moments, he provides a calming comfort that no training manual can fully capture. When people are experiencing trauma, stress or loss, Bo’s quiet presence can help create a sense of safety and gentleness. In those moments, he becomes far more than a goodwill gesture or community ambassador – he is a critical source of support.

Bo’s impact is made possible through the leadership of his handler, Officer Shaw, who championed the establishment and growth of Grove City’s Therapy K9 program. It is through his dedication that the program has expanded beyond simple engagement opportunities.

Whether offering comfort in challenging situations or encouraging kindness across the community, Bo helps demonstrate how small acts can make a meaningful difference.

Bo’s message is simple: love your neighbors, prioritize service over self, be your best and make a difference in your world, because through everyday kindness, we create a more connected community.

Residents who see Bo out and about are encouraged to snap a photo and share on social media the ways they #LoveLikeBo.

To catch Bo’s adventures, follow Facebook.com/GroveCityOhioPolice.

Council Corner

Building a Healthier Grove City: Where fitness, food and community come together

Expand City of Grove City Jodi Burroughs, Council Member At-Large

As a proud Grove City Council Member, I am continually inspired by the ways our community comes together to support one another. One of the most exciting opportunities before us is the development of a true multigenerational community center, a space where fitness, education, food and connection work hand in hand to improve the health and well-being of residents of all ages.

A community center is much more than a gymnasium, sports complex or meeting space. When thoughtfully designed, it becomes the heart of a city, where fitness and food programs are intentionally integrated to create powerful outcomes extending far beyond physical health. It can be a place where a senior attends a low-impact fitness class, a parent participates in a nutrition workshop, a child learns the basics of healthy cooking and neighbors share a meal after a community event.

Fitness programs provide obvious benefits: improved strength and mobility for seniors, positive outlets for teens, safe recreational opportunities for families and preventative health support for adults. Group classes build accountability and motivation. Recreational leagues foster teamwork and confidence. Walking clubs, aquatic programs and adaptive fitness options ensure accessibility for residents at every stage of life.

But fitness alone is only part of the equation.

Nutrition education and food-based programming are equally vital. Demonstration kitchens can host healthy cooking classes, diabetes-friendly meal planning sessions, youth culinary camps and family meal workshops. Partnerships with local organizations can support food access initiatives, community gardens and seasonal farmers markets. When residents learn not only how to move their bodies, but how to fuel them properly, we empower them to make lasting lifestyle changes.

The beauty of a multigenerational model is the way these elements intersect.

Imagine grandparents attending a chair yoga class while their grandchildren participate in an after-school sports clinic. Picture a family registering together for a Healthy Habits Challenge that includes weekly workouts and guided meal-prep lessons. Envision a community health fair where residents receive wellness screenings and then immediately connect with on-site fitness trainers and nutrition educators for follow-up support. These touchpoints reinforce one another and build sustainable habits.

There are also meaningful social benefits. Loneliness and isolation affect residents across all age groups. A vibrant center creates daily opportunities for interaction, whether through shared meals, group classes, volunteer programs or mentorship opportunities. Seniors can share life skills with younger generations. Teens can assist with youth programming. Parents can build support networks. These relationships strengthen the fabric of our city.

From a fiscal standpoint, preventative wellness initiatives reduce long-term healthcare burdens and support a healthier workforce. Communities that invest in accessible recreation and nutrition programming often see reduced chronic disease rates, improved mental health outcomes and increased quality of life. In turn, that makes our city more attractive to families, employers and visitors.

Most importantly, a multigenerational community center reflects who we are in Grove City: connected, forward-thinking and committed to caring for one another. This is what a vast majority of our residents have been asking for over the past 10 years.

As a council member, I believe our role is not simply to build facilities, but to invest in people. By bringing fitness and food programming together under one roof, we create opportunities for lifelong wellness, from childhood through the golden years. We create a gathering place that supports healthy bodies, nourished minds and strong community bonds.

That is the vision: a center where movement meets nourishment, where generations connect and where every resident of Grove City has the opportunity to thrive.

Jodi Burroughs

Council Member At-Large