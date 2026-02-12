Grove City Information| March/April 2026

Mayor's Message

Stay Informed in a Connected World

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

There are more ways than ever to get information, and I know how quickly news can travel. That’s why keeping our community informed remains a top priority. From development and business updates to events, celebrations and community news, we work daily to share accurate, timely information about what’s happening in Grove City.

It’s also important to stay informed about safety matters as well as state, regional and local government issues that affect our community. While the internet can be a helpful resource, general social media platforms don’t always provide the full picture. Getting information second- or third-hand can be a lot like the old children’s game of “telephone” – details get lost, messages change and what reaches the end of the line isn’t always accurate.

Grove City offers several trusted ways for residents to stay informed. Many of our City departments manage official social media pages, and our website is updated regularly with reliable information. You can find details about upcoming events, city services and even follow land use development, building activity and growth across the community through our interactive “Ongoing Development” page.

Residents are also encouraged to engage directly in the local decision-making process. The public is always invited to attend City Council, board and commission meetings – whether to provide input on important issues or simply stay abreast of the work being done on behalf of the community.

If you ever can’t find the information you’re looking for, I encourage you to reach out. Our staff is always willing to help answer questions or point you in the right direction.

An informed community is a strong community. When it comes to information about Grove City, I encourage you to go straight to the source.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

-

Email the Community Relations office: CRO@GroveCityOhio.gov

Website: www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Ongoing Development: bit.ly/OngoingGCDev

Parks & Recreation: bit.ly/GroveCityParksRec

Sign up for e-newsletters: bit.ly/GroveCityENews

Find all department social media links: bit.ly/GCSocialLinks

Connect with Council: bit.ly/GroveCityCouncil

Council Meetings are held at City Hall, 4035 Broadway, 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. Attend in person or watch live online at bit.ly/GCWatchLive.

City News

Gather, Celebrate, Repeat

Expand City of Grove City Touch-a-Truck

Grove City is heading into 2026 with a full and vibrant slate of events – offering countless ways for residents and visitors to connect, celebrate and enjoy everything our hometown has to offer.

We kicked off 2026 with the Winter Farmers Markets at Brookpark, giving the community a cozy place to gather, shop local and enjoy fresh offerings through the colder months, ending in April. Winter also brings the excitement of our new Winter Movie Series at the Beulah Pavilion – an easy, family-friendly way to enjoy seasonal films together in a uniquely Grove City setting.

As the seasons shift into spring, the community calendar fills quickly with a wide variety of fun happenings, including the ever-popular Bunny Hunt throughout the month of March. Again this year we are collaborating with COSI to bring science experiences to Grove City with events that foster curiosity and hands-on learning, leading up to the 2026 COSI Science Festival.

Expand City of Grove City Labor Day Weekend Drone Show

The warmer months will welcome back beloved, City-sponsored outdoor traditions like the Summer Concert Series, Fitness in the Park, Movies in the Park and Pop-Up Parks. Bringing more fun to The Big Splash each year, families will again enjoy a variety of events and activities while cooling off at the waterpark.

Sports and community pride take center stage with popular team-focused events, including adult softball leagues, Buddy Ball, pickleball and Little League Baseball. The baseball season kicks off the first weekend in May with the first pitch at the annual Friday Night Grand Slam at Windsor Park and the Wall of Fame induction, celebrating those who have left a lasting impact on local athletics.

Expand City of Grove City COSI Science Fest

Beyond City-hosted programming, Grove City is fortunate to be home to an incredible network of organizations that bring even more energy and creativity to the community calendar. Events hosted by Visit Grove City, the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and Grove City Town Center Inc. help activate spaces throughout town – from small-town affairs like farmers markets and Food Truck Fridays, to our favorite regional draw events like Arts in the Alley parade and festival, Wine & Arts Festival, Bourbon Festival and so much more.

Many of this year’s events will thoughtfully tie into the America250 celebration, adding a layer of national history and reflection to local fun as the country approaches this milestone anniversary.

With so much happening across all seasons and in every corner of the community, 2026 promises countless opportunities to gather, explore and experience what makes Grove City such a special place to call home. Whether you’re attending a longtime favorite or discovering something new, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy our hometown all year long.

There’s not near enough space on the page to list all 120-plus events planned for this year! Stay tuned-in and fully informed of all city events and activities by following us on social media and subscribe to the weekly e-newsletter for the latest updates and reminders.

-

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram:

Grove City Ohio Government

Grove City Parks and Recreation

Grove City Ohio Police

-

Sign up to receive our weekly e-newsletters:

bit.ly/ThisWeekGC

Council Corner

More Than Parks: Investing in the Next Generation

× Expand City of Grove City Gantz Preschool Center at Gantz Park

Expand City of Grove City Randy Holt, Ward 2

As a Grove City Council member, I am proud of the intentional and sustained investment our community makes in children and families. Few priorities matter more than creating safe, healthy and engaging opportunities for kids to learn, play and grow. In Grove City, our parks and youth programs are not just amenities, they reflect our values and commitment to the next generation.

Grove City is home to 30 outdoor parks spanning more than 500 acres of parkland, including 171 acres of open space. Thoughtfully maintained and strategically located, these parks serve as gathering places, playgrounds, classrooms and athletic venues where kids build friendships, explore nature, gain confidence and enjoy the freedom to play.

In an era when screens often dominate free time, Grove City has taken a proactive approach to encouraging kids to get outside and stay engaged. Through our Parks and Recreation Department, we offer 183 youth programs designed to move kids away from screens and into activities that promote physical health, creativity, teamwork and personal growth.

These programs span a wide range of interests and ages. Youth sports teach teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship. Outdoor education helps children connect with nature and develop curiosity and environmental awareness. Arts, dance, enrichment and skill-building programs provide outlets for creativity, self-expression and discovering new interests.

These opportunities are made possible by a dedicated Parks and Recreation team that works year-round to deliver high-quality experiences for Grove City families.

Inclusivity is a defining strength of Grove City’s approach. Not every child wants to compete in sports or learns best in a classroom, and our wide variety of programs ensures every child can find something that sparks interest and fosters belonging.

Our parks further support this mission by offering structured programs and unstructured play. Playgrounds, trails, athletic fields and green spaces promote physical health, mental well-being and social development – benefits that extend well beyond childhood.

Council’s role is to keep these resources strong, safe and accessible through thoughtful budgeting, long-term planning and collaboration with Parks and Recreation professionals. As Grove City grows, we remain focused on ensuring parks and programs evolve with our community’s needs.

The impact reaches beyond individual families. When children are engaged in positive activities, communities are stronger. These experiences help build healthy habits, social skills and a lasting connection to our city – shaping future leaders, volunteers and engaged citizens.

Keeping programs affordable and easy to access is also key. Each Discover Grove City magazine features the Parks Activity Guide, complete with the latest class information. Additionally, all classes and youth programs are listed online at bit.ly/gcpReg, making registration simple.

At its core, Grove City’s investment in kids is an investment in our future. Programs help children build lifelong skills, create lasting memories and feel connected to their community.

Grove City remains committed to being a place where kids can grow up active, curious and supported every step of the way.

Randy Holt, Ward 2