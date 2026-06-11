Grove City Information| July/August 2026

Mayor's Message

America's Story Lives in Communities Like Ours

Expand Mayor Ike Stage

July 4th is always a special time for communities across America as families and friends gather to celebrate our nation’s independence. This year’s observance is especially meaningful as the country continues its year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Throughout the summer, communities nationwide are honoring this historic milestone through patriotic celebrations, festivals, concerts and fireworks displays. Here in Grove City, many of our own summer traditions reflect that same spirit of community and national pride. Events that bring residents together - from Independence Day festivities and veterans’ tributes to outdoor concerts and family-friendly gatherings - remind us of the shared values and freedoms that unite us.

That sense of connection and community is perhaps best reflected during Grove City’s annual Homecoming Celebration in Town Center Park, held this year on Fri., July 24. Each year, residents return to reconnect with neighbors, former classmates, friends and family members in what feels like one large community reunion. Generations come together to share memories, celebrate local traditions and enjoy time together in the heart of our community. Homecoming serves as a reminder that while Grove City has continued to grow and evolve, the relationships and shared experiences that bring people together remain at the heart of our community.

Expand City of Grove City

Those same ideals – connection, community and working together for future generations – also are central to our nation’s history. For 250 years, the United States has been built on the principles of freedom, opportunity and community. While history books often focus on famous leaders and defining moments, America’s story also belongs to everyday citizens - neighbors helping neighbors, families building strong communities and generations working together to create a better future.

That spirit is reflected here in Grove City every day. From long-time residents who have watched our community grow over the decades to younger generations now creating memories of their own, each of us contributes to the character and strength of our city. Whether through volunteering, supporting local businesses, participating in community events or simply being a good neighbor, the sense of pride in our community continues to make Grove City a special place to call home.

Grove City joins the nationwide celebration highlighting America’s 250th anniversary during a multitude of events throughout the year. The Historic Bus Tour and the Little Theatre Off Broadway’s one-act performance of The Women of Grove City were so popular, plans are in the works for encores. Still to come are special America 250-themed movies, concerts, pop-up parks and a very special new event – The Olde Time Fair at Century Village on Sat., Aug. 22, noon-4 p.m.

Milestone anniversaries offer more than a chance to reflect on the past. They remind us of the responsibility we share to preserve the values, traditions and sense of community that define us. As you enjoy summer events and time with family and friends, I encourage you to take pride in both our nation’s history and Grove City’s continuing story.

Thank you for helping make Grove City a welcoming, vibrant and compassionate community for generations to come.

Richard L. "Ike" Stage

Mayor

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Email the Community Relations office: CRO@GroveCityOhio.gov

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City News

Hoover Road Bridge Project Underway

Enhancing Safety and Connectivity on Hoover Road

By Cindi Fitzpatrick, Deputy City Administrator

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× Expand City of Grove City Rendering of Hoover Road overpass improvements.

Construction began in June on the Hoover Road Bridge reconfiguration project, making Grove City the first community in the region to begin construction through the LinkUS Transit Supportive Infrastructure (TSI) program.

For many residents, the Hoover Road Bridge is more than just a roadway over I-71 – it’s an important connection between neighborhoods, schools, parks, businesses and other community destinations. The project is designed to improve that connection by creating a safer and more comfortable experience for pedestrians and cyclists while maintaining traffic flow through the corridor.

The project will transform the west side of the bridge with a wider shared-use path for walkers, runners and cyclists by repurposing the existing center turn lane. Improvements extend from Orders Road to the Holton Road/North Meadows Drive intersection.

Additional upgrades include large barrier planters, enhanced protection fencing and other features intended to improve both safety and appearance along the corridor.

Funding for the project is being provided through the LinkUS TSI Capital Improvement Program, a regional initiative supporting sidewalks, bikeways, trails and other transportation improvements throughout central Ohio. The funding allows Grove City to continue investing in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure while balancing other critical community needs.

As construction progresses, southbound Hoover Road vehicle traffic will be maintained while northbound will detour east onto Holton Road, north on Buckeye Parkway and west on White Road. Two-way traffic will be restored by the time school starts in the fall; however, the project isn’t expected to be complete until the end of 2026. Pedestrians will have access to cross the bridge on one side or the other during the project and should watch for detour signage indicating which side is open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Hoover Road Bridge project represents the beginning of broader opportunities made possible through the new LinkUS TSI program, which is helping unlock funding for pedestrian, bicycle and transit-supportive improvements throughout the region. In addition to the Hoover Road improvements, Grove City has several future projects in the LinkUS TSI pipeline, including the McDowell Road Diet Project, Camp Chase Trail Connection, Farmstead to Holton Road shared-use path and the Scioto Grove Metro Park to Great Southern Metro Park connection. Together, these projects will help create safer and more connected travel options while supporting accessibility, quality of life and future access to transit for residents across the community.

Council Corner

Helping Residents Bridge the Gap

CARES Pilot Program Assists with Health Insurance Premium Costs

By Ted Berry, Council President, Ward 1

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Expand City of Grove City Ted Berry, Council President Ward 1

With the support of my fellow Council Members, Grove City has launched what is believed to be the nation’s first municipal healthcare assistance initiative specifically focused on supporting workforce growth and helping residents move toward greater financial stability.

The Grove City CARES Pilot Program was created to assist low-income residents struggling with the rising cost of health insurance while also helping local businesses facing ongoing workforce shortages. The program provides reimbursement assistance to qualifying residents for health insurance premiums purchased through healthcare.gov. Assistance is available to individuals earning up to $35,000 annually and couples earning up to $50,000.

This program is not intended to be a permanent solution for participants. Instead, it is designed to serve as a bridge – helping residents move from difficult financial circumstances toward a more stable and sustainable situation. From those transitioning between jobs or just entering the workforce from college, to workers balancing multiple part-time positions, healthcare costs can be one of the biggest barriers to getting ahead.

Too many hardworking people are caught in a difficult position where they are doing everything they can to support themselves and their families, but still struggling to afford healthcare coverage. By helping offset some of those costs through a reimbursement-based approach, the City hopes to provide short-term support that can make a meaningful difference.

At the same time, the program recognizes the very real workforce challenges facing businesses throughout Grove City and across the region. Restaurants, retailers and other local employers continue to struggle with staffing shortages and employee retention. Supporting residents with healthcare costs can help create greater workforce stability while also strengthening the local economy.

As a pilot program, the initiative also gives the City an opportunity to evaluate whether innovative, community-based approaches like this can help attract and retain workers while supporting residents during shifting times.

Residents interested in applying can visit grovecityohio.gov/CARESProgram to download program information and application materials.