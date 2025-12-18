Grove City Information | January/February 2026

Mayor's Message

Grove City Joins the America250 Celebration

Expand City of Grove City America 250-Ohio Executive Director Todd Kleismit joined Mayor Stage for the 2024 unveiling and dedication of the mural painted on the American Nitrile building in honor of America250.

This year, our nation celebrates a remarkable milestone: the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The countdown is officially underway for the July Fourth birthday celebration in communities across the country, and Grove City is honored to play a part.

As an official America250–Ohio Community, we’ve been preparing for this moment since 2023. Our local planning committee – made up of representatives from organizations across Grove City – has been diligently developing a year-long slate of events, exhibits and activities worthy of such a historic anniversary. Their dedication displays the very spirit of this commemoration: taking time to honor our nation’s journey, reflecting on our own community’s story and looking ahead with optimism to the future we’re building together.

Throughout 2026, residents and visitors will have opportunities to explore our heritage, engage in meaningful conversations and enjoy experiences that connect us not only to Grove City’s past, but to the broader history of our county, state and nation.

I invite you to join us – whether by attending one of our local programs or exploring America250 activities happening throughout Ohio and across the U.S. This is a once-in-a-generation celebration, and I hope you’ll take part as we honor the stories, people and principles that continue to shape our American experience.

Throughout 2026, a section of the Discover Grove City magazine will feature events and activities happening in Grove City, honoring America’s anniversary.

And be sure to keep watch on the City’s website and social media pages as activities and events are added seemingly daily.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

Building a More Connected City

A connected community brings people closer – to each other, local destinations and to the places that make a city feel like home. In Grove City, new trails, roadway upgrades and neighborhood links are strengthening those everyday connections, making it easier and safer for residents to get where they need to go. Entering 2026, the City remains focused on creating a community where everyone – regardless of age, ability or mode of travel, can move with ease, safety and pride.

Hawthorne Parkway Connections

Expand City of Grove City Hawthorne Parkway Connections

The new Hawthorne Parkway link between the Farmstead and Indian Trails neighborhoods improves traffic flow and brings two communities closer together. Trails through Farmstead now connect Buckeye Parkway, Indian Trails Park and Jackson Pike, offering residents more walkable and bikeable options. A planned traffic signal at Hawthorne Parkway and Jackson Pike, along with a shared-use path along Packson Pike to Scioto Meadows Boulevard, will further enhance safety and strengthen access to parks, neighborhoods and key destinations.

Together, these upgrades strengthen pedestrian safety and create an important east–west connection to parks, neighborhoods and destinations.

McDowell Road

South of Stringtown Road, McDowell Road is slated for what is known as a road diet, a design approach that narrows or reduces travel lanes to calm traffic, improve safety and make room for other modes of travel. In this case, reconfiguration will allow for a new shared-use path and a wider buffer between vehicles and pedestrians. This project fills an important gap in the City’s bikeway network and creates a safer, more comfortable route for everyone moving through the area.

North Meadows Drive

Expand City of Grove City North Meadows Drive

Realignment work is underway on North Meadows Drive, for a roundabout and, ultimately, the Southwest Gateway I-71 overpass. This long-range project will open new development opportunities and ease congestion by creating a new east–west corridor.

A Connected Grove City is a Stronger Grove City

Each of these projects represents more than concrete and pavement – they demonstrate Grove City’s commitment to continued community connectivity and quality of life. When neighborhoods are linked, pathways are safe, and travel is intuitive, residents feel more connected to each other and to the place they call home.

Council Corner

Celebrating America’s 250th: Events All Year Long

As the nation prepares to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026, Grove City is gearing up for a full year of celebration. Throughout 2026, monthly themes will guide special programs, exhibits and community activities that shine a light on our shared history. Here’s a look at what’s planned for January and February, each tied to the America250 themes for this commemorative year.

-

JANUARY | OHIO’S FIRST & ORIGINALS

Historic Bus Tour

Sat., Jan. 10, 10 a.m.

Expand City of Grove City Concord Chapel

Join us on a journey through Grove City’s past with a Historic Grove City Bus Tour led by local historian and Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Volunteer Coordinator, Bev Babbert. The tour begins with a short kickoff video at the Little Theatre off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, before boarding the bus for a 60-minute tour of Grove City’s most meaningful historic sites – including Century Village, the John Hoover Gravesite, the Indian Mound, Concord Chapel and more. The tour ends at Plank’s on Broadway for complimentary pizza and soft drinks. Space is extremely limited – register now at bit.ly/gcpReg. Tickets are $10.

-

FEBRUARY | OHIO WORKS: INNOVATION & INDUSTRY

Special Events at The Winter Farmers’ Market

Brookpark Building, 2803 Southwest Blvd.

-

Expand City of Grove City Kids Makers Market

Kids Makers Market

Sat., Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-noon

Browse and shop during Parks and Recreation’s first-ever Kids Makers Market – a vibrant showcase of young talent, big ideas and handcrafted treasures. Join us as we celebrate the creativity and entrepreneurship of Grove City’s next generation of makers.

-

STEM Kit Giveaway

Sat., Feb. 28, 9 a.m.-noon

Celebrate innovation during the Feb. 28 Farmers Market by picking up a STEM kit while supplies last. Send us a photo of your creation to gcevents@grovecityohio.gov for your chance to be featured on social media.

-

Where to Find America 250 Events

To explore America 250 celebrations happening nationwide, visit the official America250 website for events and resources across the U.S. For activities closer to home, America250-Ohio offers a statewide listing of programs, commemorations and community initiatives. Central Ohio events – including those hosted in Grove City and surrounding communities – can be found on local government and tourism websites, which will be updated throughout the year as new activities are announced.